RFK Jr: Covid-19 "A Crisis of Convenience"

Last edited: 30 minutes ago

RFK Jr is a sincere public figure who delivered a message today in Berlin which will resonate across the world.RFK Jr specifically states a crisis of convenience for Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.RTE reports 18,000 but crowd size looks like 50,000 or more.

It was the dramatic end to a long day in Berlin when an estimated 38,000 people held a largely peaceful protest against Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, dubbed a “crisis of convenience” by a nephew of John F Kennedy.

Cowardice asks the question - is it safe? Expediency asks the question - is it politic?

Vanity asks the question - is it popular? But Conscience asks the question - is it right?

And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular;but one must take it simply because it is right. -MLK