Saoirse McHugh: The time is right for an agricultural revolution in Ireland

Is there any appetite amongst Irish farmers for such a revolution?
If, instead, they were dependent on the domestic market, it would look like a more secure position for them. But does this feature in their outlook at all?
The sentence in the article that jarred with me was this one
I felt it was a strange way of engaging with farmers - just talking past the issue.
Although, in fairness, good to see the Greens at least making the obvious point (that farmers would be more secure if they shifted their dependency to the domestic market) that others avoid making.
In the context of Brexit, we're aware of how Irish farmers are dependent on the UK market.
Saoirse McHugh: The time is right for an agricultural revolution in IrelandIntensive agriculture has damaged the planet. But we can change that.www.thejournal.ie
The Beef Plan Movement is nowhere near seeking a re-prioritisation of production. They are completely bogged down in the mentality that they produce beef, and the rest of the world needs to organise itself to buy all the beef they produce at the price they want.There is a golden opportunity for the Beef Plan Movement to demand a re-prioritisation of our agricultural system away from product export and towards locally sensitive, resilient and ecological food production.
