Salons. Not the ones with hairdressers on duty. The coffee and good conversation kind

Lumpy Talbot
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2015
- Messages
- 33,455
- No
I like how the use of the word salon has been revived by the more thoughtful online communications channels. There are 'literary' salons, political salons, salons highbrow and lowbrow.
I thought it might be nice if anyone has come across any output which could be described as 'salon' content, usually a bit longer than newspaper articles, sometimes a mixture of comment and discussion of theory in various fields they could recommend here.
I'll kick off with a link to Aeon, usually a good source for interesting takes on the world. Aeon | a world of ideas
Aeon have expanded their offering with educated and qualified comment coming from the world of psychology and analysis. Psyche. Psyche | on the human condition
Good thoughtful writing and some great riffs on culture available in a nice eye-pleasing style.
I thought it might be nice if anyone has come across any output which could be described as 'salon' content, usually a bit longer than newspaper articles, sometimes a mixture of comment and discussion of theory in various fields they could recommend here.
I'll kick off with a link to Aeon, usually a good source for interesting takes on the world. Aeon | a world of ideas
Aeon have expanded their offering with educated and qualified comment coming from the world of psychology and analysis. Psyche. Psyche | on the human condition
Good thoughtful writing and some great riffs on culture available in a nice eye-pleasing style.