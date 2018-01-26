RHI The Burning Bush Of Truth Will Set You Free...

Just seven months into the RHI scheme, Arlene Foster’s department was explicitly warned about the worst abuses – buildings being needlessly heated, with windows opened, to collect lucrative subsidies. Crucially, the warning came prior to a whistle-blower personally contacting Mrs Foster in late 2013 about how the supposedly environmentally friendly energy scheme was actually incentivising claimants to waste heat.

The revelation provides new evidence of just how much the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) knew at an early stage about the key flaws in the calamitous scheme.

This has a long way to run. Leaving aside the poor advice that she was obviously given, Arlene Foster has yet to explain why she didn't just copy and paste the cost controls from the UK scheme rather than trying to "re-invent the wheel".Furthermore she has yet to explain why she ignored the advice from the whistle-blower, 7 months into the scheme.