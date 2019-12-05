Retrieval of records lost in 1922 fire

This is very good news.

The Irish archives from the 14th century to the end of the 19th century were lost in a fire in the Four Courts at the start of the Irish Civil War.

But thanks to copies discovered around the world, 300 bundles have now been retrieved. Leo Varadkar has announced €2.5 million for the project. Among them are a lottery ticket to raise money for Grattans Parliament in 1797.

Retrieval of Irish archive lost in 1922 fire 'astounding', historian says

Four Courts fire at start of Civil War destroyed centuries of historic documents
That is great news. Thanks Enda.
If it's lottery tickets and other random information, then I suppose it would be too much to expect that many of the missing birth certificates are going to be there - my father was unable to get past about the mid 18th C when he was looking into our genealogy some decades ago for that reason.

Might be worth having another go now though, what with new technologies and now this. Must tell my brother, who has already expressed an interest in picking up where our dad stopped.
 
Perhaps my oulfella's birth cert will show up?
 
Was it Collins who give the order to open fire on the four courts after the Brits lend him the artillery so he could fire on the IRA- that traitor also destroyed history to add to his sins-
 
No
michael-mcivor said:
Was it Collins who give the order to open fire on the four courts after the Brits lend him the artillery so he could fire on the IRA- that traitor also destroyed history to add to his sins-
What is interesting is that their garrison had 10,000 shells but only gave him 200.

But the records office explosion was different and it's hard to pin down exactly what happened, or who was to blame. Of course the occupants didn't care much for ancien regime paperwork.
 
McTell said:
What is interesting is that their garrison had 10,000 shells but only gave him 200.

But the records office explosion was different and it's hard to pin down exactly what happened, or who was to blame. Of course the occupants didn't care much for ancien regime paperwork.
200 shells can cause some damage and Collins didn’t care what he destroyed as long as he was blowing up the IRA for the Brits-
 
petaljam said:
That is great news. Thanks Enda.
If it's lottery tickets and other random information, then I suppose it would be too much to expect that many of the missing birth certificates are going to be there - my father was unable to get past about the mid 18th C when he was looking into our genealogy some decades ago for that reason.

Might be worth having another go now though, what with new technologies and now this. Must tell my brother, who has already expressed an interest in picking up where our dad stopped.
My late father tried looking into the family history at a certain point in his life - when I'm not sure but I'd guess that it was sometime between the 1930s and 1960. The Four Courts fire was a major obstacle, and he gave up. My brother has been researching our family now for the last 15 to 20 years and, thanks to a lot of his persistence and of course the ease of the internet, discovered a family connection to a reasonably well-known Irish nationalist activist of the mid 19th century, which in turn led to a Spanish Wild Geese connection. I have distant cousins in Spain which I never knew about until recently.
I'm guessing that if your father was able to get back to the 18th century in your family line I assume that they must have been from local Protestant/Presbyterian records in Derry or the north west, as Catholic records beyond around 1820 are almost non existent.
 
raetsel said:
My late father tried looking into the family history at a certain point in his life - when I'm not sure but I'd guess that it was sometime between the 1930s and 1960. The Four Courts fire was a major obstacle, and he gave up. My brother has been researching our family now for the last 15 to 20 years and, thanks to a lot of his persistence and of course the ease of the internet, discovered a family connection to a reasonably well-known Irish nationalist activist of the mid 19th century, which in turn led to a Spanish Wild Geese connection. I have distant cousins in Spain which I never knew about until recently.
I'm guessing that if your father was able to get back to the 18th century in your family line I assume that they must have been from local Protestant/Presbyterian records in Derry or the north west, as Catholic records beyond around 1820 are almost non existent.
No, it was this, same as you. It was just my mistake in typing mid-18th century, I was thinking of mid-18 hundreds, ie 19th century, and wasn't paying attention.

I've sent the link to my brother, because he's been talking about this for a while, and has done some stuff on my mother's family and filled in a bit of detail on the more distant branches, but hasn't really got any farther back than Daddy had. For exactly that reason - that there's really nothing much available any further back than that that seems to have survived.

He hasn't spent a huge amount of time on it, mind, so you never know, this might be a good reason to really get into it.
 
This is brilliant news. Fair play to all involved.
 
Wow that’s brilliant ...

Is there any stats on what percentage of the lost records this may be ?

and how does one find out if there are any of my ole “AhNowStop” ancestors’ records in among these found ones ?
 
We were mid level costermongers rising to grocers in the mid 1600's.

The customers came and they went.

There were no bits of paper flying around in Dublin in 1922 with our names on them.

You lot must be special.
 
petaljam said:
That is great news. Thanks Enda.
If it's lottery tickets and other random information, then I suppose it would be too much to expect that many of the missing birth certificates are going to be there - my father was unable to get past about the mid 18th C when he was looking into our genealogy some decades ago for that reason.

Might be worth having another go now though, what with new technologies and now this. Must tell my brother, who has already expressed an interest in picking up where our dad stopped.
We had the same problem .... our records stopped dead with some fella who was the spitting image of yer man Brad Pitt :(

well it was one if the Pitts anyway ... ..... actually now that I remember it might have been “arm” or “cess”:oops:
 
AhNowStop said:
We had the same problem .... our records stopped dead with some fella who was the spitting image of yer man Brad Pitt :(

well it was one if the Pitts anyway ... ..... actually now that I remember it might have been “arm” or “cess”:oops:
You're probably related to your man Pitt the younger.

Now that might Pitt you off a bitt but look...the corn laws...
 
My understanding is that the records were already diminished due the fact that during the Great War, England needed them for pulp.
 
GabhaDubh said:
My understanding is that the records were already diminished due the fact that during the Great War, England needed them for pulp.
They were the Census Records

- not the medieval stuff.

Most of the records lost related to the workings of the English Colony

- there wouldn't be much in them about Paddy & Mary.

Still its good work to try and retrieve and publish as much as we can.
 
Very good article on the explosion and surrounding events in History Ireland August Edition.
 
