Retrieval of records lost in 1922 fire

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 55,583
This is very good news.
The Irish archives from the 14th century to the end of the 19th century were lost in a fire in the Four Courts at the start of the Irish Civil War.
But thanks to copies discovered around the world, 300 bundles have now been retrieved. Leo Varadkar has announced €2.5 million for the project. Among them are a lottery ticket to raise money for Grattans Parliament in 1797.
The Irish archives from the 14th century to the end of the 19th century were lost in a fire in the Four Courts at the start of the Irish Civil War.
But thanks to copies discovered around the world, 300 bundles have now been retrieved. Leo Varadkar has announced €2.5 million for the project. Among them are a lottery ticket to raise money for Grattans Parliament in 1797.
Retrieval of Irish archive lost in 1922 fire ‘astounding’, historian says
Four Courts fire at start of Civil War destroyed centuries of historic documents
www.irishtimes.com