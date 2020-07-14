RTÉ finances - is it time to call it a day?

IT reports this morning that RTÉ is facing a financial crisis. Among the more interesting gems it provides is that in 2016 it had 1,987 employees, whereas at end 2018 this was 1,822 - a reduction of 165. ( They had targeted a reduction of between 200/300 In a voluntary redundancy plan). Despite this employee costs increased by €20 m in last 5 years.



the cost per employee in 2018 was 100k plus.



so, should the govt (I.e. you and me) dig deeper to keep the good ship RTÉ afloat?



or should they cut their cloth to suit their measure?