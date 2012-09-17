Rosh Hashanah and the Irish Jewish community

AiltiríNahAiséirghe said: Mayor of Greystones moved to have the idea of saying happy Christmas banned, as some may find it offensive particularly to people of non Christian faith, do you envisage this happening with Jews in the US, EU or Ireland and Rosh Hashanah? Click to expand...

I don't think Jews, generally, would be offended by Christmas or Christmas greetings. When I started school many years ago I went to Stratford college, as did most Jewish children from Dublin. We all learned the Christmas songs that kids love. Nobody complained that these songs were based in a Christian Festival. In Judaism they have Hanukkah, which falls around the same time of the year as Christmas and gifts are exchanged. The Christian kids learned about this too and their parents didn't complain either. I don't think it's people of faith who complain about the festivals of other faiths. I think it's the people who don't have faith or who have abandoned their faith that have an issue and make a deal about religious festivals and the associated greetings.