Repeal the 8th (Second Thread)

Tjeres a growing movement of young people behind the Repeal the Eight movement . Many courageous women publicly discussing their personal experiences.

I couldnt find anything recent on P.ie, and I dont know whether it should be in Justice or Health and Social Affairs.

Today a live tweeted journey of two women travelling to the UK so that one of them can avail of termination of pregnancy services.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...al&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

James Corden pledges support to Irish woman live-tweeting her abortion journey to the UK - Independent.ie

twitter #twowomentravel

REPEAL

I couldnt find anything recent on P.ie, and I dont know whether it should be in Justice or Health and Social Affairs.

It aint going away.
 


That is pathetic to actually celebrate and make public a very sad act like aborting a baby...It shows how far we have sunk,btw im not 100% against abortion but if it is done past 2/3 months then i got a problem with it,no way should a developed life form with nerves be cut off like that,babies are torn often limb for limb,its a very crude and traumatic procedure,it should not be taken lightly like a lunch time abortion...However having said all that, in the case of incest and rape and invalid lifeforms i would say yes only up to a 3 month window, to abortion on demand , i say an absolute resolute N O.
 
Tweeting about travelling to another country to kill your own child is in bad taste to say the least........

I hope the referendum comes soon so the evil people campaigning for this are silenced through a massive defeat.
 
I pray for the women who do such a thing and I hope that God heals the very deep wounds that must come with the knowledge that one has killed one's own child for the sake of convenience.

As for those who profit from it- the doctors, the traders in body parts, the clinics- they are the Eichmanns and Mengeles of this generation. The most charitable I can be is to hope that they someday realize how wrong they are and how much evil they are doing.
 
Nobody should be publicising their abortion,they should not be allowed to do that,it is beneath contempt...
 
Yet again the Irish media get involved by throwing petrol on another wasted life for their sicko liberal agenda, how many tricks have they pulled now ? and Labour now a nothing party still cling to their pathetic liberal democrat facade instead of addressing the housing crisis, the state of health care, the homeless,

Sure is nobody paying attention to the scandal at the unborn human abattoir business Marie Stopes lately ?
 
stopdoingstuff said:
I pray for the women who do such a thing and I hope that God heals the very deep wounds that must come with the knowledge that one has killed one's own child for the sake of convenience.
Some men want their women to abort - its not all just women,its the shallow modern cucked male too...Ive seen plenty of blogs on it...Its all about sex and money now,not so much about family or making the sacrifice to do the right thing....Note how many people are having families now,most people only care about having a new shiny juggernaut of a car than another baby,thats why so many families are having less children - or none at all,its all consumerism bulls*t...
 
raspberry tea said:
Some men want their women to abort - its not all just women,its the modern cucked male too...Ive seen plenty of blogs on it...
Yeah, truly perverted men who are in the grip of the culture of death. I wonder do they see that by legitimising the murder of the young, they are legitimising their own murder when they get too old and too costly.
 
stopdoingstuff said:
I pray for the women who do such a thing and I hope that God heals the very deep wounds that must come with the knowledge that one has killed one's own child for the sake of convenience.

As for those who profit from it- the doctors, the traders in body parts, the clinics- they are the Eichmanns and Mengeles of this generation. The most charitable I can be is to hope that they someday realize how wrong they are and how much evil they are doing.
One can only hope the woman doesn't really exist and that this is just another pro-abortion journalistic fantasy, designed to keep the Repeal campaign in the headlines.
 
James Corden? Is there anything more creepy than a male feminist shítlib.
 
raspberry tea said:
.Its all about sex and money now,not so much about family or making the sacrifice to do the right thing....Note how many people are having families now,most people only care about having a new shiny juggernaut of a car than another baby,thats why so many families are having less children - or none at all,its all consumerism bulls*t...
In the long run this leads to slavery. When these old and childless people get too old to look after themselves and there is a 1:1 ratio of workers to non-workers, these people will be tossed into a state run home, where anything can happen to them and probably will.
 
Sailor said:
One can only hope the woman doesn't really exist and that this is just another pro-abortion journalistic fantasy, designed to keep the Repeal campaign in the headlines.
That reminds me- I forgot to troll them. Brb.
 
The electorate do not care about abortion. The recovery of FF in the polls is solid proof of this.

FF always took a pragmatic, cynical route on abortion and kicked the can as far down the road as they could. They knew it was a media issue and the public did not give a rat's ass about it.
 
Sailor said:
Does it not seem a little strange that they are heading off for 48 hours on a Saturday morning? Are the clinics working 24/7 these days?
The brits have a lot of irish children to abort,they must really enjoy their job....Cromwell used to deal with the irish by breeding them out with the blacks,now these abortionists pretend to ''care'' about our women,when really they are offering no real solutions,its just death...
 
It is very rarely an easy decision by a woman.

Distinct lack of compassion here thus far.

As a populace, we are very clued in to the arguments on both sides and the (rarely discussed) middle ground on this issue.

And, mostly, we are entrenched . I'd add that any movemeny by me in the conservative direction is not as a result of the meeja.
 
