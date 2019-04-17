Republican Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld challenges Trump for 2020 GOP Nomination ....

owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,985
Bill Weld is a popular Republican Governor of Massachusetts who was re-elected last year. in the 1990s.
190415170535-bill-weld-exlarge-169.jpg

Many polls make him more popular in Massachusetts than the sitting Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. However, Weld failed to take a Senate seat in the past, against John Kerry. The site On the Issues calls Weld a "Progressive-Leaning Libertarian", a political stance that suits a Blue state.

What are Weld's chances of depriving Trump of the Republican nomination? Slim to none, probably, unless "events" intervene. However, the last three Presidents that faced challenges for re-nomination have lost the subsequent election.

The last time a sitting President was challenged like this was in the 1992 election cycle, when Pat Buchanan challenged George H W Bush. In the 1980 cycle, Ted Kennedy (also from Massachusetts) took on Conservative Democrat Jimmy Carter.. Before that, Ronald Reagan went up against the sitting President Gerald Ford, and Ford won his party's nomination, but lost the 1976 election. Primary challenges do not help a sitting President.

What are the issues driving Weld's candidacy? Two words - Donald Trump.

Bill Weld Will Challenge President Trump In 2020. What Are His Chances?

Bill Weld says his primary challenge to Trump will be ‘ferocious.’ - The Boston Globe

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1117895075726417921
 
Last edited:


NYCKY

NYCKY

Moderator
Joined
Apr 17, 2010
Messages
13,719
owedtojoy said:
Bill Weld is a popular Republican Governor of Massachusetts who was re-elected last year.
190415170535-bill-weld-exlarge-169.jpg

Many polls make him more popular in Massachusetts than the sitting Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. However, Weld failed to take a Senate seat in the past, against John Kerry. The site On the Issues calls Weld a "Progressive-Leaning Libertarian", a political stance that suits a Blue state.

What are Weld's chances of depriving Trump of the Republican nomination? Slim to none, probably, unless "events" intervene. However, the last three Presidents that faced challenges for re-nomination have lost the subsequent election.

The last time a sitting President was challenged like this was in the 1992 election cycle, when Pat Buchanan challenged George H W Bush. In the 1980 cycle, Ted Kennedy (also from Massachusetts) took on Conservative Democrat Jimmy Carter.. Before that, Ronald Reagan went up against the sitting President Gerald Ford, and Ford won his party's nomination, but lost the 1976 election. Primary challenges do not help a sitting President.

What are the issues driving Weld's candidacy? Two words - Donald Trump.

Bill Weld Will Challenge President Trump In 2020. What Are His Chances?

Bill Weld says his primary challenge to Trump will be ‘ferocious.’ - The Boston Globe

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1117895075726417921
Click to expand...

I think you're mistaking Weld for Charlie Baker who was handily reelected last year as Governor of Massachusetts, Weld was Gary Johnson's running mate in the 2016 election and practically endorsed Hillary Clinton right before the election.

Weld was a Republican Governor in the 90 and was nominated by Clinton to be the ambassador to Mexico. Usually, candidates in one job wait til confirmation to their new job before resigning the old one. Weld left the job of Governor to concentrate on wooing the Senate to confirm him, which ultimately failed. The Senate never took up his hearing.

I agree that strong primary challenges tend to hamper incumbent chances but I don't think Weld will give Trump a strong challenge.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,985
NYCKY said:
I think you're mistaking Weld for Charlie Baker who was handily reelected last year as Governor of Massachusetts, Weld was Gary Johnson's running mate in the 2016 election and practically endorsed Hillary Clinton right before the election.

Weld was a Republican Governor in the 90 and was nominated by Clinton to be the ambassador to Mexico. Usually, candidates in one job wait til confirmation to their new job before resigning the old one. Weld left the job of Governor to concentrate on wooing the Senate to confirm him, which ultimately failed. The Senate never took up his hearing.

I agree that strong primary challenges tend to hamper incumbent chances but I don't think Weld will give Trump a strong challenge.
Click to expand...
Yes, thanks for that, I did make that error.

OTOH, Pat Buchanan flopped in 1992, but he clearly inspired Ross Perot.

This is the first time a Republican President has been challenged from the left, as both Ford and Bush were challenged from the right. Buchanan's policies were forerunners of many of Trump's positions, a reminder of how far to the right the party has tacked..

Weld's candidacy will tell Democrats a lot about the views of moderate and liberal-leaning Republicans. They will be watching. It will also somewhat divert the spotlight from the eternal "Democrats in disarray" trope the media love so well.
 
