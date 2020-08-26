ROI State Collusion

between the bridges
A TD's statement is the latest to highlight over 50 years of collusion...
“The claim by Fianna Fail TD Sean Haughey TD that the IRA Chief of Staff in the early 1970s - Sean McStoifan - was a Garda agent and informer is stunning in its implications. This is potentially the biggest scandal by far in terms of government complicity with paramilitaries in the history of the Troubles.”
Sean McStoifan led the IRA in 1972 during attacks on civilians in the Abercorn restaurant, Claudy and Bloody Friday, he said.
“If Sean Haughey is correct then the Republic’s Government must set up an Inquiry as to what the Garda – and the Dublin Government – knew and when they knew it. How many innocent lives may have been lost because of a Garda agent at the head of the Provisional IRA? These allegations have massive implications.”
TD’s claim that first PIRA chief was Garda agent ‘has stunning implications’
The claim that PIRA’s leader during the bloodiest year of the Troubles was a Garda agent is “potentially the biggest scandal by far in terms of government complicity with paramilitaries” it is claimed.
Fogra Tora, alleged collusion claims...
A CONFIDENTIAL garda document containing photographs and personal details of two alleged loyalists ended up in the hands of the IRA, the Smithwick Tribunal heard yesterday. The IRA later killed one of the men and unsuccessfully attempted to kill the other. The IRA told a Derry Journal reporter...
Garda-IRA collusion story illustrates the imbalance on legacy
Newly declassified Irish government papers reveal that details of a boating holiday to Co Kerry by Sir Nicholas Fenn, the British ambassador to Ireland in the late 1980s, were leaked gardai.
Republic of Ireland played integral role in supporting IRA, says historian
An Irish historian says his new book aims to shine a light for the first time on the role of people from all levels of Irish society in supporting the Provisional IRA from its inception in 1969 to 1980.
Irish police colluded with IRA during Troubles, says former IRA member
Book by former director of intelligence for republican movement Kieran Conway reveals full extent of IRA contacts at the time
Garda ombudsman accused of hypocrisy over failure to follow-up Garda-IRA collusion findings
UUP Justice spokesman Doug Beattie says it is “hypocritical” that the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has never followed up a 2013 public inquiry which found Irish police colluded with the IRA in a double murder.
