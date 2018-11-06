Roscommon-Galway: call the next GE result

midlander12 said: I'm presuming it will be Hopkins. No one else has remotely anything like her profile. Click to expand...

I'd presume it would be Maura Hopkins also but according to this week's The Democrat (good weekly new freesheet for Roscommon, Longford and Leitrim) Frank Feighan has said he is going to try to get the nomination and there is speculation that Maura Hopkins might not go for it. That would be pretty remarkable in my opinion; and all the more so if Frank Feighan gets the nomination. If I was in Fine Gael in the constituency I would not risk Feighan being the candidate- he I think wouldn't get elected and Maura was very close the last time. I don't really care what Fine Gael do with themselves in this particular constiuency though so am not going to get into the matter much.