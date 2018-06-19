RTE deficit .. warns of “serious financial position”

RTÉ warns Government of ‘serious financial position’

RTÉ has reported a deficit of €6.4 million for 2017 and has warned the Government it faces a “serious financial position”.

The Cabinet will consider the national broadcaster’s annual report at its weekly meeting on Tuesday, ahead of publication of the results for 2017 next week.

The report acknowledges there has been a significant reduction in the broadcaster’s losses since 2016, when it reported a €20 million deficit.
The director general of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, says the uncertainty surrounding the television licence fee system, difficulties arising from Brexit, and falling advertising revenues paint an urgent and bleak financial picture for the organisation.
Brexit??? Jumping on that bandwagon are we?

Anyway .. MY VIEW. Scale it down to just a public broadcast facility that can exist on a reasonable License fee / media fee. Dump the waste etc. However that WILL never happen because RTE serves the government of the day and therefore .. turkeys will never vote for christmas?

BUT we all know what will happen ... Initial lump of funding released to boulster RTE losses. Then with up and coming budget the new Media Fee will come in at a higher amount per annum, say €200 a year?

The taxpayer is being prepped to bend over and assume position once again :D
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,870
RTE 2 Radio is essential to the functioning of our fragile democracy. Where would this country be without this mind-numbing backing track to our lives? Without it the citizens might actually begin to think, and we all know where that can lead...

What would we do without Fair City to explore the latest liberal fad? How would we ever progress without some coked-up scriptwriter feeding us important decisions around social experimentation and the problems of the yoof?

We need more RTE, not less.
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
21,420
Half Nelson said:
RTE 2 Radio is essential to the functioning of our fragile democracy. Where would this country be without this mind-numbing backing track to our lives? Without it the citizens might actually begin to think, and we all know where that can lead...

What would we do without Fair City to explore the latest liberal fad? How would we ever progress without some coked-up scriptwriter feeding us important decisions around social experimentation and the problems of the yoof?

We need more RTE, not less.
Good point won't someone think of the Colombian economy?
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
21,420
Brexit?

Given how pisspoor the BBC has been on it and how good Tony Connelly has been you'd think there'd be an audience in the UK for RTÉ.

Major consumer goods companies have been cutting advertising expenditure- look at ad agencies results and press reports on the demise of the septegenarian midget who controlled them all.

For years RTÉ has had flagship programmes with ad breaks that were nothing more than "RTÉ supporting the arts"
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,301
I would like RTÉ to focus on the BBC model which does not rely on advertising and still delivers an excellent public broadcasting service.
 
P

Paddy{ie

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2012
Messages
1,468
The prepping has already begun. On Drivetime this evening there was a lengthy soft report on family hubs. In Limerick. One resident was extolling the virtues, and how great it was. The one big family effort of all families in the hub. Luvely. Tomorrow theyre going to report from Stillorgan or somewhere and will have a prepared question and answer interview with Yooghan.
A kind of heres what RTE can do for do for politicians - give us more dosh
 
J

JimmyFoley

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 28, 2016
Messages
9,475
ruserious said:
I would like RTÉ to focus on the BBC model which does not rely on advertising and still delivers an excellent public broadcasting service.
What's on BBC that is worth watching? Other than University Challenge and Only Connect, of course.
 
R

robut

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 6, 2008
Messages
8,729
ruserious said:
I would like RTÉ to focus on the BBC model which does not rely on advertising and still delivers an excellent public broadcasting service.
We dont have the critical mass working population ( out of < 5m ) like the UK ( out of 65m + ) to support that via an annual licence / media fee? UNLESS we accept a lic fee of about €500pa ??
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,668
Brexit!!! , surprised they did not find a way to blame Trump as well.

They will be bailed out again by the taxpayer and they will continue on their way building up more debt.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
They are looking for....



A bailout ?
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
ruserious said:
I would like RTÉ to focus on the BBC model which does not rely on advertising and still delivers an excellent public broadcasting service.
A pre-requisite for that would be that they sell the existing PRAVDA-rte off to some developer, and that somebody starts from scratch to contruct an IBC.
 
M

Man or Mouse

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2010
Messages
7,005
No. Wind it up like Anglo Irish bank. Both bust banks.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Nobody in PRAVDA-rte is in a "serious financial position"...unless they are blowing all the money on mind numbing experiences.

In which case we should stop funding their excess, out of self respect for ourselves.
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
21,420
ruserious said:
I would like RTÉ to focus on the BBC model which does not rely on advertising and still delivers an excellent public broadcasting service.
Turgidy wrote a buke trying to get a gig on the BBC.
By Jimminy Cricket he failed.
On both counts

https://www.amazon.com/Irish-Are-Coming-Ryan-Tubridy/dp/000731745X.

Supposedly about Irish people contributing to society in Britain, or making a livelihood there.

He succeeded in the former not in the latter. The BBC didn't hire him.

His buke is up there with Comrade Joseph Duffy's "cats and daags of da Risin'"

According to Turgidy's cut and paste buke the Irish in Britain were precisely Wellesley A, Wogan T.

Nothing about "the men who built Britain" or the women who built the NHS. Sam Maguire, Mick Collins, Brendan Bracken, Arthur Harmsworth, or the wider diaspora.
Nothing on the Dagenham Yanks, on Orpen or Lavery.

There's a rich seam there. It didn't suit Turgidy's purpose or he hadn't the intellect to mine it.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
JimmyFoley said:
What's on BBC that is worth watching? Other than University Challenge and Only Connect, of course.
And then there is Panaroma.
[video]http://video.dailymail.co.uk/video/mol/2017/11/07/4173871073956610749/480x270_MP4_4173871073956610749.mp4[/video]

There WAS Brendan O'Carroll (say knickers once every five minutes, and expect everybody to laugh) BEFORE he got caught out.

In which case he still has PRAVDA-rte, where standards are much lower in regard to tax.
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2010
Messages
21,420
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,965
Ditch the "stars" and slim down the whole operation. One TV channel and one radio channel. Flog the rest.
 
