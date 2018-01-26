RHI The Burning Bush Of Truth Will Set You Free...

between the bridges
Now go back a year and Sf/Ra and their apologists on here demanding heads and crying foul.
That was despite the fact that they and every other party had signed up to the over spend etc six months before it ever became a public issue.
Anyhow back to the she must go red lines, it can't have escape even the most indoctrinated drones * attention that sf/Ra haven't mentioned RHI in donkeys...
An official involved in the design of the RHI scheme has accepted that Arlene Foster made the decision to press ahead with the scheme based on “untrue” information put before her by officials.
put to Mr Connolly that the minister had made her decision “based on an untrue statement” put to her by officials. Sir Patrick said that contrary to what Mrs Foster was told, RHI “didn’t offer the most heat at the best value and you knew that wasn’t true...if she’d made her decision on that basis, which it looks like she certainly did, that was untrue”. Mr Connolly said: “I would agree with that.”
It is the latest in a long line of admissions by civil servants that information put before Mrs Foster was either incomplete, misleading or inaccurate.
Read more at: https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/arlene-foster-was-given-untrue-rhi-advice-1-8349290
Expect to see the white fleg and smoke above Connolly mansion shortly before sf/Ra crawl back to Stormont to administer British Rule...
*say indoctrinated drones 3 times and see who appears...
