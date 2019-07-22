Royal Navy is too small to manage UK interests

The cornerstone of Irish Defence policy is we don't need to be serious about military stuff, as the Brits will do it anyway. By looking after themselves, they'll inadvertently look after us.
It's the policy that got us through WW2, so it can't be laughed out of Court.
But do we need to reconsider it, in the light of the UK being unable to defend its merchant shipping? In living memory, Argentina took some islands off them, and had to give them back. Now Iran gives them two fingers, apparently unafraid of any consequence
www.ft.com/content/c443b672-abba-11e9-8030-530adfa879c2
Mr Ellwood conceded that more money would be needed at the Ministry of Defence if Britain were to continue playing a global role. “If we want to continue playing a role on the international stage, bearing in mind that threats are changing . . . then we must invest more in our defence, including our Royal Navy,” he said. “Our Royal Navy is too small to manage our interests across the globe, if that’s our future intentions, and that’s something the next prime minister will need to recognise.”