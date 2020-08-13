Remembering the 3rd, and last Dáil Éireann

Last edited:
Last edited:
The following are historical facts - not an interpretation of the facts, nor a personal opinion . These are the facts backed up with the relevant primary source period documentation. The information may seem complicated to follow at first glance, but it is really very simple once the timeline is understood.
The real 3rd and last Dáil Éireann, the Parliament of the 32 county Irish Republic as proclaimed in 1916, and voted for by the people of Ireland in 1918, met on Oct. 25th 1922. Whereas on this date, Sept. 9th, 1922, the 2nd 'Southern Ireland' House of Commons partition Provisional Parliament which erroneously called itself Dáil Éireann met.
This is the 26 county partition Crown Assembly that illegally and by force usurped the Republican 32 county Dáil Éireann, when its renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organisation, country, or set of principles) on June 28th 1922, mounted an illegal coup d'état against the Irish Republic on behalf of and with the help of Ireland's historical and hereditary enemy, England.
The articles of agreement/Treaty could not be legally ratified by Dáil Éireann. Dáil Éireann could not be used to destroy the Irish Republic. To attempt to do so, was unconstitutional, and any vote taken for this purpose would be ultra vires.
Read here, President of Dail Eireann Eamon de Valera - "We have said from the start that there could be no question of ratification of this Treaty. It is altogether ultra vires in the sense of making it a legal instrument. We can pass approval or disapproval. Dáil Éireann debate - Tuesday, 20 Dec 1921
And here, Kevin O'Higgins, rabid Free State supporter - "I first wish to say a few words as to my personal views. I do believe and agree that ratification of the Treaty is technically a breach of the mandate of this Dáil and is technically ultra vires." Dáil Éireann debate - Saturday, 17 Dec 1921
It was the 1st Provisional Parliament (House of Commons) of 'Southern Ireland' House that ratified the Treaty on Jan 14th 1922, as stipulated in the Treaty/Articles of Agreement - clause 18.
"18. This instrument shall be submitted forthwith by His Majesty's Government for the approval of Parliament and by the Irish signatories to a meeting summoned for the purpose of the members elected to sit in the House of Commons of Southern Ireland and if approved shall be ratified by the necessary legislation."
To clarify - the unelected 1st Provisional government was only set up as a Dáil Éireann commission to take over various departments from the British and transfer them to the legitimate government, namely the government of the 32 county Irish Republic, Dáil Éireann.
Read here, President Griffith - "We have here a Provisional Government, functioning under the authority of the Dáil." Dáil Éireann debate - Friday, 19 May 1922
And here President Griffith - "The Provisional Government, which came into existence as a consequence of the approval of the Treaty (meaning approved by Dail Eireann for the purpose above), functions in complete harmony with, and by the authority of Dáil Éireann." Dáil Éireann debate - Wednesday, 26 Apr 1922
Despite the Free State lies that are still peddled by the State to this day - the people never voted for the Treaty, or to disestablish the 32 county Irish Republic - and certainly not for war. There was no plebiscite on the Treaty.
There was no vote on the treaty because everyone (except Griffith) wanted to remove the electorate from the responsibility of voting on the Treaty until the voter registry was updated and the Free State constitution was ready for debate - and they wanted to avert war. That is why both Dall Eireann and the Sinn Fein Party agreed the peace 'Pact'.
The 'Pact', as stated in Clause 1 here Dáil Éireann debate - Saturday, 20 May 1922 was an agreement between the Sinn Fein political Party to run a National Panel for the 3rd Dail Eireann, the Parliament of 32 county Ireland.
Dáil Éireann passed the motion unanimously on the 20th of May 1922. The motion being passed, constituted a decree of the 2nd Dáil Éireann for an election for a 3rd Dáil Éireann, and the 'Pact' under which the election was run, was part of the law of the Irish Republic.
A decree is an official order that has the force of law. This is the key point and on which the whole foundation myth lie of the Free State is laid bare.
Which begs the question - what authority did the renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organisation, country, or set of principles) have to attack the 32 county Irish Republic on June 28th 1922 - four days after the 'Pact' election votes were counted on June 24th - and suppress the real 32 county Dáil Éireann two days before it was scheduled to meet to discuss the results of the 'Pact' election and dissolve on June 30th, in order to form the new (3rd) 32 county Dáil Éireann on July 1st. at 12 PM?
Following the decreed 3rd Dáil Éireann election, a week later on May 27th 1922, the enemy Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, in accordance with the Irish Free State (Agreement) Act 1922 dissolved the 1st Provisional Parliament and proclaimed in the name of the English King, an election to be held for the 2nd Provisional Parliament of Southern Ireland for the Free State. " A House of Parliament to which the Provisional Government, shall be responsible" Dáil Éireann debate - Saturday, 9 Sep 1922
On the day (Sept. 9th, 1922), that the usurper 2nd 'Southern Ireland' House of Commons partition Provisional Parliament met, the enemy Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, sent a message which was keenly received by this partition Parliament of 'Southern Ireland', conveying to this Parliament his "very best wishes" - which proves (as if proof was needed) that in reality, both the enemy Lord Lieutenant of Ireland and the partition Parliament of 'Southern Ireland' were content to consider this Parliament was convened under the terms of the British 'Irish Free State (Agreement) Act 1922' rather than the decree of Dail Eireann. https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/debates/debate/dail/1922-09-09/15/
To clarify - this was not the 3rd Dail Eireann, the 32 county Parliament of Ireland. What this was, was the 2nd partition 'Southern Ireland' Parliament - which makes Leinster House in fact, the 32nd partition 26 county Parliament in the Southern Ireland jurisdiction - not, the 33rd Dail Eireann, the 32 county Parliament of Ireland.
