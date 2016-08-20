Repeal the 8th (Second Thread)

That is pathetic to actually celebrate and make public a very sad act like aborting a baby...It shows how far we have sunk,btw im not 100% against abortion but if it is done past 2/3 months then i got a problem with it,no way should a developed life form with nerves be cut off like that,babies are torn often limb for limb,its a very crude and traumatic procedure,it should not be taken lightly like a lunch time abortion...However having said all that, in the case of incest and rape and invalid lifeforms i would say yes only up to a 3 month window, to abortion on demand , i say an absolute resolute N O.