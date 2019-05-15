Roe vs Wade Deathwatch USA : How Long Has It Got?

Roe v Click to expand...

In the US, the State of Alabama has recently passed the most stringent anti-abortion law of the Roe-vs-Wade era.Since 1973, anti-abortion activists have been struggling to limit access to abortion, and (ultimately) have the Roe vs Wade judgment reversed. Most of the time, this seemed to be hopeless, as even the Republican Party seemed ambiguous.But the increasing radicalisation of the Republican right since 2012, and (once "pro-choice") President Trump's promise to appoint "pro-life" judges to the Supreme Court, who would overthrow the 1973 judgement, have led to the Alabama law, and similar laws in other states. In Georgia, a "heartbeat law" makes it forbidden to terminate a pregnancy if a heartbeat is detected.The explicit purpose of these bills is to force the issue to the Supreme Court, where activists are sure they will at last get the judgement they desire.A reversal of Roe vs Wade would be one of the most divisive judgements of the Supreme Court as it would probably lead to a round of very different abortion laws in "red" and "blue" states. It could lead to tensions between states, as blue state will supply abortion pills by post, and enable women to travel for abortions. There are also threats of economic boycotts of states passing similar laws to Alabama's.A Gallup poll shows consistently that only 18% of American think abortion should be illegal in all circumstances. Most Americans would support abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, a statistic confirmed in other polls.Women's groups see these current round of laws in Alabama and Georgia, and a reversal of Roe vs Wade, as an attempt to control a woman's bodily integrity, and deprive her of privacy rights that were affirmed in the Roe vs Wade judgement. The Alabama law does not even have a rape or incest exception, which its proposers say will get it onto the Supreme Court docket.The Governor has yet to sign the Alabama bill into law, but she probably will. With a Conservative majority on the Supreme Court, the Roe vs Wade judgement may be on Deathwatch. The reversal would count as a major victory for Trump's first term, though the longer term consequences are unfathomable.