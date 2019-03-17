Requests for a how to guide? Post here please.

Tech Support
Administrator
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2019
- Messages
- 600
If you have a specific request for a guide on how to do anything on the forum, please post it here.
At the lower left of a post, you will see the multiquote icon:How do I create a post that quotes more than one other post/poster?
Thanks in advance.
Having difficulty posting images...If you have a specific request for a guide on how to do anything on the forum, please post it here.
Thanks for answering but the second option of posting image from remote source is not working for me. Says 'Something went wrong, try again or contact administrator'To post an image, first click on the picture icon in the editor bar:
View attachment 20947
In the drop down, you now have two options. The first (default) is to upload an image from your computer or mobile device:
View attachment 20948
Click near "Drop image" and it will open your file explorer to locate and open the image you want.
The second (non-default) option is for posting an image from a remote location:
View attachment 20949
Click on the link icon. Then enter the link (URL) of the image you want to include in the text box. Then click the Insert button.
Would like to start a threadIf you have a specific request for a guide on how to do anything on the forum, please post it here.