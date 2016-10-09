"RTE is a Rat Infested north Korean union shop" Michael O'Leary

According to the Sunday Independent today Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, who was speaking at a Fine Gael fund-raiser, launched a blistering attack on the National Broadcaster saying it is a "Rat-infested North Korean union shop" before adding: "I can't turn on the bloody 9 O'Clock News without having to see Ingrid Miley's face giving me the latest spew from the Trotskyites and all the rest of it."Introducing O'Leary to the crowd of party faithful and wealthy backers Michael Noonan described Mr O'Leary as "Ireland's leading businessman" and "Ireland's leading altogether decent person"RTE were not alone in being attacked by O'Leary as he also attacked the public sector, the European Union, the health service and Dublin City Council.During the event the Ryanair boss joked that he was not invited to Sinn Fein events because they do not want to eat with people they plan to "tax the s**t out of".Michael O'Leary will be speaking at a Fianna Fail fund-raiser in November!Sounds like a nice Man............