The real 3rd and last Dáil Éireann, the Parliament of the 32 county Irish Republic as proclaimed in 1916, and voted for by the people of Ireland in 1918, met on Oct. 25th 1922. Whereas on this date, Sept. 9th, 1922, the 2nd 'Southern Ireland' House of Commons partition Provisional Parliament which erroneously called itself Dáil Éireann met.
This is the 26 county partition Crown Assembly that illegally and by force usurped the Republican 32 county Dáil Éireann, when its renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organisation, country, or set of principles) on June 28th 1922, mounted an illegal coup d'état against the Irish Republic on behalf of and with the help of Ireland's historical and hereditary enemy, England.
- Background
The articles of agreement/Treaty could not be legally ratified by Dáil Éireann. Dáil Éireann could not be used to destroy the Irish Republic. To attempt to do so, was unconstitutional, and any vote taken for this purpose would be ultra vires.
Read here, President of Dail Eireann Eamon de Valera - "We have said from the start that there could be no question of ratification of this Treaty. It is altogether ultra vires in the sense of making it a legal instrument. We can pass approval or disapproval. Dáil Éireann debate - Tuesday, 20 Dec 1921
And here, Kevin O'Higgins, rabid Free State supporter - "I first wish to say a few words as to my personal views. I do believe and agree that ratification of the Treaty is technically a breach of the mandate of this Dáil and is technically ultra vires." Dáil Éireann debate - Saturday, 17 Dec 1921
It was the 1st Provisional Parliament (House of Commons) of 'Southern Ireland' House that ratified the Treaty on Jan 14th 1922, as stipulated in the Treaty/Articles of Agreement - clause 18.
"18. This instrument shall be submitted forthwith by His Majesty's Government for the approval of Parliament and by the Irish signatories to a meeting summoned for the purpose of the members elected to sit in the House of Commons of Southern Ireland and if approved shall be ratified by the necessary legislation."
To clarify - the unelected 1st Provisional government was only set up as a Dáil Éireann commission to take over various departments from the British and transfer them to the legitimate government, namely the government of the 32 county Irish Republic, Dáil Éireann.
Read here, President Griffith - "We have here a Provisional Government, functioning under the authority of the Dáil." Dáil Éireann debate - Friday, 19 May 1922
And here President Griffith - "The Provisional Government, which came into existence as a consequence of the approval of the Treaty (meaning approved by Dail Eireann for the purpose above), functions in complete harmony with, and by the authority of Dáil Éireann." Dáil Éireann debate - Wednesday, 26 Apr 1922
- The June 16th 'Pact' election
Despite the Free State lies that are still peddled by the State to this day - the people never voted for the Treaty, or to disestablish the 32 county Irish Republic - and certainly not for war. There was no plebiscite on the Treaty.
There was no vote on the treaty because everyone (except Griffith) wanted to remove the electorate from the responsibility of voting on the Treaty until the voter registry was updated and the Free State constitution was ready for debate - and they wanted to avert war. That is why both Dall Eireann and the Sinn Fein Party agreed the peace 'Pact'.
The 'Pact', as stated in Clause 1 here Dáil Éireann debate - Saturday, 20 May 1922 was an agreement between the Sinn Fein political Party to run a National Panel for the 3rd Dail Eireann, the Parliament of 32 county Ireland.
Dáil Éireann passed the motion unanimously on the 20th of May 1922. The motion being passed, constituted a decree of the 2nd Dáil Éireann for an election for a 3rd Dáil Éireann, and the 'Pact' under which the election was run, was part of the law of the Irish Republic.
A decree is an official order that has the force of law. This is the key point and on which the whole foundation myth lie of the Free State is laid bare.
Which begs the question - what authority did the renegade Free State army (deserts and betrays an organisation, country, or set of principles) have to attack the 32 county Irish Republic on June 28th 1922 - four days after the 'Pact' election votes were counted on June 24th - and suppress the real 32 county Dáil Éireann two days before it was scheduled to meet to discuss the results of the 'Pact' election and dissolve on June 30th, in order to form the new (3rd) 32 county Dáil Éireann on July 1st. at 12 PM?
Following the decreed 3rd Dáil Éireann election, a week later on May 27th 1922, the enemy Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, in accordance with the Irish Free State (Agreement) Act 1922 dissolved the 1st Provisional Parliament and proclaimed in the name of the English King, an election to be held for the 2nd Provisional Parliament of Southern Ireland for the Free State. " A House of Parliament to which the Provisional Government, shall be responsible" Dáil Éireann debate - Saturday, 9 Sep 1922
On the day (Sept. 9th, 1922), that the usurper 2nd 'Southern Ireland' House of Commons partition Provisional Parliament met, the enemy Lord Lieutenant of Ireland, sent a message which was keenly received by this partition Parliament of 'Southern Ireland', conveying to this Parliament his "very best wishes" - which proves (as if proof was needed) that in reality, both the enemy Lord Lieutenant of Ireland and the partition Parliament of 'Southern Ireland' were content to consider this Parliament was convened under the terms of the British 'Irish Free State (Agreement) Act 1922' rather than the decree of Dail Eireann. https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/debates/debate/dail/1922-09-09/15/
To clarify - this was not the 3rd Dail Eireann, the 32 county Parliament of Ireland. What this was, was the 2nd partition 'Southern Ireland' Parliament - which makes Leinster House in fact, the 32nd partition 26 county Parliament in the Southern Ireland jurisdiction - not, the 33rd Dail Eireann, the 32 county Parliament of Ireland.