  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Rosh Hashanah and the Irish Jewish community

F

FloatingVoterTralee

Well-known member
Joined
May 8, 2009
Messages
993
With Rosh Hashanah marking the Jewish New Year today, it seems an apposite time to enquire as to the demographic health of the Irish Jewish community. It is to be expected that numbers would be highest in Dublin, but are synagogue congregations holding steady, and are businesses operated by Jews continuing to thrive? Obviously, Alan Shatter is currently the most prominent public representative in this country, but does his success go against general trends, and are populations outside Dublin sufficiently strong to sustain cultural self-sufficiency into the future?
 

G

Glaucon

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 13, 2012
Messages
8,692
I believe that the Jewish community in Ireland, sadly, is in decline. Still, I have noticed some young members of the Jewish community around recently, but I think emigration to England, the U.S. and Israel means that most remaining Irish Jews would be older and most reluctant to leave.

Hopefully the situation can be reversed in the near future; Jews have made great contributions to Irish life over the past 130 years, despite their small numbers.
 
Aindriu

Aindriu

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 28, 2007
Messages
8,634
Glaucon said:
I believe that the Jewish community in Ireland, sadly, is in decline. Still, I have noticed some young members of the Jewish community around recently, but I think emigration to England, the U.S. and Israel means that most remaining Irish Jews would be older and most reluctant to leave.

Hopefully the situation can be reversed in the near future; Jews have made great contributions to Irish life over the past 130 years, despite their small numbers.
Click to expand...
And even produced a President of Israel.
 
S

skiii

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2010
Messages
3,871
Glaucon said:
I believe that the Jewish community in Ireland, sadly, is in decline. Still, I have noticed some young members of the Jewish community around recently, but I think emigration to England, the U.S. and Israel means that most remaining Irish Jews would be older and most reluctant to leave.

Hopefully the situation can be reversed in the near future; Jews have made great contributions to Irish life over the past 130 years, despite their small numbers.
Click to expand...
The first moving pictures of G.A.A. matches I saw were Louis Marcus's yearly packages of All Ireland finals shown at the local carnival.
 
S

sandar

Well-known member
Joined
May 26, 2007
Messages
1,831
qwho was the irish jew that becmae presidnet of israel?
 
SEAMAI

SEAMAI

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 5, 2011
Messages
2,655
Last edited:
Last edited:
I attended a very interesting talk given in the Cork synagogue two years ago on Culture Night, it was good to see it packed. During the talk it was mentioned that there were only I think 6 native Jews in Cork (at one stage there were several hundred, there was even a Jewish football team) the numbers had increased over the previous few years due to immigration but I got the impression that these "blow ins" were considered a bit too liberal and not very well liked.
I have a friend who's mother is Jewish (which technically makes him Jewish), but was raised Catholic, he's quite proud of his Jewish heritage but less than happy that Alan Shatter seems to have become the poster boy for Irish Jews.
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
21,420
There was a very good Doc on One about the Jews of Dublin, the decline & their social history and how one fella is documenting it.
Its on their website / App.

L'Shana Tova!
 
Ramon Mercadar

Ramon Mercadar

Well-known member
Joined
May 31, 2006
Messages
15,011
Happy New Year!
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
21,420
Aindriu said:
And even produced a President of Israel.
Click to expand...
He worked for British Military Intelligence in DC during the Emer, sorry WW2.

As I recall
He was deployed against Irish Diplomats / G2 (Our military intelligence).
Due to the respect he had for G2, he incorporated G2's symbol into Mossad's crest when he was involved in setting them up.
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
18,736
Today is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Shana Tova (Good year) to everybody.
 
A

AiltiríNahAiséirghe

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 27, 2013
Messages
1,737
L'Chaim said:
Today is Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Shana Tova (Good year) to everybody.
Click to expand...
Mayor of Greystones moved to have the idea of saying happy Christmas banned, as some may find it offensive particularly to people of non Christian faith, do you envisage this happening with Jews in the US, EU or Ireland and Rosh Hashanah?
 
S

Sense 0f Wonder

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 8, 2012
Messages
2,477
Happy New Year!

Reminds me of a story told by a reformed stand-up comedian:

A Jewish man an Irishman and an immigrant from Africa went into a Temple Bar pub to celebrate Jewish New Year.

They had a great night and are a fine example of Ireland's modern, multicultural society.

:D
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
18,736
AiltiríNahAiséirghe said:
Mayor of Greystones moved to have the idea of saying happy Christmas banned, as some may find it offensive particularly to people of non Christian faith, do you envisage this happening with Jews in the US, EU or Ireland and Rosh Hashanah?
Click to expand...
I don't think Jews, generally, would be offended by Christmas or Christmas greetings. When I started school many years ago I went to Stratford college, as did most Jewish children from Dublin. We all learned the Christmas songs that kids love. Nobody complained that these songs were based in a Christian Festival. In Judaism they have Hanukkah, which falls around the same time of the year as Christmas and gifts are exchanged. The Christian kids learned about this too and their parents didn't complain either. I don't think it's people of faith who complain about the festivals of other faiths. I think it's the people who don't have faith or who have abandoned their faith that have an issue and make a deal about religious festivals and the associated greetings.
 
T

Truth.ie

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 5, 2008
Messages
27,354
Sense 0f Wonder said:
Happy New Year!

Reminds me of a story told by a reformed stand-up comedian:

A Jewish man an Irishman and an immigrant from Africa went into a Temple Bar pub to celebrate Jewish New Year.

They had a great night and are a fine example of Ireland's modern, multicultural society.

:D
Click to expand...
Yes, this guy. Bernard Righton..... Hilarious.
Bernard Righton - YouTube
 
T

Truth.ie

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 5, 2008
Messages
27,354
As you're still posting her L'Chaim we can assume Jewish New Year is just as disappointing and as big an anti-climax as our New Year.
I'll inform the local taxis to bump the fare up for you.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
60,307
They mostly came over in the 1800s. The creation of Israel of itself means that there is going to be emigration. Israel wants them to come there. So it cannot be both a good thing and a bad thing if the Jews remain/leave.

Anyway happy new year.
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
18,736
Truth.ie said:
As you're still posting her L'Chaim we can assume Jewish New Year is just as disappointing and as big an anti-climax as our New Year.
I'll inform the local taxis to bump the fare up for you.
Click to expand...
Oh not disappointing at all. I went to a friends house where he had a wonderful dinner party. Drink flowed. The food was stunning and the company was excellent.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom