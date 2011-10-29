RIP Sir Jimmy Saville



Sad. He lived with his mother, and since she died, he kept all her clothes in the wardrobe and sent them for dry cleaning every once in a while.
 
Sky News reporting the story now!
 
No way!! The man who brought the wife-beater back into fashion can't die.



RIP Jimmy Savile.
 
RIP. Always found him a bit creepy.
 
I'm always amazed how quickly people's Wikipedia entries are updated after they die. Jimmy's already refers to his death.
 
[video=youtube;1S3R_UVXCWs]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1S3R_UVXCWs[/video]

mad as a box of frogs but that was needed in the 60s
 
RIP. Great character and tremendous supporter of charity.
 
i believe he was a miner during the war years. a pretty tough job in those years.
 
Munnkeyman said:
No way!! The man who brought the wife-beater back into fashion can't die.



RIP Jimmy Saville.
Since he was never married I can only assume you're referring to either the rings, the medallion, or the cigar. Which is it ?
 
mr_anderson said:
He kind of terrified me as an adult !
You wouldn't be the first. When he was running nightclubs in the north of England, drugdealers in particular got badly roughed up.

I think it came out in Louis Theroux's documentary - he used to knock seven bells out of them and tie them up for hours in the basement of the nightclub. He was a professional wrestler before that.

Could be all exaggeration for all I know.
 
Jack White said:
Since he was never married I can only assume you're referring to either the rings, the medallion, or the cigar. Which is it ?
The string vest, I think. That
most hideous item of clothing.

RIP Jimmy. You did a lot of good
stuff. I knew I couldn't write in,
but it was fun looking on. UK TV
was an odd place back then, full
of strange things such as 'stamped
addressed envelopes' and a thing
that baffled my local shopkeeper
- 'sticky-backed tape'.
 
