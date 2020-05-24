Removal of US statues

Thomas Jefferson statue toppled in Portland, Oregon The toppling followed a Black Lives Matter protest but it wasn't clear who yanked it down. The Founding Father was a slaveowner.

I thought this issue merited a thread in itself. The people a country chooses to honour or not honour to some extent reflects its values as a society. On the other hand, monuments are sometimes used to mark historic events and persons, rather than to extoll their virtues, in the hope that a nation will learn the relevant lessons of a persons contribution to that country's history.The statue of George Washington - the first President of the United States, has just been toppled in Portland, Oregon. 4 days ago that of Thomas Jefferson, third president of the United States, was felled.Is this is a step too far? How do you feel about the removal of statues of the Founding Fathers, the Confederate Generals and even (in recent days) the Conquistadors? The Juan de Onate statue was protested in the southwest of the U.S. a few days ago. He was the Spanish colonialist who suppressed the Pueblo Revolt in the late 17th century.I hope the mods will not "zoo" this thread, and it is very much in the news, and in my opinion merits a separate discussion from the general issue of the police brutality cases.I will occasionally post videos of statues being attacked. These posts should not be considered endorsement of the politics of the persons who originally uploaded the videos. Nonetheless they are moments in history and therefore deserved to be noted and discussed.