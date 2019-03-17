Requests for a how to guide? Post here please.

To post an image, first click on the picture icon in the editor bar:In the drop down, you now have two options. The first (default) is to upload an image from your computer or mobile device:Click near "Drop image" and it will open your file explorer to locate and open the image you want.The second (non-default) option is for posting an image from a remote location:Click on the link icon. Then enter the link (URL) of the image you want to include in the text box. Then click the Insert button.