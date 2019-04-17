Republican Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld challenges Trump for 2020 GOP Nomination ....

Bill Weld is a popular Republican Governor of Massachusetts who was re-elected last year.Many polls make him more popular in Massachusetts than the sitting Senator and Democratic Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. However, Weld failed to take a Senate seat in the past, against John Kerry. The sitecalls Weld a "Progressive-Leaning Libertarian", a political stance that suits a Blue state.What are Weld's chances of depriving Trump of the Republican nomination? Slim to none, probably, unless "events" intervene. However, the last three Presidents that faced challenges for re-nomination have lost the subsequent election.The last time a sitting President was challenged like this was in the 1992 election cycle, when Pat Buchanan challenged George H W Bush. In the 1980 cycle, Ted Kennedy (also from Massachusetts) took on Conservative Democrat Jimmy Carter.. Before that, Ronald Reagan went up against the sitting President Gerald Ford, and Ford won his party's nomination, but lost the 1976 election. Primary challenges do not help a sitting President.What are the issues driving Weld's candidacy? Two words - Donald Trump.