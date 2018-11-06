Roscommon-Galway: call the next GE result

statsman
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
The runners and riders as of now are:
Deputy Eugene Murphy (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Denis Naughten (Indo)
Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice (Indo)
Claire Kerrane (Sinn Féin)
Ken Campbell (Social Democrats)
The two indos seem nailed on, but FG on a good day might take the third seat from FF.
