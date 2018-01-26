RHI The Burning Bush Of Truth Will Set You Free...

Now go back a year and Sf/Ra and their apologists on here demanding heads and crying foul.

That was despite the fact that they and every other party had signed up to the over spend etc six months before it ever became a public issue.

Anyhow back to the she must go red lines, it can't have escape even the most indoctrinated drones * attention that sf/Ra haven't mentioned RHI in donkeys...


An official involved in the design of the RHI scheme has accepted that Arlene Foster made the decision to press ahead with the scheme based on “untrue” information put before her by officials.

put to Mr Connolly that the minister had made her decision “based on an untrue statement” put to her by officials. Sir Patrick said that contrary to what Mrs Foster was told, RHI “didn’t offer the most heat at the best value and you knew that wasn’t true...if she’d made her decision on that basis, which it looks like she certainly did, that was untrue”. Mr Connolly said: “I would agree with that.”


It is the latest in a long line of admissions by civil servants that information put before Mrs Foster was either incomplete, misleading or inaccurate.

Read more at: https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/arlene-foster-was-given-untrue-rhi-advice-1-8349290



Expect to see the white fleg and smoke above Connolly mansion shortly before sf/Ra crawl back to Stormont to administer British Rule...



*say indoctrinated drones 3 times and see who appears...
 


Newflash: memo intercepted from Connolly mansion 'sssssssssssssssssh don't mention RHI'...
 
between the bridges said:
Newflash: memo intercepted from Connolly mansion 'sssssssssssssssssh don't mention RHI'...
Bwigey, there were mistake after mistake and there was DUP fraud involved .. thats a fact ...

It hardly exonerates Snarlene & Co just because some eejit of a "deputy economist", who stated that he wasnt qualified to give advice, gave advice ....

Tis early days .. dont go blowing up the "free Snarlene" balloons just yet
 
Jaysus moi would have sworn that we had more RHI experts on here than ye could shake an Ash tree at...
 
You don't seem to understand that this was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Anyway the Shinners capitulating now without gaining serious concessions from the DUP over a range of stuff would both harm them and create a very dangerous vacuum in Northern Irish politics.
 
Moi oh moi no wonder thon red line has burnt out....
 
Calling all the RHI exburkes where are ye hiding ye cowardly big girls blouses...
 
Bridget, yer threads are much better when on 'shrooms. Kudos.
 
This has a long way to run. Leaving aside the poor advice that she was obviously given, Arlene Foster has yet to explain why she didn't just copy and paste the cost controls from the UK scheme rather than trying to "re-invent the wheel".
Furthermore she has yet to explain why she ignored the advice from the whistle-blower, 7 months into the scheme.

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/rhi-scandal-foster-s-department-was-warned-before-whistle-blower-but-ignored-advice-1-7753608

Just seven months into the RHI scheme, Arlene Foster’s department was explicitly warned about the worst abuses – buildings being needlessly heated, with windows opened, to collect lucrative subsidies. Crucially, the warning came prior to a whistle-blower personally contacting Mrs Foster in late 2013 about how the supposedly environmentally friendly energy scheme was actually incentivising claimants to waste heat.
The revelation provides new evidence of just how much the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) knew at an early stage about the key flaws in the calamitous scheme.
Suspended DUP MLA Jonathan Bell alleged that DUP special advisers prevented him from closing the scheme earlier. Picture Colm Lenaghan, Pacemaker


Little wonder Johnny Bell has mysteriously disappeared completely since the revelations.

Do the DUP honestly believe Joe Public will believe anything they utter?
 
Foster didn't write 'cash-for-ash' letter

'Officials wrote Foster's letter to banks'

No-one had applied to the RHI scheme by the end of November 2012, the month when it opened.

At the end of December 2012, Ms Hepper sent a submission to the minister in relation to a letter from Mrs Foster to banks regarding renewable incentive schemes generally.In addition to the RHI, it was to cover electricity generation schemes such as the Northern Ireland Renewables Order and the Feed-in Tariff.

Mr Aiken reminds the inquiry panel that: "The minster didn't write this letter. The letter was written for her by her officials."


RHI Live: Foster didn't write 'cash-for-ash' letter to banks - BBC News
 
between the bridges said:
'Officials wrote Foster's letter to banks'

No-one had applied to the RHI scheme by the end of November 2012, the month when it opened.

At the end of December 2012, Ms Hepper sent a submission to the minister in relation to a letter from Mrs Foster to banks regarding renewable incentive schemes generally.In addition to the RHI, it was to cover electricity generation schemes such as the Northern Ireland Renewables Order and the Feed-in Tariff.

Mr Aiken reminds the inquiry panel that: "The minster didn't write this letter. The letter was written for her by her officials."


RHI Live: Foster didn't write 'cash-for-ash' letter to banks - BBC News
OK, so who signed it ? :roll: ffs


ah maybe this is the same backward thinking as the SAA ... the DUP signed it but a/ didnt read it or b/ signing doesnt mean agreeing with it..


Crazy crackpots the lot of them :roll:


btw bwigey, surprised you didnt start yet another duplicate thread for this .. well done you :cool:
 
Foster is going down- she should have walked away when Sinn Fein offered her the chance of a bit of dignity for the whole process- caught with her hand in the cookie jar-
 
michael-mcivor said:
Foster is going down- she should have walked away when Sinn Fein offered her the chance of a bit of dignity for the whole process- caught with her hand in the cookie jar-
Had a cuppa with her last week, she's looking forward to beatch slapping the scummers like big girls blouses for years to come...
 
between the bridges said:
Had a cuppa with her last week, she's looking forward to beatch slapping the scummers like big girls blouses for years to come...
I do hope it wasn't too hot for you,

the tea that is...
 
michael-mcivor said:
Foster is going down- she should have walked away when Sinn Fein offered her the chance of a bit of dignity for the whole process- caught with her hand in the cookie jar-
Where's JOnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnneeeeeeey?:lol:


Will he come out for the Bell?:lol:
 
