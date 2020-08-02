RFK Jr: Covid-19 "A Crisis of Convenience"

Destiny's Soldier
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2007
- Messages
- 2,417
Last edited:
Last edited:
RFK Jr is a sincere public figure who delivered a message today in Berlin which will resonate across the world.
RFK Jr specifically states a crisis of convenience for Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.
RTE reports 18,000 but crowd size looks like 50,000 or more.
It was the dramatic end to a long day in Berlin when an estimated 38,000 people held a largely peaceful protest against Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, dubbed a “crisis of convenience” by a nephew of John F Kennedy.
Group tries to storm Berlin parliament after mass Covid-19 protest
Nephew of John F Kennedy addresses previously banned demonstration against restrictions
www.irishtimes.com
RFK Jr specifically states a crisis of convenience for Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates.
RTE reports 18,000 but crowd size looks like 50,000 or more.