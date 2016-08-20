Repeal the 8th (Second Thread)

Gurdiev77
Tjeres a growing movement of young people behind the Repeal the Eight movement . Many courageous women publicly discussing their personal experiences.
I couldnt find anything recent on P.ie, and I dont know whether it should be in Justice or Health and Social Affairs.
Today a live tweeted journey of two women travelling to the UK so that one of them can avail of termination of pregnancy services.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...al&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
James Corden pledges support to Irish woman live-tweeting her abortion journey to the UK - Independent.ie
twitter #twowomentravel
REPEAL
