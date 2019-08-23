Saoirse McHugh: The time is right for an agricultural revolution in Ireland

Sentence in the OP caught my eye again there.



I can quantify the worst possible scenario for Irish agriculture with Brexit in that a severe contraction of up to 10% of our economy is pretty much the outside edge of the data.



I submit though that there is some appealing data available if you extend your telescope quite a bit and note that the island next door has some very large urban conurbations, is very developed in terms of a larger landmass but a great concrete sprawl which has reduced the amount of land available to farm.



Much of UK farming (perhaps a mistaken impression from television rather than factual input) it seems to me is huddled about the hills of England and the mountainous mounts as well.



My little internal eye keeps alighting on the fact that there are 66million or thereabouts on the island next door. The UK is very much an importer of a large portion of its food supply.



Looking at Ireland. Lot of farming land there, famous for the great vales as well as the mountain farms and the produce that emerges from it certainly around the world. 5 million or so population, most of those clustered around relatively small but pretty cities.



In the same way that Kent is known as the garden of England for its lush produce and agricultural output, Ireland has in the gloomier corners of the past been forced to be England's garden at great cost to us and no reward at all.



The same conditions pertain, there are large cities which need to be fed and where the ability to meet needs is I think a risk which looms larger with Brexit rather than less.



So we can think of these markets next door all clamouring for the market garden and there we are next door with a grand big vegetable garden, orchards, much sea to the west of us for mariculture which we have to get further into.



Worst case scenario for Ireland? Temporary 10% economic contraction. We've seen worse in our recent lifetimes. Best case scenario. Now we can be the supplier to Her Maj but this time we get paid.



That last bit makes me smile.