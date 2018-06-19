RTE deficit .. warns of “serious financial position”

RTÉ has reported a deficit of €6.4 million for 2017 and has warned the Government it faces a “serious financial position”.



The Cabinet will consider the national broadcaster’s annual report at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, ahead of publication of the results for 2017 next week.



The report acknowledges there has been a significant reduction in the broadcaster’s losses since 2016, when it reported a €20 million deficit. Click to expand...

The director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, says the uncertainty surrounding the television licence fee system, difficulties arising from Brexit, and falling advertising revenues paint an urgent and bleak financial picture for the organisation. Click to expand...

Brexit??? Jumping on that bandwagon are we?Anyway .. MY VIEW. Scale it down to just a public broadcast facility that can exist on a reasonable License fee / media fee. Dump the waste etc. However that WILL never happen because RTE serves the government of the day and therefore .. turkeys will never vote for christmas?BUT we all know what will happen ... Initial lump of funding released to boulster RTE losses. Then with up and coming budget the new Media Fee will come in at a higher amount per annum, say €200 a year?The taxpayer is being prepped to bend over and assume position once again