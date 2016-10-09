"RTE is a Rat Infested north Korean union shop" Michael O'Leary

According to the Sunday Independent today Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, who was speaking at a Fine Gael fund-raiser, launched a blistering attack on the National Broadcaster saying it is a "Rat-infested North Korean union shop" before adding: "I can't turn on the bloody 9 O'Clock News without having to see Ingrid Miley's face giving me the latest spew from the Trotskyites and all the rest of it."


Introducing O'Leary to the crowd of party faithful and wealthy backers Michael Noonan described Mr O'Leary as "Ireland's leading businessman" and "Ireland's leading altogether decent person"

RTE were not alone in being attacked by O'Leary as he also attacked the public sector, the European Union, the health service and Dublin City Council.

During the event the Ryanair boss joked that he was not invited to Sinn Fein events because they do not want to eat with people they plan to "tax the s**t out of".

Michael O'Leary will be speaking at a Fianna Fail fund-raiser in November!

Sounds like a nice Man............


RTE is a 'rat-infested North Korean union shop' - O'Leary's blistering tirade at FG fundraiser - Independent.ie
 


He is on the ball when it comes to RTE.
 
He is on the ball when it comes to RTE.
I know it used to be a nest of Stickies in the 70's, 80's and 90's but I thought they had all retired to Liberty Hall.
 
He is a good businessman no doubt but he is to the right of Pinochet, thank fup he is nowhere near govt, even the loons on here wouldn't like the state of the place if he was in charge, ten years down the line we would all be indentured servants.
 
He is on the ball when it comes to RTE.
There is some of that in there all right but I absolutely guarantee you that Pat Kenny's attitude is a very common one there too, lots of entitled rich people signing their own pay checks, patting themselves on the back and resenting the poor.
We are hearing from the real Pat Kenny now he is in Newstalk.
 
Another quote from the article about how he would deal with striking Gardai....
"If somebody doesn't show up to work I'd sack them and if it means we've to sack 4,000 guards, I would sack all 4,000 guards," he said.

He also criticised the early retirement policy in An Garda Siochana which allows Gardai retire when they are aged 50. Must have forgotten he was in a room full of Fine Gaelers who have LOTS of members who were retired long before their 60th Birthday and WELL paid too.
 
I know it used to be a nest of Stickies in the 70's, 80's and 90's but I thought they had all retired to Liberty Hall.
Maybe but all their sons, daughters and relatives of all kinds are now in behind em.
 
There is some of that in there all right but I absolutely guarantee you that Pat Kenny's attitude is a very common one there too, lots of entitled rich people signing their own pay checks, patting themselves on the back and resenting the poor.
We are hearing from the real Pat Kenny now he is in Newstalk.
I was once told that the bridge that crosses the road at UCD just beyond the junction at RTE has nothing to do with traffic control, it is there to make it easier for the brat children of RTE staff to get to their handy part-time jobs in RTE.
 
The man is beyond boring and a parody of himself.

By the way, when will some journalist with an ounce of wit ask him why he is happy to suck on the t1t of the publicly subsidised horse racing industry?
 
According to the Sunday Independent today Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, who was speaking at a Fine Gael fund-raiser, launched a blistering attack on the National Broadcaster saying it is a "Rat-infested North Korean union shop"
Michael O'Leary is a rat of the most plague infested sort. Pure dirt. In any healthy society he would be doing hard labour in prison. Absolute sucm.
 
Another quote from the article about how he would deal with striking Gardai....
"If somebody doesn't show up to work I'd sack them and if it means we've to sack 4,000 guards, I would sack all 4,000 guards," he said.

He also criticised the early retirement policy in An Garda Siochana which allows Gardai retire when they are aged 50. Must have forgotten he was in a room full of Fine Gaelers who have LOTS of members who were retired long before their 60th Birthday and WELL paid too.
But no one asked him if he would make sure that they were on a decent wage first. If the Guards were not so poorly paid and in such a mess this debacle would not even be an issue.
 
He is a good businessman no doubt
No he really isn't. He has made millions by gutting the airline business and devastating the workers in that industry. He is a "good businessman" only in the sense that a nest of rats in a granary are good businessmen.
 
He lives here, pays his taxes here, refuses to accept honorary doctorates and has never been called to appear before a tribunal of inquiry. Of course he's hated.
 
He is a good businessman no doubt but he is to the right of Pinochet, thank fup he is nowhere near govt, even the loons on here wouldn't like the state of the place if he was in charge, ten years down the line we would all be indentured servants.
+1
 
But no one asked him if he would make sure that they were on a decent wage first. If the Guards were not so poorly paid and in such a mess this debacle would not even be an issue.
A lot of what they are seeking is NOT pay increases but restoration. It is not right in any job that the person working next to you is paid 10% more because they joined the day or week before you.
 
The man is beyond boring and a parody of himself.

By the way, when will some journalist with an ounce of wit ask him why he is happy to suck on the t1t of the publicly subsidised horse racing industry?
He is the "right kind" of very rich businessman to kowtow to. He's prone to going off where no-one else can follow. North Korea, rats and Trotskyists is one metaphor I can't quite get my head around. He may have some points about RTE but it's not as if there are better standards elsewhere in Irish media. As always the targets are the easy,"overpaid", high-profile examples.
 
Michael O'Leary is a rat of the most plague infested sort. Pure dirt. In any healthy society he would be doing hard labour in prison. Absolute sucm.
Ryanair are crap as well, they may be cheap but so are others and they do a much better job of it.
 
He lives here, pays his taxes here, refuses to accept honorary doctorates and has never been called to appear before a tribunal of inquiry. Of course he's hated.
And he drinks the soup with the Blueshirts in October and Fianna Fail in November, says everything for me.
 
He is the "right kind" of very rich businessman to kowtow to. He's prone to going off where no-one else can follow. North Korea, rats and Trotskyists is one metaphor I can't quite get my head around. He may have some points about RTE but it's not as if there are better standards elsewhere in Irish media. As always the targets are the easy,"overpaid", high-profile examples.
He's just boring. Very very boring.
 
According to the Sunday Independent today Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, who was speaking at a Fine Gael fund-raiser, launched a blistering attack on the National Broadcaster saying it is a "Rat-infested North Korean union shop" before adding: "I can't turn on the bloody 9 O'Clock News without having to see Ingrid Miley's face giving me the latest spew from the Trotskyites and all the rest of it."


Introducing O'Leary to the crowd of party faithful and wealthy backers Michael Noonan described Mr O'Leary as "Ireland's leading businessman" and "Ireland's leading altogether decent person"

RTE were not alone in being attacked by O'Leary as he also attacked the public sector, the European Union, the health service and Dublin City Council.

During the event the Ryanair boss joked that he was not invited to Sinn Fein events because they do not want to eat with people they plan to "tax the s**t out of".

Michael O'Leary will be speaking at a Fianna Fail fund-raiser in November!

Sounds like a nice Man............


RTE is a 'rat-infested North Korean union shop' - O'Leary's blistering tirade at FG fundraiser - Independent.ie
He needs to step back, take a deep breath and appreciate that RTE are a bunch of establishment clones who couldn't find their way out of a wet paper bag let alone step out of the box.

Are the FG fanbots here to applaud the man this morning or do they need a conference call from HQ first?
 
