Salons. Not the ones with hairdressers on duty. The coffee and good conversation kind

I like how the use of the word salon has been revived by the more thoughtful online communications channels. There are 'literary' salons, political salons, salons highbrow and lowbrow.I thought it might be nice if anyone has come across any output which could be described as 'salon' content, usually a bit longer than newspaper articles, sometimes a mixture of comment and discussion of theory in various fields they could recommend here.I'll kick off with a link to Aeon, usually a good source for interesting takes on the world. Aeon | a world of ideas Aeon have expanded their offering with educated and qualified comment coming from the world of psychology and analysis. Psyche. Psyche | on the human condition Good thoughtful writing and some great riffs on culture available in a nice eye-pleasing style.