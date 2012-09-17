Rosh Hashanah and the Irish Jewish community

FloatingVoterTralee
With Rosh Hashanah marking the Jewish New Year today, it seems an apposite time to enquire as to the demographic health of the Irish Jewish community. It is to be expected that numbers would be highest in Dublin, but are synagogue congregations holding steady, and are businesses operated by Jews continuing to thrive? Obviously, Alan Shatter is currently the most prominent public representative in this country, but does his success go against general trends, and are populations outside Dublin sufficiently strong to sustain cultural self-sufficiency into the future?