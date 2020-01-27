Repeal the 27th

The 27th Amendment to the Constitution in 2004 removed the automatic right to Irish citizenship for children born on the island of Ireland where both parents were foreign nationals, largely on the grounds of "birth tourism", that immigrants were allegedly travelling to Ireland in the advanced stages of pregnancy specifically to benefit such offering.



Yet in the intervening period since the referendum, there have been numerous high-profile cases where, because of the length of the immigration processes, and the various appeals within same, families faced with deportation have had children entirely born and raised in Ireland. The impact of the 27th remains a subject of debatable impact, but it might have greater efficacy on control and reform of the immigration process, if repeal of the amendment was accompanied by streamlining procedures to limit the number of appeals made by an applicant, the speeding up of the process not only expediting deportations, but enabling the progressive dismantling of direct provision.