Royal Visit: Prince William & Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge to visit Ireland in March!

We are to be honoured dear readers with a Royal Visit by HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge & his wife Catherine Duchess of Cambridge this month of March.

I hope they remember their stay and we will all I'm sure do everything possible to make it a memorable one for them...

Perhaps His Royal Highness could be the Grand Marshal of the St Patricks' Day Parade through the streets of Dublin?

I think it would go a long way to heal old wounds and who knows maybe Charlie Flanagan could provide a Guard of Honour

- all by himself.... :p
 


I have a small sideline in speaker and VIP placement. I can do you a good deal on an Archbishop of Canterbury. Not to mention one or other of the popes although they aren't as lucrative as they used to be.

The Canterbury I'm thinking of can extemporise on themes in Shakespeare to Phd level without any notes for 45 minutes, and make it interesting. £70 an hour and sandwich and a pint thrown in and we're all mad for road.
 
Any chance of them bringing Pippa. On a leash. That'd be good.
Maybe Harry and Meghan on leashes . That will learn them.

Fine Gael then to make Harry and Meghan, King and Queen of the Republic of Ireland to get Queenie out of a spot !
 
Neither king nor kaiser, remember :)

Here's a very fresh conspiracy theory, just hatched and a bit fluffy. I reckon the Cambridges are going to claim political asylum. As things stand they'd probably have a good chance legally of making a case.
 
Flanagan and Leo now considering re-instituting the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metro Police to bring back the days they go to in their beds ! !
 
Do you think we should let HRH-H know nice and quietly and diplomatically that you don't actually need to sit on a pony to play hurling?
 
Maybe let it go another fifty years or so. Also, their hurleys are crap. Poor devils.
 
Prez Higgins wouldn't be too happy with that at all.

What I'd like is for them to visit Ireland as proper tourists, pay for a hotel and meals out and then do a write up about their experience, what places are the best value, what places treated you like royalty etc. etc.

Give Irish Tourism a bit of a boost.
 
I'd prefer they visited quietly and privately on a non-state visit basis. I believe Middleton-Cambridge used to go over and back quite a lot to relatives. More than welcome to visit, to my mind, and no issue to me but I don't like the way these visits seem to enable the worst sort of character in political Ireland.
 
Very damaging for the monarchy to have your man Harry and Duchess Sally essentially signalling they want out of the business. A recent statement I think in which Harry said the words 'the paparazzi killed my mother' pretty much covers his personal view of royal life and the media, and he's clearly concerned about the bullying his wife is getting in the press, inevitably.

I'm betting the tabloid efforts to amuse themselves by driving a wedge between the two brothers is well understood as well by William. Fantastically privileged lifestyle but it seems at least one royal has been questioning the point of it all without appearing to attack the sovereign and you have to say it is a sign of intelligence.
 
Obviously going to be deferred because of his links to the R in RIC...
 
