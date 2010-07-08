Young Ned
Fifteen people were killed in the loyalist bomb, which at the time was blamed wrongly on the IRA.
BBC News - Relatives angered by 1971 McGurk's Bar bomb report
It just lays bare the loyalist tactics. Also I think they were afraid they couldn't compete. We all know about the well known loyalist inferiority complex, when comparing themselves to the IRA.Given the IRA's previous behaviour of using catholic bars to prime bombs or prepare for attacks it's not surprising the RUC suspected it was an 'own goal' at first.
Its highly likely the perpetrators were acting under the direction of Agents of Her Majesty's Forces
Just before 8pm on Saturday 4 December, a customer in the bar on Belfast's North Queen Street thought he could smell a stink bomb being let off. Many victims were buried under the wreckage of the pub
It was in fact a UVF bomber lighting the fuse on a 50lb bomb.
Seconds later it exploded almost completely destroying the pub, claiming 15 lives.
It was the UVF's first major atrocity and to this day the biggest loss of life in Belfast in one incident during the Troubles.
Among the dead were the wife and daughter of the bar's owner, Thomas McGurk.
Philomena McGurk had been upstairs in the living quarters with 14-year-old Maria when the bomb went off.
Official sources initially claimed that the IRA had been responsible for leaving the bomb, a myth which held sway for years after the attack.
But in 1978, a UVF man received 15 life sentences after he was convicted of the bombing.
Why was a man jailed for the 15 murders then??Its highly likely the perpetrators were acting under the direction of Agents of Her Majesty's Forces
I thought that would be obvious. Because they eat their own.Why was a man jailed for the 15 murders then??
Why would Loyalists agree to such a relationship?I thought that would be obvious. Because they eat their own.
Because largely they were blinded by their paranoia, the same sort you're evidencing.Why would Loyalists agree to such a relationship?
ANOTHER MYTH QUASHED
he give himself up after a few years, nothing to do with r.u.c, eh..police work.
Two idiots not making a lick of sense between them. Why would Loyalists do the dirty work of the security services only to get 25 years in jail???Because largely they were blinded by their paranoia, the same sort you're evidencing.
You just keep substituting a large font of denial for intellect.Two idiots not making a lick of sense between them. Why would Loyalists do the dirty work of the security services only to get 25 years in jail???
ANOTHER MYTH QUASHED
Personal insults = unable to argue against your point.You just keep substituting a large font of denial for intellect.
No, it means you cannot respond to substantive discussion in anyway except your infantile orange font. Come back to the land of the adult and maybe we'll talk. Til then, slán abhaile.Personal insults = unable to argue against your point.
Run away plastic paddy, run away!No, it means you cannot respond to substantive discussion in anyway except your infantile orange font. Come back to the land of the adult and maybe we'll talk. Til then, slán abhaile.
Now you quote Python. You've got nothing but propaganda, one liners and a big orange font.Run away plastic paddy, run away!
Because Guilt got the better of him...Why was a man jailed for the 15 murders then??
ANOTHER MYTH QUASHED
You are the one running away from a debate Yank.Now you quote Python. You've got nothing but propaganda, one liners and a big orange font.
I'm sure everyone else is noting, as I do, that your facade of intellectual debate falls apart as soon as you run out of propaganda to regurgitate. That's when you resort to this tactic.
I thought you would like that seeing as it sits so well with the Green and White theme of the site ?your infantile orange font..
Why didn't the RUC free him?Because Guilt got the better of him...
He wasn't caught by the RUC
- he turned himself in.
They had no choice but to act upon his own confession & charge him.
Should you not be organising bin collections in Cookstown instead of trolling internet forums?they did not have the balls, or brains.