"Sardines Against Salvini": Italians Take On The Far Right

'Sardines' against Salvini: Italy's fight against the far right Grassroots protests have brought tens of thousands of people on to the streets of Rome

At the start of the year, Matteo Salvini was the coming man in Italian Politics. As head of the Lega party, and a powerful Minister for the Interior in a Coalition with the Five Star party, it seemed only a matter of time before Salvini engineered his rise into the Top Job. As a loud advocate for hard-line immigration and anti-EU policies, he seemed to be about to ride a populist train to being Prime Minister. His party led the polls in the European Elections, but since then things have dis-improved somewhat.He was rather rather easily outmanoeuvred in his handling of the other Coalition party, and found himself out of office, and in Opposition, facing a new Centre-Left Coalition. With local elections approaching, Salvini embarked on a series of mass meetings. But that triggered a new phenomenon: "The Sardines", so-called because of the packed public squares, full of people opposing, not him personally, but his inhumane policies and racist language.Tens of thousands gathered in Rome at the weekend to support humane immigration policies, and for a civilized democracy. So far, it is a mass movement founded in November by 4 apolitical friends in Bologna, fed up with fascist-style rhetoric. They put out a call on social media, and ended up with a 15,000-sized mass meeting.It is an interesting counter-movement to what we usually see. In way, their sheer "fed-up-ness" with an aspect of politics resemble thein France. The Sardines' founders are determined to keep it apolitical, but future developments are not clear.