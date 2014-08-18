Republic's time zone shift "ludicrous" - Tom Elliot

The Brighter Evenings Bill, if approved, will move the Republic of Ireland to Central European Time, in line with France, Germany, Spain, Italy etc, and an hour ahead of the UK.

That of course means that there would be an hour difference between the Republic and Northern Ireland, which could potentially cause havoc in border areas, a problem which the UUP's Tom Elliot has commented on below

BBC News - Republic's time zone plan ludicrous, says Tom Elliott

Time zones are a tricky business of course, and at first sight, many arrangements are not very practical, but they are not uncommon. Galicia in Spain, for instance, is an hour ahead of Portugal, despite being on the same longitude. Its even worse in China, where the entire country (the third largest in the world), uses a single time zone (GMT+8)! That makes it all more bizarre if you consider that Letterkenny will be a full hour ahead of Derry City despite being several miles west!

Your thoughts?
 
Anything that gets us closer to Paris and further from Belfast can only be approved of by all right thinking people.
 
drummed said:
Anything that gets us closer to Paris and further from Belfast can only be approved of by all right thinking people.
You seem to have quite a strong hostility towards Nordies. Calm down, they don't bite!
 
Drogheda445 said:
You seem to have quite a strong hostility towards Nordies. Calm down, they don't bite!
I can prove my point easily enough: 1) Go to France and 2) Go to Nordieland.

Viola! End of debate, enjoy your evening.
 
I agree with my favourite politico Big Tom. It is ludicrous and so is the Green party.
 
Tbh moi dosen't give a flying duck, we already have our own time, Fermanagh Time...
 
Most practical solution for the difference would eventually come into being.
A single time zone on the island.
It makes the most sense.


(that its also the most satisfying and a source of lulz is beside the point ... no really)
 
Drogheda445 said:
Indeed.

People travelling to Fermanagh are reminded to set their watches back 500 years. ;)
Actually they are asked to check that they are waterproof...

 
If Scotland votes for independence then the remainder of the UK and the Republic will almost immediately move to Central European time. The only reason this has not happened before is because of objections from the north of Scotland.
 
between the bridges said:
Tbh moi dosen't give a flying duck, we already have our own time, Fermanagh Time...
Strange people - when I was in hospital dining room a woman keeled over and obviously there was a flood of Nurses and then doctors getting her resuscitated. Most of us in the room left asap - Fermanagh man lifted his dinner and pudding and took them to his bed where he continued eating.
 
Beavis said:
Most practical solution for the difference would eventually come into being.
A single time zone on the island.
It makes the most sense.


(that its also the most satisfying and a source of lulz is beside the point ... no really)
Thought we had that already.
 
Looks like a Silly Season story from a gobsh!te who is in danger of losing his seat in the next GE.
 
Realistically, this is a good move in terms of doing business with the rest of Europe. Seriously, losing two hours out of your working day and not being able to contact your European colleagues is a pretty big nightmare
 
This is a totally mad idea. I checked the OP to see if it was launched on April 1st.
 
We should do this. An eminently sensible proposal.

But the real question should be why a unionist care's about what a supposedly foreign country does? Isn't the common mantra of the PUL that what goes on 'down south' isn't any concern to them and their "wee pravince"?
 
lochlannach said:
This is a totally mad idea. I checked the OP to see if it was launched on April 1st.
Not really. Spain and France lies mostly at Prime Meridian but opt instead to be part of Central European Time.



Most of Europe is now on CET and there is no real reason why we shouldn't either. Like everything else the English will eventually adopt this practice and be last to arrive.
 
