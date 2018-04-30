Renouncing the Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump's equivalent to Invasion of Iraq ... ?

It is spookily familiar ...

John Bolton, Benjamin Nathyahu leading exponents of war with Iraq in 2002-2003, now denouncing the Iran Nuclear Deal vociferously.

Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump, supporters of the Iraq War, will make the decisions on a deal that will divide the US, from its allies, and from Russia and China, all parties to the Nuclear Agreement.

And you all thought the neo-con war machine was gone for ever!

Today, Prime Minister Netanyahu produced documents he claimed proved Iran lied in its denials that it was on track for a nuclear weapon (2015). I think nobody believed Iran back then, and they did not need to ... Yet Iran is adhering to the deal, certified by US intelligence and by the IAEA. Netanyahu's speech is a direct reminder of Colin Powell's notorious UN speech in 2002 ....

Meanwhile, Israeli planes (it is reported) bombed Syria last night, killing Iranians in the process. So in many ways a shadow war is in progress already. The press and media, just like back then, do not seem to be questioning what is happening, just passively acquiescent.

It is time to say: Hang on a minute, let us not get stampeded like in 2003. Let the IAEA report on Israeli claims, and this time give them the credibility they should have got back then.

https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog-april-30-2018/
 


All the same old liars and crooks are in place. Bolton, Netanyahu, Pompeo.

Bibi will never leave voluntarily. As long as there is another nickel to plunder.
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
All the same old liars and crooks are in place. Bolton, Netanyahu, Pompeo.

Bibi will never leave voluntarily. As long as there is another nickel to plunder.
"History repeats itself .... " as Marx said.

If 2003 was tragedy, this is very poorly acted farce, starring All The Usual Suspects.
 
As predicted, Netanyahu's presentation of old engineering files has been magnified to this LIE:

"Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people."

Again, spookily similar to 2002

- The IAEA are being ignored, the proper authority to investigate Israeli claims
- The drumbeat of "Weapons of Mass Destruction!" has been released into the US media for the venal to spread and the gullible to swallow.

No evidence was actually presented of a current Iranian nuclear programme. Hitherto, the IAEA and US intelligence have certified them as compliant with the Agreement.

As George W Bush once tried to say "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me". Twice in 18 years the American people have elected a reckless and lying foreign policy President.

https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2018/04/trump-says-iran-has-a-nuclear-weapons-program-hes-lying/
 
Its familiar because the same people are using the same techniques. Israel wants the US to remove another regional rival.
 
gleeful said:
Its familiar because the same people are using the same techniques. Israel wants the US to remove another regional rival.
Remove a rival. You may not like Iran. You have a right to defend yourselves. You don't have a right to sex up a dossier and finally unite an entire region legitimately against "The west".

Israel needs to be put back in its place.
 
gleeful said:
Its familiar because the same people are using the same techniques. Israel wants the US to remove another regional rival.
Best thing would be the Russians to sell to the Iranians enough weaponry to make the Jews and the dumb yanks think very seriously about the consequences . It would only take one nuke strike to make Israel uninhabitable for 1000 years , what a pity that would be
 
Iv'e been hearing about a war with Iran for donkeys years now. It won't happen because if it ever did it would make the aftermath of the Iraq war look like a tea party.
 
Jack O Neill said:
Best thing would be the Russians to sell to the Iranians enough weaponry to make the Jews and the dumb yanks think very seriously about the consequences . It would only take one nuke strike to make Israel uninhabitable for 1000 years , what a pity that would be
You mean the killing of millions of innocent Jewish men, women and children? Yes it would be a pity.
 
Jack O Neill said:
Best thing would be the Russians to sell to the Iranians enough weaponry to make the Jews and the dumb yanks think very seriously about the consequences . It would only take one nuke strike to make Israel uninhabitable for 1000 years , what a pity that would be
I'd read the same in response to the migrant crisis.

I thought it was a controversial position but now I see it seems to be a standard option.
 
HenryHorace said:
Iv'e been hearing about a war with Iran for donkeys years now. It won't happen because if it ever did it would make the aftermath of the Iraq war look like a tea party.
That's the thing. It'd be a hard war. It would not be Iraq part 2... except that American assets all over the east would be targeted.
 
Gin Soaked said:
Remove a rival. You may not like Iran. You have a right to defend yourselves. You don't have a right to sex up a dossier and finally unite an entire region legitimately against "The west".

Israel needs to be put back in its place.
The catch is the middle East won't unite around defending Shia.

It's a sectarian place you may have noticed.
 
HenryHorace said:
You mean the killing of millions of innocent Jewish men, women and children? Yes it would be a pity.
True. It would be an appalling pity.

As would the killing of (?) 100's of thousands of innocent Persian men, women and children if the US, Israel & Saudi Arabia attack Israel.

Israeli nukes good, (hypothetical) Iranian nukes bad.
 
The Eagle of the Ninth said:
All the same old liars and crooks are in place. Bolton, Netanyahu, Pompeo.

Bibi will never leave voluntarily. As long as there is another nickel to plunder.
Bibi is Trump before Trump.
 
Vega1447 said:
True. It would be an appalling pity.

As would the killing of (?) 100's of thousands of innocent Persian men, women and children if the US, Israel & Saudi Arabia attack Israel.

Israeli nukes good, (hypothetical) Iranian nukes bad.
Yes, that would also be bad. Iranians are screwed by the fascist regime and by it's opponents.

Do the allies think they can effect regime change by having Iran lose a short, sharp war?
 
Jack O Neill said:
Best thing would be the Russians to sell to the Iranians enough weaponry to make the Jews and the dumb yanks think very seriously about the consequences . It would only take one nuke strike to make Israel uninhabitable for 1000 years , what a pity that would be
Unbelievable. Even by your standards. It does not take much to be a veneer liberal.
 
Invading Iran is not necessary, to see a regime change.

Bomb Tehran with Farsi copies of the works of Hitchens, Dawkins and Sam Harris.

And send in as many copies of The New Testament, assorted writings of the Dali Lama, Buddhist teachings, Confucian teachings etc....

The theocracy is held in power through fear. Same as in other Middle Eastern countries.
 
Mick Mac said:
The catch is the middle East won't unite around defending Shia.

It's a sectarian place you may have noticed.
Fair point. But they don't need to unite to have a common enemy. Just another bloody war and another front in which to ruin lives.
 
Mick Mac said:
The catch is the middle East won't unite around defending Shia.

It's a sectarian place you may have noticed.
Middle Eastern politics has a tendency that whenever there is a perceived cause in one country, loads of clueless idiots go to that country to get involved in the event.

This is what has been going on since Afghanistan.

There are Shia distributed everyehere who might suddenly try to go to Iran. Or might just go rogue anyway.

There is also the problem that a lot of dangerous Sunni groups have been getting some support from Iran. And they might suddenly decide to cause more problems.

It really is hard to predict how much trouble outside Iran such a move would cause.

Tehran's weakest link is that it's own subjects no longer believe in the regime. That would be a better place to start regime change.
 
