Republic's time zone shift "ludicrous" - Tom Elliot

The Brighter Evenings Bill, if approved, will move the Republic of Ireland to Central European Time, in line with France, Germany, Spain, Italy etc, and an hour ahead of the UK.That of course means that there would be an hour difference between the Republic and Northern Ireland, which could potentially cause havoc in border areas, a problem which the UUP's Tom Elliot has commented on belowTime zones are a tricky business of course, and at first sight, many arrangements are not very practical, but they are not uncommon. Galicia in Spain, for instance, is an hour ahead of Portugal, despite being on the same longitude. Its even worse in China, where the entire country (the third largest in the world), uses a single time zone (GMT+8)! That makes it all more bizarre if you consider that Letterkenny will be a full hour ahead of Derry City despite being several miles west!Your thoughts?