Royal Visit: Prince William & Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit Ireland in March!

Very damaging for the monarchy to have your man Harry and Duchess Sally essentially signalling they want out of the business. A recent statement I think in which Harry said the words 'the paparazzi killed my mother' pretty much covers his personal view of royal life and the media, and he's clearly concerned about the bullying his wife is getting in the press, inevitably.



I'm betting the tabloid efforts to amuse themselves by driving a wedge between the two brothers is well understood as well by William. Fantastically privileged lifestyle but it seems at least one royal has been questioning the point of it all without appearing to attack the sovereign and you have to say it is a sign of intelligence.