Return of the Black Death?

Mongolia Quarantines Russian Border Region Over Bubonic Plague Suspicion - The Moscow Times Lab tests confirmed that two individuals had contracted the illness after eating marmot meat.

Mongolia has quarantined a region near its western border with Russia following 2 suspected cases of bubonic plague linked to consumption of marmot meat. 146 more samples are being analysed, with 504 confirmed contacts.The Bubonic Plague is believed to be the cause of the 14th century plague known as the Black Death, which killed an estimated 50 million people, including up to half the population of England.So could that happen again? Scientists have expressed fears that the bacteria that causes bubonic plague lives on within the Siberian permafrost, which is melting due to Climate Change.