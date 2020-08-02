  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
RFK Jr: Covid-19 "A Crisis of Convenience"

RFK Jr is a sincere public figure who delivered a message today in Berlin which will resonate across the world.

It was the dramatic end to a long day in Berlin when an estimated 38,000 people held a largely peaceful protest against Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, dubbed a “crisis of convenience” by a nephew of John F Kennedy.
www.irishtimes.com

Group tries to storm Berlin parliament after mass Covid-19 protest

Nephew of John F Kennedy addresses previously banned demonstration against restrictions
www.irishtimes.com

RFK Jr specifically states a crisis of convenience for Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.

RTE reports 18,000 but crowd size looks like 50,000 or more.


 


32539106-8676559-image-a-49_1598714225485.jpg


Now the problem is this: At the top of this page sits a message for all those protestors who would wish to comment here.
 
