Retrieval of records lost in 1922 fire

petaljam said: That is great news. Thanks Enda.

If it's lottery tickets and other random information, then I suppose it would be too much to expect that many of the missing birth certificates are going to be there - my father was unable to get past about the mid 18th C when he was looking into our genealogy some decades ago for that reason.



Might be worth having another go now though, what with new technologies and now this. Must tell my brother, who has already expressed an interest in picking up where our dad stopped. Click to expand...

My late father tried looking into the family history at a certain point in his life - when I'm not sure but I'd guess that it was sometime between the 1930s and 1960. The Four Courts fire was a major obstacle, and he gave up. My brother has been researching our family now for the last 15 to 20 years and, thanks to a lot of his persistence and of course the ease of the internet, discovered a family connection to a reasonably well-known Irish nationalist activist of the mid 19th century, which in turn led to a Spanish Wild Geese connection. I have distant cousins in Spain which I never knew about until recently.I'm guessing that if your father was able to get back to the 18th century in your family line I assume that they must have been from local Protestant/Presbyterian records in Derry or the north west, as Catholic records beyond around 1820 are almost non existent.