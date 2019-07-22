Royal Navy is too small to manage UK interests

Well the Trident programme is an American built resource. You don't think they are going to give anyone that kind of weaponry AND autonomy to use it? There'll be back doors into all the software.



You don't hear much about the tests on Trident these days. There was one some years back which went badly wrong, ISTR, and the submarine test launch before that produced a very wonky and curly contrail behind it before it dove back into the sea.



There is a briefing by COBRA for all incoming Prime Ministers. That is where the real state of the world and the UK's place in it is laid bare. I would love to be a fly on the wall for that one, as I suspect the UK has had no defence autonomy since the Suez Crisis.