Ruling out ‘Rule Britannia’

First,

Second,

Third,

To thee belongs the rural reign; ​

Thy cities shall with commerce shine: ​

All thine shall be the subject main, ​

And every shore it circles thine. ​

​

Lord, grant that Marshal Wade, ​

May by thy mighty aid ​

Victory bring. ​

May he sedition hush, ​

And like a torrent rush ​

Rebellious Scots to crush! ​

God save the King! ​

​

Fourth,

never, never, shall be slaves

Good republican citizens on the Ould Sod may have missed the horrors being imposed on the nearby benighted island. Becausewill be a much reduced affair, the ritual singing ofis not possible.And the massed ranks of patriotic-wavers have been told by theandand all points pottier, this is the end of 'British' civilisation as we know it. {Stop cheering, there!]There are, to my mind, any number of good reasons to kill off James Thomson’s words for Arne’s tune.1740, it was straightforward image-burnishing for the Prince of Wales (Friedrich Ludwig of Brunswick-Lüneburg) who had a ‘difficult’ relationship with his dad, King George. OK: don’t they all. Thomson was a thrusting go-getter, anxious to build his own reputation as a good patriotic Brit rather than a minority and difficult Scot.the anthem was calculated to build on Admiral Vernon’s capture of Porto Bello (about the only bit of ‘The War of Jenkins’ Ear’ I remember). Apart from giving the damned Dagoes a bashing, the popularity of Vernon’s exploit was good news to the planters of the American colonies, now able to import slaves without Spanish interference or middlemen, and therefore good for many British traders and merchants.I don’t see why twenty-first century Brits should have their noses rubbed in it, be boosted by bad verse, and blatant imperialist twaddle:Good grief! Any moment now the Gammons might recover the lost fourth verse of the British National Anthem:in 1740 Thomson was selling his conceit of. As if ...By the law of 1606, tightened further in 1661, miners and salters, coal-heavers and bargemen (women included) in Thomson’s native Scotland were in life-long servitude to the coal-owners, their children obliged to follow along the same trade. From 1672 the coal-owners became entitled to conscript vagabonds and beggars and anyone in the Houses of Correction.