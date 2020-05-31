Leading Orange Order figure declines to comment on 'riding the goat' initiation rituals in Scotland A SENIOR Orangeman in Northern Ireland has declined to comment on bizarre initiation rituals of his Scottish counterparts - including being whipped with spiky branches while members imitate bleating goats.

A SENIOR Orangeman in Northern Ireland has declined to comment on bizarre initiation rituals of his Scottish counterparts - including being whipped with spiky branches while members imitate bleating goats.The Irish News asked Orange Order grand secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson if he was aware of a new study by anthropologist and Cambridge University lecturer, Joseph Webster, who interviewed members of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland.In an article published in The Times, Dr Webster claimed that secret ceremonies involved new members being blindfolded, wrapped in a blanket and made to kneel on a coffin where they are "roughly kicked and tossed in a part of the ritual called riding the goat".Others hoping to move to the next level in the Protestant-only group have their "naked left breast pricked three times with a sword” while blindfolded and barefoot as a reminder "not to divulge the secrets they are about to receive".Dr Webster told The Times: "I did ask to see the ritual but was told I couldn't, although I saw the props and that kind of thing. I have no hesitation about the accuracy of the material."The Irish News asked Rev Gibson if he was aware of the Scottish rituals and if any similar practices had taken place in Northern Ireland. He declined to comment.The order is little more than a zombie. The question is how does one keep the bands going ? I actually think that the bands are a good thing for young male members of the protestant community. They need to change and stop being sectarian in nature. This is a difficult but I would contend a necessary step if they are to have a future.