Rugby World Cup - Japan 2019

The 2019 Rugby World Cup begins in Japan on September 20th and runs until November 2nd. In an effort to expand the game, it is the first tournament to be held in Asia and the first outside of the major Rugby powers. The final will be played in the Yokohama International stadium, the same venue where Ireland beat Saudi Arabia in the 2002 FIFA World Cup.The inaugural tournament was in 1987 and in the eight tournaments, New Zealand has won three times, Australia and South Africa twice and England once, the lone Northern Hemisphere team to win.This year is probably one of the most open tournaments in recent history with potentially 5 or 6 teams in with a strong chance of winning. New Zealand are perennial favourites (quadrennial) having won three times, including the two most recent WCs. Ireland are going as the number 1 ranked team in the world, Wales as the reigning grand slam six nations champions and South Africa are 2019 Rugby Nations Champions (Southern hemisphere). England are considered to be peaking at the right time too.Will Ireland win a knockout game at the Rugby World Cup for the first time? Is New Zealand really fading or can they pull off a three in a row? Is it time to add a new country to the list of winners of the Webb Ellis cup?There are 20 teams , with four groups of five teams, with the top two teams advancing to the knockout quarter final stages.The bars and even the RWC stadia are braced for increased beer consumption and have made sure they have extra supplies in case.Let the Games begin!