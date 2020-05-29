Russia paid the Taliban for Killing Americans: No US response

American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there, according to officials briefed on the matter.



The United States concluded months ago that the Russian unit, which has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe intended to destabilize the West or take revenge on turncoats, had covertly offered rewards for successful attacks last year. Click to expand...

Report in theIt is not clear at what level this was authorised in the Russian Government, but in an autocratic apparatus like Putin's, individual initiative is seldom encouraged.The White House was briefed on the intelligence in March; the story strongly implies that Trump is the reason that Washington has done basically nothing.Four years ago the Russians interfered in an American Presidential Election to help the candidate that eventually won. It later came out that the same candidate (President Trump) had business connections to Russia that he had denied during the campaign. Russia is again set to interfere in this year's election, and the US still has not prepared for it. In fact, President Trump continually callstalk of Russian interference a "hoax" and "fake news". Trump's Presidency still carries the stigma of the Helsinki meeting with Putin, where he abased himself to give Putin a win on Russian interference.Trump's weakness on Russia is one of the striking facts of his Presidency, one that was supposed to Make America Great Again. While China is at the moment Trump's main target, Russia and China are close allies who vote together almost always at the UN. Together, they are undermining America internationally.This latest report is another variable thrown into the mix. How many more provocations will Putin get away with? We await the White House response with interest.