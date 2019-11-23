"Sardines Against Salvini": Italians Take On The Far Right

At the start of the year, Matteo Salvini was the coming man in Italian Politics. As head of the Lega party, and a powerful Minister for the Interior in a Coalition with the Five Star party, it seemed only a matter of time before Salvini engineered his rise into the Top Job. As a loud advocate for hard-line immigration and anti-EU policies, he seemed to be about to ride a populist train to being Prime Minister. His party led the polls in the European Elections, but since then things have dis-improved somewhat.

He was rather rather easily outmanoeuvred in his handling of the other Coalition party, and found himself out of office, and in Opposition, facing a new Centre-Left Coalition. With local elections approaching, Salvini embarked on a series of mass meetings. But that triggered a new phenomenon: "The Sardines", so-called because of the packed public squares, full of people opposing, not him personally, but his inhumane policies and racist language.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1201195555273281536


Tens of thousands gathered in Rome at the weekend to support humane immigration policies, and for a civilized democracy. So far, it is a mass movement founded in November by 4 apolitical friends in Bologna, fed up with fascist-style rhetoric. They put out a call on social media, and ended up with a 15,000-sized mass meeting.

It is an interesting counter-movement to what we usually see. In way, their sheer "fed-up-ness" with an aspect of politics resemble the gilets jaunes in France. The Sardines' founders are determined to keep it apolitical, but future developments are not clear.

www.theguardian.com

'Sardines' against Salvini: Italy's fight against the far right

Grassroots protests have brought tens of thousands of people on to the streets of Rome
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com
 


There are some parallels with the Remainers in the UK who tried to stop an early election. Salvini is still very popular,.
 
Perhaps there are parallels between the Sardines and the Corbynistas. They will drive people to vote for Salvini.
 
Dame_Enda said:
There are some parallels with the Remainers in the UK who tried to stop an early election. Salvini is still very popular,.
Totally stupid remark ... there is no place where the Sardines are "trying to stop an election".

Salvini stinks too much of fascism for many Italians, and they have a very unhappy folk memory of what fascism was like.

I suppose if they were beating up immigrants and burning them out of hostels, you would be cheering a " spontaneous outburst of popular democracy".
 
Bella Ciao (Goodbye beautiful) is a protest song that dates back to the 19th Century, but it is also associated with the 1943 - 45 period in Italy, a period historians are now calling the Italian Civil War. As well as the Second World War, there was a bitter war between Communist Partisans and the remnants of Mussolini's Fascist state. Mussolini himself was one of the last to die. The song was a Partisan anthem.

Bella ciao - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
owedtojoy said:
Totally stupid remark ... there is no place where the Sardines are "trying to stop an election".

Salvini stinks too much of fascism for many Italians, and they have a very unhappy folk memory of what fascism was like.

I suppose if they were beating up immigrants and burning them out of hostels, you would be cheering a " spontaneous outburst of popular democracy".
Well Salvini sought an early election earlier in the year and it was denied.
 
Salvini's party has done really well in recent regional elections and is forecast to build on that in the future. If there's a general election soon chances are the League will be the biggest party. Hopefully that happens as they were great in government. Brought fiscal stability and reduced the level of beggars being shipped in from Africa.

The Sardines are just a group of crazy lefties looking for an excuse to moan about "the far right". They won't achieve anything except be a source of amusement.

76944859_10157122562808155_5208234246874857472_o-768x768.jpg
 
tsarbomb said:
Salvini's party has done really well in recent regional elections and is forecast to build on that in the future. If there's a general election soon chances are the League will be the biggest party. Hopefully that happens as they were great in government. Brought fiscal stability and reduced the level of beggars being shipped in from Africa.

The Sardines are just a group of crazy lefties looking for an excuse to moan about "the far right". They won't achieve anything except be a source of amusement.

76944859_10157122562808155_5208234246874857472_o-768x768.jpg
Except contrary to our wanna be Che Guevarras they really are facing a genuine far right. And they are a nasty crowd.
 
tsarbomb said:
Do you mean The Brothers Of Italy? Salvini is a decent guy.
Definitely an Ordinary Decent Fascist.

www.independent.co.uk

Opinion: Italy is braced for a fascist-style fightback from a humiliated Salvini

This is a wounded beast, hankering for revenge. And the hard right League party has already poisoned the well
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk

The Fascist playbook is to get your "strongman" into office so he can change the laws and make his rule semi- or totally permanent e.g. Viktor Orban. Salvini is no different, but unfortunately his moves have been telegraphed in advance.

What the Sardines movement says is that Italy still has enough anti-fascists to make life difficult for the Salvinis of Western Europe. It will not be as easy to grasp and keep power as he thought.

PS Why are not the "populists" supporting popular anti-fascism? Even Putin is an anti-fascist, or so he says. What's not to like about the Sardines?
 
tsarbomb said:
Do you mean The Brothers Of Italy? Salvini is a decent guy.
Italy has many fascist outfits. Salvini might be ok himself but he enables gangs like the Brothers and Casa Pound.
 
Splodge

tsarbomb said:
Salvini's party has done really well in recent regional elections and is forecast to build on that in the future. If there's a general election soon chances are the League will be the biggest party. Hopefully that happens as they were great in government. Brought fiscal stability and reduced the level of beggars being shipped in from Africa.

The Sardines are just a group of crazy lefties looking for an excuse to moan about "the far right". They won't achieve anything except be a source of amusement.

76944859_10157122562808155_5208234246874857472_o-768x768.jpg
Isn’t it amazing how our resident racists are into a facist?
 
Sorry that I cannot provide a link -- It's a story I've read about and seen numerous times. If you get a copy of the International New York times from sometime last week it's on the front page. In summary: it relates how the Chinese moved into Italy and bought up legally the know-how of the Italian firms which were usually run by some family. --- or simply copied them outright. Then set up back china on a coporate or conglomerate level. The Italians could not compete. Neither could the americans either hence Trump's arrival. It's one explanation of why Italy has gone fascist and the US has gone Trump and why France is leaning Lepen.
Not something we can really brush under the carpet here in Ireland either.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,069
yosef shompeter said:
Sorry that I cannot provide a link -- It's a story I've read about and seen numerous times. If you get a copy of the International New York times from sometime last week it's on the front page. In summary: it relates how the Chinese moved into Italy and bought up legally the know-how of the Italian firms which were usually run by some family. --- or simply copied them outright. Then set up back china on a coporate or conglomerate level. The Italians could not compete. Neither could the americans either hence Trump's arrival. It's one explanation of why Italy has gone fascist and the US has gone Trump and why France is leaning Lepen.
Not something we can really brush under the carpet here in Ireland either.
That is a complete fantasy.

Italy has not gone fascist ... yet. And why should it?

Matteo Salvini did not object to Italy joining China's Belt and Road project, so you are not even accurate in your facts.

www.bbc.com

Italy joins China's New Silk Road project

Italy is the first G7 country to sign up to China's global investment programme, despite Western concerns.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

Nor does Salvini draw the line at ass-licking Putin. That means free rein in Italy for Russian oligarchs if he ever gains power. As a fascist, Salvini has no problem selling out the Italian people for his own gain.

www.prospectmagazine.co.uk

How Matteo Salvini became Putin’s man in Europe

The Italian public suffers from so much scandal fatigue that yet another one barely registers
www.prospectmagazine.co.uk

France may lean Le Pen, but France has experience of Fascism too. It may lean Le Pen, but it it far from sure if the country will ever fall over.
 
