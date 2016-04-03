Righttoknow.ie - A New Freedom of Information Initiative

'Just came across this new initiative in support of freedom of information which I intend supporting as anything which sheds light in the shady rooms of Irish life and governance can only be beneficial to society as a whole.From the website;"With the 2016 Election over, we believe that people who did or indeed did not exercise their franchise may want to see if we can build something to keep an eye on the decisions of those who were just elected. All too often democracy is seen through the lens of voting, and not on the five years in between.Back in 2009, TheStory.ie was founded as an experiment, by myself (Gavin Sheridan) and by journalist Mark Coughlan (who now works at RTEs Primetime).It was around the time of the MPs expenses scandal in the UK, and we took a specific interest in a few areas which were quite nascent at the time: Systematic FOI requests, FOI advocacy, data journalism, data vizualisation, document conversion, document management and legal appeals processes.TheStory.ie ran on a simple principle  that with some good will, and some hard work, we could move the needle on improving the state of FOI, transparency and of investigative journalism in Ireland .So here is the question: are you with us? We have an initial group of people  some of the best journalists we know to help us get started, and we will be adding to this list over the coming months. Gavin Sheridan and journalist Malachy Browne are directors, and journalists Ken Foxe, Karrie Kehoe and Tom Lyons are helping us get off the ground.If we are completely transparent about how the funds are spent (and we certainly will be), and come to escalate our efforts, could we get to 1,000 people, or higher?