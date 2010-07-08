Relatives angered by 1971 McGurk's Bar bomb report



Given the IRA's previous behaviour of using catholic bars to prime bombs or prepare for attacks it's not surprising the RUC suspected it was an 'own goal' at first.
 
British Citizen said:
Given the IRA's previous behaviour of using catholic bars to prime bombs or prepare for attacks it's not surprising the RUC suspected it was an 'own goal' at first.
It just lays bare the loyalist tactics. Also I think they were afraid they couldn't compete. We all know about the well known loyalist inferiority complex, when comparing themselves to the IRA.

Just like when they blew up the water mains and blamed that on the IRA as well.
 
Little old, but good to reflect on during marching season.

BBC NEWS | UK | Northern Ireland | UVF's catalogue of atrocities

Just before 8pm on Saturday 4 December, a customer in the bar on Belfast's North Queen Street thought he could smell a stink bomb being let off. Many victims were buried under the wreckage of the pub

It was in fact a UVF bomber lighting the fuse on a 50lb bomb.
Seconds later it exploded almost completely destroying the pub, claiming 15 lives.
It was the UVF's first major atrocity and to this day the biggest loss of life in Belfast in one incident during the Troubles.
Among the dead were the wife and daughter of the bar's owner, Thomas McGurk.
Philomena McGurk had been upstairs in the living quarters with 14-year-old Maria when the bomb went off.
Official sources initially claimed that the IRA had been responsible for leaving the bomb, a myth which held sway for years after the attack.
But in 1978, a UVF man received 15 life sentences after he was convicted of the bombing.
Catalpa said:
Its highly likely the perpetrators were acting under the direction of Agents of Her Majesty's Forces
Why was a man jailed for the 15 murders then??

ANOTHER MYTH QUASHED
 
Young Ned said:
I thought that would be obvious. Because they eat their own.
Why would Loyalists agree to such a relationship?

ANOTHER MYTH QUASHED
 
michaelhenry said:
he give himself up after a few years, nothing to do with r.u.c, eh..police work.
Young Ned said:
Because largely they were blinded by their paranoia, the same sort you're evidencing.
Two idiots not making a lick of sense between them. Why would Loyalists do the dirty work of the security services only to get 25 years in jail???

ANOTHER MYTH QUASHED
 
British Citizen said:
Two idiots not making a lick of sense between them. Why would Loyalists do the dirty work of the security services only to get 25 years in jail???

ANOTHER MYTH QUASHED
You just keep substituting a large font of denial for intellect.
 
British Citizen said:
Personal insults = unable to argue against your point.
No, it means you cannot respond to substantive discussion in anyway except your infantile orange font. Come back to the land of the adult and maybe we'll talk. Til then, slán abhaile.
 
Young Ned said:
No, it means you cannot respond to substantive discussion in anyway except your infantile orange font. Come back to the land of the adult and maybe we'll talk. Til then, slán abhaile.
Run away plastic paddy, run away!
 
British Citizen said:
Run away plastic paddy, run away!
Now you quote Python. You've got nothing but propaganda, one liners and a big orange font.

I'm sure everyone else is noting, as I do, that your facade of intellectual debate falls apart as soon as you run out of propaganda to regurgitate. That's when you resort to this tactic.
 
Young Ned said:
Now you quote Python. You've got nothing but propaganda, one liners and a big orange font.

I'm sure everyone else is noting, as I do, that your facade of intellectual debate falls apart as soon as you run out of propaganda to regurgitate. That's when you resort to this tactic.
You are the one running away from a debate Yank.

You're probably only 1/8th Irish anyway - is your name Chuck Palowinski or something similar?
 
Catalpa said:
Because Guilt got the better of him...

He wasn't caught by the RUC

- he turned himself in.

They had no choice but to act upon his own confession & charge him.
Why didn't the RUC free him?

Or send him to Scotland out of the road?

Or hand him over to the UVF to be 'dealt with'?

Or secretly shoot him and dispose of his body?
 
