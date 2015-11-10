I would like to talk about the more recent phenomenon in Universities of "Safe Space". I have only heard of this very recently, so if I make any errors in my perceptions, apologies. I would hazard a guess that many of you haven't heard of this phenomenon either.



Wikipedia states that a Safe Space is used-



''to indicate that a teacher, educational institution or student body does not tolerate perceived anti-LGBT violence, harassment, hate speech or disagreement, but rather is open and accepting to opinions aligned to his or her own, thereby creating a safe place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and all students.''



I believe that it is being extended from the LGBT sphere to areas such as race, disability and cultural background.



It seems to be growing in popularity in US and UK universities. I haven't heard of it happening here.



As you hopefully know from the stuff I write on here, I am totally in favour of equal rights for all individuals, regardless of background. However, I do take issue with the approaches of some of these groups.



University is meant to be a place where your opinions and beliefs are challenged; where there is a diverse range of viewpoints all coming from different background, be they right wing, left wing, sexist, racist or homophobic. While I may strongly disagree with these viewpoints, I defend that person's right to have a platform on which to speak about those views, regardless of how offensive they are.



I have some examples of this ''safe space'' idea, which runs totally against what a University should be-



[video=youtube;nd4kX66uG1M]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nd4kX66uG1M[/video]



This occurred at Yale University.

The second video outlines some bizarre viewpoints-



[video=youtube;gM-VE8r7MSI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM-VE8r7MSI[/video]



The College Master asks "Who gets to decide when it's offensive" with one of the women saying "When it hurts me".



This seems like a growing trend. Bristol University was going to hold a talk involving Milo Yiannopoulos, a contributor to Breitbart.com. The Bristol feminist society wanted to "no platform" him due to their belief that his views violated the "Safe Space" policy.



[video=youtube;4OKTKaSh0pY]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OKTKaSh0pY[/video]



I really find some of this very strange. If you want to have your beliefs challenged go to a University. If you want a "Home" and "Safe Space" stay at home and have a conversation with yourself.



Any contributions welcome.