Rugby World Cup - Japan 2019

The 2019 Rugby World Cup begins in Japan on September 20th and runs until November 2nd. In an effort to expand the game, it is the first tournament to be held in Asia and the first outside of the major Rugby powers. The final will be played in the Yokohama International stadium, the same venue where Ireland beat Saudi Arabia in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

The inaugural tournament was in 1987 and in the eight tournaments, New Zealand has won three times, Australia and South Africa twice and England once, the lone Northern Hemisphere team to win.

This year is probably one of the most open tournaments in recent history with potentially 5 or 6 teams in with a strong chance of winning. New Zealand are perennial favourites (quadrennial) having won three times, including the two most recent WCs. Ireland are going as the number 1 ranked team in the world, Wales as the reigning grand slam six nations champions and South Africa are 2019 Rugby Nations Champions (Southern hemisphere). England are considered to be peaking at the right time too.

Will Ireland win a knockout game at the Rugby World Cup for the first time? Is New Zealand really fading or can they pull off a three in a row? Is it time to add a new country to the list of winners of the Webb Ellis cup?

https://www.rugbyworldcup.com


There are 20 teams , with four groups of five teams, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout quarter final stages.

The bars and even the RWC stadia are braced for increased beer consumption and have made sure they have extra supplies in case.

Let the Games begin!
 
First match today did not disappoint ... I think Japan are 10th in the world and Russia 20th, but Russia gave it a right go. Japan only got into their stride in the 2nd half and earned a bonus point 30 - 10.

Both Scotland and Japan could bother us if the play the same way Scotland beat us in 2017, or Argentina in 2015 - dominate the early exchanges, spread the ball wide, and beat us on the outside. Run up scores and leave the Irish team with a difficult or impossible task.

Ireland need to start the game with aggression - we have been dogged by slow starts in the past. On Sunday, Scotland will target our back three, as Larmour and Stockdale are not great defenders.

I worry about Larmour - he is not great under high balls. But on the other hand, he may be overdue a scorcher in an Ireland jersey. At his best, he can attack like Stuart Hogg, so if he catches those kicks, we might see his A game.
 
Two great matches today, New Zealand and France held off stirring revivals from their opposition, South Africa and Argentina respectively.

Some great rugby & plenty of try-scoring. The bar is being set high.

New Zealand were impressive, but it was their cohesion and ability to capitalise on errors that saw them through. They are beatable by a team had keeps their error count low. England could do it, and Ireland on a good day (e.g. November 2017). South Africa would also fancy a second bite.
 
SA ran out of ideas early. nothing to worry about for Ireland from Japan. Their refusal to ruck and lousiness under the high ball won’t work against a big team. The SA performance wasn’t terrible, but Ireland will be happier to face that version of them in the last 8 than the one from 2 months ago.

The discipline from the refs has been poor. Australia won their game the moment the hapless Hodge smashes into Yato shoulder to face, no effort to tackle or bind. No penalty, let alone a yellow or red.

No yellow for France’s repeated offside or inability to carry out basic scrums.
 
SA ran out of ideas early. nothing to worry about for Ireland from Japan. Their refusal to ruck and lousiness under the high ball won’t work against a big team. The SA performance wasn’t terrible, but Ireland will be happier to face that version of them in the last 8 than the one from 2 months ago.

The discipline from the refs has been poor. Australia won their game the moment the hapless Hodge smashes into Yato shoulder to face, no effort to tackle or bind. No penalty, let alone a yellow or red.

No yellow for France’s repeated offside or inability to carry out basic scrums.
NZ were offside at least 4 times.
 
I've given up on rugby refereeing. The put in at the scrum is now a 60° affair, the lineouts are passes, offside and the forward pass are given huge margins.

The refs seem to be so concentrated on the technical infringements that that the ignore the obvious minor ones.

Yet.. no obvious bias.

Today's games where good, but they will not have been enjoyed in some areas of the pitch.

The scrums were badly handled.
 
I've given up on rugby refereeing. The put in at the scrum is now a 60° affair, the lineouts are passes, offside and the forward pass are given huge margins.

The refs seem to be so concentrated on the technical infringements that that the ignore the obvious minor ones.

Yet.. no obvious bias.

Today's games where good, but they will not have been enjoyed in some areas of the pitch.
The scrums were badly handled.
I think the issue is not the refereeing itself - there are bound to be errors, but they should even out. The biggest scandal is the favouritism towards the major playing nations - like Australia over Fiji. NZ sides are notorious for intimidating referees.

That being said, player safety seem to be number one, as they should be - high tackles, neck rolls, body tackles without using the arms, taking out a man in the air, or his lifter. That Hodge was not sent off is pretty stark - he will surely be cited, but the ref should come under scrutiny.
 
If Scotland beat us tomorrow, it won't be the greatest shock of all time!
They always turn up for the RWC, we rarely do!
 
Bit of a nervous game, this could be. I hope not, I must look up the injury situation as I had seen that Kearney was carrying some sort of knock. Must admit been too busy this week to follow it all.

Scotland are a potential banana skin for us. On paper we should win but that's always a nervy proposition for us.

Head and heart say a victory, probably not by a lot, but Scotland have improved their game so much in the last few seasons I'd rather they didn't find a way to move to the next stage of redevelopment today.
 
Looks like it is Jordan Larmour's really big day out today. Interesting player and has shown flashes of brilliance at times in my opinion. It will be interesting to see whether someone who is plainly talented a player can take the big step of seizing his place in the team and becoming more than a replacement.
 
lets hope this creaming of Scotland continues
 
Aye. I'd like to see some of that ruthlessness in closing out a game that we had all become endeared with up to this season's 6 Nations.
 
Larmour and Van der Flier combining well to defend, another nice sign. Fourth try coming up... ?
 
Heh. CJ Stander on a lumbering bee-line for the try-line is something of a glorious sight :)
 
16 points gap in the scoreline is not enough, considering the dominance Ireland have enjoyed this half.

I'd rather see a bigger margin and the door closed in a ruthless execution of the game than leave a teaser of a scoreline that could shrink remarkably with one try.

Nervousness not quite allayed.
 
Bah. Where's this fourth try, the security blanket, the sigh of relief and a nice walk to the whistle...

Come along, come along... Scotland haven't done enough in this game to show a possible recovery but there's no point in allowing them to continue to hope.
 
Phew... fourth try at last. Doesn't it make sense now that Ireland re-pack the defence, defend a bit high to maintain a threat and nullify any threat from deep, we could just live off Scottish errors to the whistle.

May make more sense to maintain the Bulldozer threat but with the fourth try in the bag, it may make more sense to hold back a bit in reserve as this is a tournament and keeping potential injury stats as low as possible may be a factor later in the competition.
 
Looks like a good win for Ireland. It also looks like South Africa in the quarter finals. Just by the way, I live in West Dublin. In 2002, Soccer World cup, nearly every house had a flag flying for the Japan/South Korea world cup. The famous "Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy" one.
Not one flag flying anywhere now. A few Dublin GAA ones though.
 
Nice to get on track for Saffers rather than the Kiwis, definitely. But a long way to go yet and a feature of the last WC was the interesting upsets caused by the supposedly lesser teams.

Argentina caught my eye last time out and they certainly exceeded expectations and were incredibly fit and high-tempo in their approach. They'd be my favourite dark horse upsetters in the tournament if they can do what they did last World Cup.
 
