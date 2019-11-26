RWhat's Next?

There is only so long you can sit on the toilet or the sofa, thinking about the look on Nigel Dodds’s face when he realized what the North Belfast returns were telling him. Schadenfreude (pleasure in the pain of others, Virginia – what are they teaching in the schools these days?) is a pleasant emotion to wallow around in, but you can’t go on wallowing forever. A point comes when the wallowing must cease, and you must stand up and face life again.
So now what? The main problem still facing nationalists/republicans is, as ever, unionists. But keep in mind this: there are unionists and unionists...….Read on folks......http://www.judecollins.com/
Would be very interesting to see the views expressed by the contributors to that question...…WHAT'S NEXT?
So now what? The main problem still facing nationalists/republicans is, as ever, unionists. But keep in mind this: there are unionists and unionists...….Read on folks......http://www.judecollins.com/
Would be very interesting to see the views expressed by the contributors to that question...…WHAT'S NEXT?