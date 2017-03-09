Religious groups won't pay up for their crimes

Minister Bruton is 'hugely disappointed and massively frustrated' with the religious orders who are refusing to pay up. Does he not know the number of the Criminal Assets Bureau? Does he think he is still in Opposition?When then Minister Michael Woods struck down the full amount owing by these holy orders to a pittance on the last day of his government he secured for himself a good seat in heaven but he incurred a huge debt for the Irish citizens to pay. If the Government are unwilling to pursue the religious orders for our money, how about going after Fianna Fail and the Green Party whose corrupt write-off caused the problem?