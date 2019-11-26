RWhat's Next?

There are those such as the unlamented Dodds, who allow the past to get inside him and fester. Like hundreds of others, he suffered during the Troubles, and there was indeed something chilling about the planned attack on his life while visiting his young son in hospital. But equally – more than equally – the lethal attack on Maire Drumm when she was a patient in hospital was more than cruel and merciless. Sympathy is due in both cases, but if we allow our pain to fester and grudges to dominate our thinking, we’re shackling ourselves to the wall of the past.



What so many of us forget is, these are our countrymen and women. Yes, I know, I know, Virginia. They do silly things like talking about Ulster-Scots as a language and doing exclusively Scottish dancing when they’re not Scottish. But sure none of us is perfect. The fact is, unionists are Irish – as Irish as you or I, even if they don’t want to acknowledge it. So we need to be as concerned about their future as about that of anyone living on this island.



OK. So how do we get to create a future that balances our past? Well, we don’t spend time telling the other side “You were in the wrong and engaged in murder. We were right and engaged in defence of the state.” Or vice versa. Because you know if you do that you’re not trying to win a convert to your way of thinking, you’re intent on rubbing in the bitterness you feel. Which may feel like fun at the time, but you’ll ultimately pay for it.