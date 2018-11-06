Roscommon-Galway: call the next GE result

statsman

statsman

This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

The runners and riders as of now are:

Deputy Eugene Murphy (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Denis Naughten (Indo)
Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice (Indo)
Claire Kerrane (Sinn Féin)
Ken Campbell (Social Democrats)

The two indos seem nailed on, but FG on a good day might take the third seat from FF.
 
sic transit

sic transit

FG don't seem to have decided on a candidate. Maura Hopkins was talked about but doesn't seem to be any further information on her intentions.
 
statsman

statsman

sic transit said:
FG don't seem to have decided on a candidate. Maura Hopkins was talked about but doesn't seem to be any further information on her intentions.
They haven't even set a date for a selection convention, it seems.
 
DJP

DJP

I don't know what the attraction is to Denis Naughten and Michael Fitzmaurice by thousands of voters in Roscommon.
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

No change

Murphy FF
Naughten Ind
Fitzmaurice Ind
 
DJP

DJP

They might be better than Frank Feighan was but I would rate Eugene Murphy and Maura Hopkins as much better politicians than them.
 
statsman

statsman

Still no FG candidates.
 
statsman

statsman

Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
M

midlander12

I'm not convinced both indos will be reelected. Naughten will probably get reelected with a sympathy vote after his 'principled' resignation as Shannonside amusingly termed it. Not so sure about Fitzmaurice - his sour, cranky 'rudral Ireland' shtick has achieved nothing of substance and is becoming increasingly dated. I think FG have a good chance of retaking their seat here if their national vote is really up 5% or more. It could be at Fitzmaurice's expense or indeed Murphy's of FF.
 
statsman

statsman

FG need to pick a candidate.
 
DJP

DJP

I'd presume it would be Maura Hopkins also but according to this week's The Democrat (good weekly new freesheet for Roscommon, Longford and Leitrim) Frank Feighan has said he is going to try to get the nomination and there is speculation that Maura Hopkins might not go for it. That would be pretty remarkable in my opinion; and all the more so if Frank Feighan gets the nomination. If I was in Fine Gael in the constituency I would not risk Feighan being the candidate- he I think wouldn't get elected and Maura was very close the last time. I don't really care what Fine Gael do with themselves in this particular constiuency though so am not going to get into the matter much.
 
M

midlander12

You're right about Feighan, he'd have zero chance. I actually can't believe they'd even consider him rather than Hopkins as the candidate.
 
flavirostris

flavirostris

I could understand Hopkins not wanting to run. FG have shat all over Roscommon with the hospital and using the county as a dumping ground for 'refugees'.

I would not want to be an FG candidate canvassing in Roscommon.
 
statsman

statsman

The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
 
D

Decko

Seems FG have Hopkins and Aisling Dolan

I dont see either winning a seat and they wont transfer to one another
 
