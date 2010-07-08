Relatives angered by 1971 McGurk's Bar bomb report

Just before 8pm on Saturday 4 December, a customer in the bar on Belfast's North Queen Street thought he could smell a stink bomb being let off. Many victims were buried under the wreckage of the pub



It was in fact a UVF bomber lighting the fuse on a 50lb bomb.

Seconds later it exploded almost completely destroying the pub, claiming 15 lives.

It was the UVF's first major atrocity and to this day the biggest loss of life in Belfast in one incident during the Troubles.

Among the dead were the wife and daughter of the bar's owner, Thomas McGurk.

Philomena McGurk had been upstairs in the living quarters with 14-year-old Maria when the bomb went off.

Official sources initially claimed that the IRA had been responsible for leaving the bomb, a myth which held sway for years after the attack.

But in 1978, a UVF man received 15 life sentences after he was convicted of the bombing.