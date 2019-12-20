Royal Visit: Prince William & Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit Ireland in March!

Catahualpa
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 12, 2019
- Messages
- 1,714
- Website
- irelandinhistory.blogspot.com
We are to be honoured dear readers with a Royal Visit by HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge & his wife Catherine Duchess of Cambridge this month of March.
I hope they remember their stay and we will all I'm sure do everything possible to make it a memorable one for them...
Perhaps His Royal Highness could be the Grand Marshal of the St Patricks' Day Parade through the streets of Dublin?
I think it would go a long way to heal old wounds and who knows maybe Charlie Flanagan could provide a Guard of Honour
- all by himself....
I hope they remember their stay and we will all I'm sure do everything possible to make it a memorable one for them...
Perhaps His Royal Highness could be the Grand Marshal of the St Patricks' Day Parade through the streets of Dublin?
I think it would go a long way to heal old wounds and who knows maybe Charlie Flanagan could provide a Guard of Honour
- all by himself....