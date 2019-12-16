Respecting non-binary pronouns - how to be a better friend

Concerned Irishman
So the Guardian have an article out today by Poppy Noor - her friend (along with Sam Smith and Janelle Monáe and thousands more people by the day) recently came out as non-binary gendered and she decided to write about what that means and the small accommodations the rest of us can use to make NB and trans folk feel more safe and accepted.
The reality is that small gestures can mean a lot to people who are born with less privileges in our society, and small efforts (even something as small as an apology and an effort to get it right in future when one gets somebodies pronouns wrong) can go a long way.
In my opinion politeness costs us literally nothing but an examination of our own prejudices and preconceived notions, and such an examination is always worth undertaking.
If a friend came out as NB, would you respect their decision by making an effort with their chosen pronouns?
