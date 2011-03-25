Sarah Carey leaving the Irish Times following this week's events

David Cochrane

David Cochrane

1
Joined
Feb 21, 2003
Messages
4,249
Website
www.politics.ie
Twitter
davidcochrane
Following on from our ongoing discussion this week, it's been confirmed that Sarah Carey is leaving the Irish Times. From her statement she says that she has "no choice" but to resign after a meeting with editor Geraldine Kennedy.

Her statement goes on to say she'll be taking leave from her television presenting duties, but will continue to present her Newstalk radio show on Saturday mornings.

[ame=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3i1V5LOcQ-w]YouTube - 20110322 Sarah Carey on Primetime[/ame]

Statement from Sarah Carey:

Following a meeting with Editor Geraldine Kennedy earlier today, it was clear to me that I had no choice but to resign my position as columnist with The Irish Times.

The background to my resignation is as follows.

In January, 2003, I provided Stephen Collins, now Political Editor of The Irish Times, then Political Editor of The Sunday Tribune, with data about donations made by Denis O’Brien to all political parties. Included was a letter from Michael McDowell of the Progressive Democrats, acknowledging one such donation.

When queried by the Moriarty Tribunal on this, in order to protect the confidentiality of my dealings with Stephen Collins, I told my legal team I had not been the source of the leak. (Because it was a Tribunal, rather than a court case, I had no right to protect myself by remaining silent.)

It is important to reiterate that I did not lie under oath to the Tribunal. Indeed, when I came to give evidence under oath at the Tribunal, I told the whole truth about the leak and denial.

All of this was known to The Irish Times – indeed had been reported in that paper by Colm Keena on Thursday January 22nd 2004, four years before they hired me as a columnist. When discussing my impending appointment, the Editor made it clear that she had no problem with my past involvement with Denis O’Brien, and would be happy for me to write about the Tribunal and related issues, as long as I clearly stated, at the beginning of any such column, that I had worked with O’Brien and appeared at the Tribunal. This I did.

On Wednesday morning, at 11.30, I was instructed to scrap a column I had written for the paper for this week and, instead, to write about the Moriarty Report and what it said about me. At no time was it indicated to me that my position was in question.

When I met the Editor today, I pointed out to her that she had known since 2004 all of the facts on which her current attitude was based.

I have told TV3 that I would like to take a break from TV presenting. TV3 have confirmed that they respect my decision. I will present my Newstalk show tomorrow and in the following weeks.

I will make no further comment on this.

Sarah Carey
Click to expand...
 


M

making waves

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
19,453
big surprise - she had some set of brass ones to go on RTE and spout the bullsh*t she did a couple of nights ago.
 
Hooch

Hooch

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 6, 2010
Messages
1,884
The right decision, whoever took it...
 
Goldencircle

Goldencircle

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
1,201
Luckily she's a shill for the person that owns the rest of the Media then isn't.
 
D

daithimac

Active member
Joined
Apr 12, 2006
Messages
193
Twitter
@daveyawesome
I can't imagine it's going to take her too long to find another full time job.
 
controller

controller

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2009
Messages
3,149
I bet she ends up as a columnist with the Ind.........just a hunch
 
Cato

Cato

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 21, 2005
Messages
20,401
A

an innocent abroad

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 15, 2010
Messages
27,532
She also defends the civil servants saying " they took an oath" Duuhhh, so did she and she lied under oath! They just don't get it. They commit a criminal offence and see no wrong whatsoever. People like that are part of the problem, but will she be charged?
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,162
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
I think she is good. I would be astonished if she was let go by Geraldine Kennedy.

Denis O'Brien comes across as an honest guy to me and Michael Lowry comes across as like the rest of us- an alright guy, not perfect- but an alright guy.
 
Last edited:
Hooch

Hooch

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 6, 2010
Messages
1,884
Can Madam get rid of Waters while she's at it?
 
Hooch

Hooch

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 6, 2010
Messages
1,884
Darren J. Prior said:
I think she is great. I would be astonished if she was let go by Geraldine Kennedy.

Dennis O'Brien comes across as an honest guy to me and Michael Lowry comes across as like the rest of us- an alright guy, not perfect- but an alright guy.
Click to expand...
She admitted to lying to a public inquiry.
 
blacbloc

blacbloc

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2008
Messages
590
Will Denis O Brien be fired by the board of INM? Will Lowry resign in deserved disgrace? Sarah Carey has behaved like a silly fool, but her role is peripheral in this. Will the right heads roll?
 
Cato

Cato

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 21, 2005
Messages
20,401
Darren J. Prior said:
I think she is great. I would be astonished if she was let go by Geraldine Kennedy.

Dennis O'Brien comes across as an honest guy to me and Michael Lowry comes across as like the rest of us- an alright guy, not perfect- but an alright guy.
Click to expand...
Darren, that noise you just heard was the sound of your credibility legging it's way up to the roof to throw itself off...
 
P

poochiem

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 21, 2010
Messages
348
Cato said:
Darren, that noise you just heard was the sound of your credibility legging it's way up to the roof to throw itself off...
Click to expand...
haha I think you're missing Darren's sarcasm. there should be a sarc emoticon
 
B

Berty

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2010
Messages
964
S

Stating the Obvious

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 15, 2010
Messages
1,827
Not in the least bit surprised to be honest. The writing was on the wall since the thing on Prime Time. Her credibility as a journalist is in shreds after it.

She has an odd little niche in the Irish Times, as an anti-PC crusader for all things sensible and right. After her disastrous appearance the other night, there's simply no way she can write on a topic like that again
 
DJP

DJP

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2006
Messages
13,162
Website
darrenjprior.blogspot.com
Twitter
https://twitter.com/DarrenJPrior
Hooch said:
She admitted to lying to a public inquiry.
Click to expand...
And she regrets that. I am not defending her on that but I think she is a good journalist.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top