Last edited:
StirCharles

StirCharles

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 8, 2019
Messages
474
owedtojoy said:
Yes, thanks for that, I did make that error.
Click to expand...

In fairness, an easy mistake to make. Weld is a total non entity, even more so than JoeJimmySaville.

Baker though, in his own mind at least, is aiming at The White House. Trump winning in 2020 would eliminate the possibility forever as the dems would win in 2024. He needs Trump to lose. It would not surprise me at all if Baker ran for the democrat nomination and would be a serious contender.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,631
I strongly suspect Andrew Yang with the Democrats might well dethrone Trump in 2020.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,631
StirCharles said:
He is certainly a real contender, not like JoeJimmySaville. He has to beat Bernie , Beto and Butthole though first.
Click to expand...
He will have a hard time winning the Democratic candidacy that is for sure. If he does win that though I think there is a strong chance that he could beat Trump. I don't think Sanders could beat Trump at all and the others seem just pathetic all around. I did brilliant at the bookies over my bet on Trump winning and I might do as well this time around. Time will tell.
 
StirCharles

StirCharles

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 8, 2019
Messages
474
Golah veNekhar said:
He will have a hard time winning the Democratic candidacy that is for sure. If he does win that though I think there is a strong chance that he could beat Trump. I don't think Sanders could beat Trump at all and the others seem just pathetic all around. I did brilliant at the bookies over my bet on Trump winning and I might do as well this time around. Time will tell.
Click to expand...
Maybe, but just about nobody knows him so it is all to play for.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,631
StirCharles said:
Maybe, but just about nobody knows him so it is all to play for.
Click to expand...
Sanders against Trump could have been a really interesting fight though I think Trump would still have won- do you think the Dems have learned their mistakes in choosing Hilary?
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,631
owedtojoy said:
This is the first time a Republican President has been challenged from the left, as both Ford and Bush were challenged from the right. Buchanan's policies were forerunners of many of Trump's positions, a reminder of how far to the right the party has tacked..
Click to expand...
He is not from the "Left"- he is an ultra-capitalist economically who also is for homosexuals running out of control and abortion in the third trimester.
 
StirCharles

StirCharles

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 8, 2019
Messages
474
Golah veNekhar said:
Sanders against Trump could have been a really interesting fight though I think Trump would still have won- do you think the Dems have learned their mistakes in choosing Hilary?
Click to expand...
No, they never learn. It is hard to say that Bernie would not have beaten Trump. He surely would have won Pennsylvania and Wisconsin . Only Hillary could have done as badly as she did.
 
GabhaDubh

GabhaDubh

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
2,701
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
34,115
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
56,445
Former SC Governor Mark Sanford was just on Meet the Press on MSNBC saying he's considering a primary challenge to Trump based in part on the deficit and support for free trade.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,260
Twitter
No
I hear there is big money going down with my contacts at the Ecclesiastical Betting Agency on Cthulhu coming back to collect Donny from the White House lawn.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,985
raetsel said:
He has been ranting furiously about his poll numbers on Twitter again this morning. He is clearly rattled.
Click to expand...
Another possibility is pre-dementia.

www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

Trump melting down on Twitter this morning - Lawyers, Guns & Money

Go check it out if you’re so inclined. He has two overwhelming and continual obsessions: (1) How popular is Donald Trump? (2) Why aren’t the media fair to Donald Trump? This seems to be getting worse, probably as a consequence of pre-dementia and related forms of cognitive decline. Trying to...
www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com

He has two overwhelming and continual obsessions:

(1) How popular is Donald Trump?

(2) Why aren’t the media fair to Donald Trump?
Click to expand...
Or maybe he is just a whiny bitch?
 
O'Sullivan Bere

O'Sullivan Bere

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 14, 2005
Messages
15,650
owedtojoy said:
. . . This is the first time a Republican President has been challenged from the left, as both Ford and Bush were challenged from the right. . . .
Click to expand...
True, at least in modern times with 'left' being defined as 'progressive'.

The 1988 Libertarian Party POTUS candidate Ron Paul challenged in the 2008 and 2012 GOP POTUS primaries as a strongly ideological libertarian with strong and credible sentiments from his House voting record regarding fiscal responsibility and a rejection of neoconservative foreign interventionism.

He was gradually making inroads and attracting younger generation voters despite the GOP establishment and its media tentacles like FOX doing whatever they could to repel his movement. The 'Southern Strategy'/Swamp Creature alliance was put on steroids leading to the Trump Presidency.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top