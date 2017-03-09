Religious groups won't pay up for their crimes

Lúidín

Lúidín

Mar 14, 2013
Religious groups still owe

Minister Bruton is 'hugely disappointed and massively frustrated' with the religious orders who are refusing to pay up. Does he not know the number of the Criminal Assets Bureau? Does he think he is still in Opposition?

When then Minister Michael Woods struck down the full amount owing by these holy orders to a pittance on the last day of his government he secured for himself a good seat in heaven but he incurred a huge debt for the Irish citizens to pay. If the Government are unwilling to pursue the religious orders for our money, how about going after Fianna Fail and the Green Party whose corrupt write-off caused the problem?
 


Des Quirell

Des Quirell

Oct 8, 2011
"Crimes" is such a strong word. I commend its use in this context.
 
T

Toowoomba

Maybe even Provo Sinn Fein might cough up a few bob for the victims of their crimes.
 
M

Mrwoody

Jan 24, 2011
Off with there heads, only after we clean out there bank accounts of course.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
The RCC "State within a State" has to end.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Dec 14, 2011
Glenshane4 said:
What does that mean? Is it a challenge to the right of Catholics to send their children to schools controlled by Catholics?
No its a challenge to the RCC being above the law. We need to do what the US did in going after the Diocese of Boston for compensation.
 
milipod

milipod

Nov 29, 2009
The peasant are always ripped off the Church just added the drama.
 
Lúidín

Lúidín

Mar 14, 2013
Following the publication of the Ryan report in 2009, religious groups offered 352.6 million towards the abuse costs. This was later reduced to 192.8 million. Of this, so far 96.1 million has been realised.
The religious organisations have only paid 14% of the costs arising from their crimes and Minister Bruton says he is helpless to get any further money from them. These organisations are heavily subsidised by the State, they don't pay income tax, they don't pay property tax as they are 'charities' and like many other charities they can enrich themselves without any consequence.
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Dec 12, 2009
Kenny got a lot of backs up when he ranted against the Vatican and closed the embassy.

He destroyed a lot of good will. He has probably done the same with Trump. :|
 
G

Glenshane4

Sep 5, 2012
Half Nelson said:
Kenny got a lot of backs up when he ranted against the Vatican and closed the embassy.

He destroyed a lot of good will. He has probably done the same with Trump. :|
Mr Kenny is a typical Stater - talks first and think later - if he thinks at all - and seems to think that he can insult people and that the victims will forget the insult within a few hours.
 
D

Deleted member 17573

Half Nelson said:
Kenny got a lot of backs up when he ranted against the Vatican and closed the embassy.

He destroyed a lot of good will. He has probably done the same with Trump. :|
One of the finest displays of naked populism in the history of the State. And I don't recall him saying anything against the RCC 20 or 30 years ago when such comments might not have met with such popular approval!
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Nov 17, 2012
Lúidín said:
The religious organisations have only paid 14% of the costs arising from their crimes and Minister Bruton says he is helpless to get any further money from them. These organisations are heavily subsidised by the State, they don't pay income tax, they don't pay property tax as they are 'charities' and like many other charities they can enrich themselves without any consequence.
What crimes have they been convicted of BTW?
 
milipod

milipod

Nov 29, 2009
