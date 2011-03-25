Sarah Carey leaving the Irish Times following this week's events

Following a meeting with Editor Geraldine Kennedy earlier today, it was clear to me that I had no choice but to resign my position as columnist with The Irish Times.



The background to my resignation is as follows.



In January, 2003, I provided Stephen Collins, now Political Editor of The Irish Times, then Political Editor of The Sunday Tribune, with data about donations made by Denis O’Brien to all political parties. Included was a letter from Michael McDowell of the Progressive Democrats, acknowledging one such donation.



When queried by the Moriarty Tribunal on this, in order to protect the confidentiality of my dealings with Stephen Collins, I told my legal team I had not been the source of the leak. (Because it was a Tribunal, rather than a court case, I had no right to protect myself by remaining silent.)



It is important to reiterate that I did not lie under oath to the Tribunal. Indeed, when I came to give evidence under oath at the Tribunal, I told the whole truth about the leak and denial.



All of this was known to The Irish Times – indeed had been reported in that paper by Colm Keena on Thursday January 22nd 2004, four years before they hired me as a columnist. When discussing my impending appointment, the Editor made it clear that she had no problem with my past involvement with Denis O’Brien, and would be happy for me to write about the Tribunal and related issues, as long as I clearly stated, at the beginning of any such column, that I had worked with O’Brien and appeared at the Tribunal. This I did.



On Wednesday morning, at 11.30, I was instructed to scrap a column I had written for the paper for this week and, instead, to write about the Moriarty Report and what it said about me. At no time was it indicated to me that my position was in question.



When I met the Editor today, I pointed out to her that she had known since 2004 all of the facts on which her current attitude was based.



I have told TV3 that I would like to take a break from TV presenting. TV3 have confirmed that they respect my decision. I will present my Newstalk show tomorrow and in the following weeks.



I will make no further comment on this.



