Requests for a how to guide? Post here please.

Tech Support

Tech Support

Administrator
Joined
Mar 1, 2019
Messages
600
If you have a specific request for a guide on how to do anything on the forum, please post it here.
 


R

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
11,855
Thanks. Useful to know this exists.
 
Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2009
Messages
2,756
How do I create a post that quotes more than one other post/poster?

Thanks in advance.

Thanks in advance.
 
Tech Support

Tech Support

Administrator
Joined
Mar 1, 2019
Messages
600
Hillmanhunter1 said:
How do I create a post that quotes more than one other post/poster?

Thanks in advance.
Click to expand...
At the lower left of a post, you will see the multiquote icon:

17973


  1. Click this for each post you want to quote.
  2. On the last such post, click reply.
  3. You will receive a prompt asking if you want to insert the selected posts.
 
Tech Support

Tech Support

Administrator
Joined
Mar 1, 2019
Messages
600
To post an image, first click on the picture icon in the editor bar:

image-icon.png


In the drop down, you now have two options. The first (default) is to upload an image from your computer or mobile device:

upload-image-from-your-device.png


Click near "Drop image" and it will open your file explorer to locate and open the image you want.

The second (non-default) option is for posting an image from a remote location:

select-remote-image.png


Click on the link icon. Then enter the link (URL) of the image you want to include in the text box. Then click the Insert button.
 
truthisfree

truthisfree

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 16, 2009
Messages
6,468
Tech Support said:
To post an image, first click on the picture icon in the editor bar:

View attachment 20947

In the drop down, you now have two options. The first (default) is to upload an image from your computer or mobile device:

View attachment 20948

Click near "Drop image" and it will open your file explorer to locate and open the image you want.

The second (non-default) option is for posting an image from a remote location:

View attachment 20949

Click on the link icon. Then enter the link (URL) of the image you want to include in the text box. Then click the Insert button.
Click to expand...
Thanks for answering but the second option of posting image from remote source is not working for me. Says 'Something went wrong, try again or contact administrator'
 
Tech Support

Tech Support

Administrator
Joined
Mar 1, 2019
Messages
600
Last edited:
Last edited:
It may be that the site is blocking the request. Can you post the link please?
 
Tech Support

Tech Support

Administrator
Joined
Mar 1, 2019
Messages
600
Actually, I'm seeing an error on the server when I try to insert a remote image. Working on it...
 
