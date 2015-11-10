"Safe space"

I would like to talk about the more recent phenomenon in Universities of "Safe Space". I have only heard of this very recently, so if I make any errors in my perceptions, apologies. I would hazard a guess that many of you haven't heard of this phenomenon either.

Wikipedia states that a Safe Space is used-

''to indicate that a teacher, educational institution or student body does not tolerate perceived anti-LGBT violence, harassment, hate speech or disagreement, but rather is open and accepting to opinions aligned to his or her own, thereby creating a safe place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and all students.''

I believe that it is being extended from the LGBT sphere to areas such as race, disability and cultural background.

It seems to be growing in popularity in US and UK universities. I haven't heard of it happening here.

As you hopefully know from the stuff I write on here, I am totally in favour of equal rights for all individuals, regardless of background. However, I do take issue with the approaches of some of these groups.

University is meant to be a place where your opinions and beliefs are challenged; where there is a diverse range of viewpoints all coming from different background, be they right wing, left wing, sexist, racist or homophobic. While I may strongly disagree with these viewpoints, I defend that person's right to have a platform on which to speak about those views, regardless of how offensive they are.

I have some examples of this ''safe space'' idea, which runs totally against what a University should be-

[video=youtube;nd4kX66uG1M]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nd4kX66uG1M[/video]

This occurred at Yale University.
The second video outlines some bizarre viewpoints-

[video=youtube;gM-VE8r7MSI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gM-VE8r7MSI[/video]

The College Master asks "Who gets to decide when it's offensive" with one of the women saying "When it hurts me".

This seems like a growing trend. Bristol University was going to hold a talk involving Milo Yiannopoulos, a contributor to Breitbart.com. The Bristol feminist society wanted to "no platform" him due to their belief that his views violated the "Safe Space" policy.

[video=youtube;4OKTKaSh0pY]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OKTKaSh0pY[/video]

I really find some of this very strange. If you want to have your beliefs challenged go to a University. If you want a "Home" and "Safe Space" stay at home and have a conversation with yourself.

Any contributions welcome.
 


as it the interweby, some people will attack anything just for the sake it but some recent university bans,do seem contradictory to education.
 
By the way, I hope people don't form their opinions based on those short videos. I just used them to make people aware of the issue.
 
Giving protection to specific groups appears problematic to me

Either human rights are universal : or they aren't

It is that simple

Cyp
 
Wonder what all the Skull & Bones boys think of this, I'm guessing that if stupidity of this cloying coddled self pitying nature is taking hold of their contemporaries, they must expect to be masters of the universe when they grow in to power....and they mightn't be all that wrong either, god help us all.
 
I think you've gotten the wrong impression there OP, There were safe spaces within the SU and LGBT societies when I was in University, showing my age there.

It's not really about politics and opinions, at least it wasn't when I was there. It was a setting in which one could share one's feelings and experiences without fear of judgement. I wasn't aware that they existed outside of lgbt circles. Their existence was a reaction to Irish society's hostility toward lgbt folk.

Many lgbt young people then and still now, live double lives, face the threat of violence and discrimination in employment. Not to mention the risk of STIs they face owing to both a lack of education and a lack of information provided by mainstream media.

I don't think politics and people's opinions come into it.
 
wow , those sh1tlords and their clicking , don't they know the only appropriate from of clapping is jazz hands style, park your clicking privilege you ableist !


Feminists told to use jazz hands because clapping 'causes ANXIETY' | UK | News | Daily Express

Organisers at the National Union of Students Women's Conference made the request after some delegates reported feeling anxious during audience applause.

The NUS Women's Campaign tweeted from its official account: "Some delegates are requesting that we move to jazz hands rather than clapping, as it's triggering anxiety. Please be mindful!"

The original request was made by students from Oxford University.

Another delegate wrote online: "Can we not clap? Pretty anxious and its putting me on edge also distracting."

But clapping was not the only behaviour that caused problems for attendees at the Solihull event.

One claimed that MURMURING was "making things inaccessible", leading the NUS to issue an edict banning "chat" and "whooping".
Click to expand...
 
:D

Sounds like they've been trolled to pieces.

I don't think that was trolling but who knows , the latest successful troll was an undercover reporter in the US getting University staff to shred a copy of the constitution as the "student" said she found it triggering.
 
Yup.

Although my seemingly offensive approach would be to respond to requests to shred the constitution with 'too bad princess, suck it up'.

I know right, what a ba$****!
 
Universities are not places of freedom and tolerance. They are places of politically correct indoctrination. The students in the OP are the product of extreme political correctness.
 
Giving protection to specific groups appears problematic to me

Either human rights are universal : or they aren't

It is that simple

Cyp
If that had been the case all along- this view point fails to acknowledge or recognise discrimination and exploitation sometimes over centuries.
 
Does that include beliefs about what university should be about?
It's okay to challenge people's beliefs about anything. But, it shouldn't be used to shutdown debate about anything either - be it holocaust denial or whatever. So, I see nothing wrong with "safe spaces" per se; so long as the entire university isn't declared a place where people must never be offended. That is the anti-thesis of challenging people's beliefs.
 
Yup.

Although my seemingly offensive approach would be to respond to requests to shred the constitution with 'too bad princess, suck it up'.

I know right, what a ba$****!
or if they actually cared for the student, find out who the parents were and call them and let them know their daughter might have mental health issues.
 
Universities are not places of freedom and tolerance. They are places of politically correct indoctrination. The students in the OP are the product of extreme political correctness.
You are the reason safe spaces were required in the first place.
 
You are the reason safe spaces were required in the first place.
Safe spaces are totalitarian spaces. Inside them everyone must think the same way, talk the same way, behave the same way, and never criticise the "space space". Anyone who dissents is instantly purged.
 
