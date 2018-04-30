Renouncing the Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump's equivalent to Invasion of Iraq ... ?

It is spookily familiar ...John Bolton, Benjamin Nathyahu leading exponents of war with Iraq in 2002-2003, now denouncing the Iran Nuclear Deal vociferously.Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump, supporters of the Iraq War, will make the decisions on a deal that will divide the US, from its allies, and from Russia and China, all parties to the Nuclear Agreement.And you all thought the neo-con war machine was gone for ever!Today, Prime Minister Netanyahu produced documents he claimed proved Iran lied in its denials that it was on track for a nuclear weapon (2015). I think nobody believed Iran back then, and they did not need to ... Yet Iran is adhering to the deal, certified by US intelligence and by the IAEA. Netanyahu's speech is a direct reminder of Colin Powell's notorious UN speech in 2002 ....Meanwhile, Israeli planes (it is reported) bombed Syria last night, killing Iranians in the process. So in many ways a shadow war is in progress already. The press and media, just like back then, do not seem to be questioning what is happening, just passively acquiescent.It is time to say: Hang on a minute, let us not get stampeded like in 2003. Let the IAEA report on Israeli claims, and this time give them the credibility they should have got back then.