Save St. Stephen's Day: Stay away from the big shops for the day.

ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
If I had one wish for Christmas it would be that we Irish people do our best not to dispense with our lovely tradition of doing sweet FA on December 26th.

Last year the insidious process of turning December 26 from St. Stephen's Day to National Shopping Day commenced.

Many in retail work right up to 6pm on Christmas Eve, so we shouldn't expect them to be back at the tills on St. Stephen's Day. Give them a break and let them enjoy the festivities. The shops will still be there on December 27, stuffed with all the stuff you can live without.

So, this St. Stephen's Day, have a lie-in, spend some time with those you love, walk by the sea or through a park. Breath in the air. Contemplate. Go to the races, if that's your thing. Bury your head in that tin of Quality Street. Watch some rubbish TV. Visit some relatives - either living or dead. Treasure the time. Just stay away from the shops. You won't miss them and and they won't miss you.

And encourage those around you to do likewise please.

Oh, and one other thing: please stop calling it St. Stephen's's's's's's Day! It's St. Stephen's Day :)

Happy Christmas.
 


statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
If I had one wish for Christmas it would be that we Irish people do our best not to dispense with our lovely tradition of doing sweet FA on December 26th.

Last year the insidious process of turning December 26 from St. Stephen's Day to National Shopping Day commenced.

Many in retail work right up to 6pm on Christmas Eve, so we shouldn't expect them to be back at the tills on St. Stephen's Day. Give them a break and let them enjoy the festivities. The shops will still be there on December 27, stuffed with all the stuff you can live without.

So, this St. Stephen's Day, have a lie-in, spend some time with those you love, walk by the sea or through a park. Breath in the air. Contemplate. Go to the races, if that's your thing. Bury your head in that tin of Quality Street. Watch some rubbish TV. Visit some relatives - either living or dead. Treasure the time. Just stay away from the shops. You won't miss them and and they won't miss you.

And encourage those around you to do likewise please.

Oh, and one other thing: please stop calling it St. Stephen's's's's's's Day! It's St. Stephen's Day :)

Happy Christmas.
Click to expand...
It'll always be St. Stephen's's's's's's Day to me, I fear.

And isn't it our patriotic duty to go shopping? :-(
 
B

Berty

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 9, 2010
Messages
964
We stay at home for Stephens Day, a tradition which will be kept in house.

Light the fire and chill with the kids and watch whatever is on the telly. And Happy Christmas to you too.:)
 
Last edited:
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
statsman said:
It'll always be St. Stephen's's's's's's Day to me, I fear.

And isn't it our patriotic duty to go shopping? :-(
Click to expand...
I have a love-hate relationship with St. Stephen's's's's's's Day because the pedant in me goes into overdrive! Deep down I kind of like its Irishness though :)
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
Berty said:
We stay at home for Stephens Day, a tradition which will be kept in house.

Light the fire and chill with the kids and watchever is on the telly. And Happy Christmas to you too.:)
Click to expand...
'watchever'? I like it; it's a fair description of Christmas TV.

And another thing; would people ever mind keeping Christianity out of a good sun worship festival?
 
Last edited:
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
I have a love-hate relationship with St. Stephen's's's's's's Day because the pedant in me goes into overdrive! Deep down I kind of like its Irishness though :)
Click to expand...
Don't talk to me about pedantry; nevertheless, some errors are sacred.
 
Mackers

Mackers

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 24, 2011
Messages
5,453
Don't you mean Boxing Day?:D
 
P

PeeMac

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 17, 2009
Messages
390
You're world must be pretty good if that's what you would use your 'one wish' for at Christmas. Congratulations.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
PeeMac said:
You're world must be pretty good if that's what you would use your 'one wish' for at Christmas. Congratulations.
Click to expand...
I live in a country where I am pretty free to b1tch and moan as I see fit; I have people in my life who tolerate my dull and boring ways; I have people to love; I have people who love me; I have a roof over my head; I don't go hungry at night. Yeah, by most standards, my world is pretty good. Despite all the things I wish I could change in it.
 
Ribeye

Ribeye

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2011
Messages
26,024
What about the people who want to work cos it's double time,

I can't stand shopping, but what about the people who enjoy shopping on their day off,

Trying to dictate what people should and shouldn't do is not very Xmas spirited,

If you don't want to shop, don't, I'll be with ye,

But don't try to stop others from doing what they want to do

If there was no demand, the shops would be locked up tight,

Merry everyone!
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
Ribeye said:
What about the people who want to work cos it's double time,

I can't stand ishopping, but what about the people who enjoy shopping on their day off,

Trying to dictate what people should and shouldn't do is not very Xmas spirited,

If you don't want to shop, don't, I'll be with ye,

But don't try to stop others from doing what they want to do

If there was no demand, the shops would be locked up tight,

Merry everyone!
Click to expand...
I only asked, I didn't dictate :) I said it was a wish, and I said please!
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Look it's this simple.

Lads go to the pub for an afternoon to watch sports ladies go spend money in the shops.

Get out and spend.

Our economy needs it!!
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
8,272
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
If I had one wish for Christmas it would be that we Irish people do our best not to dispense with our lovely tradition of doing sweet FA on December 26th.

Last year the insidious process of turning December 26 from St. Stephen's Day to National Shopping Day commenced.

Many in retail work right up to 6pm on Christmas Eve, so we shouldn't expect them to be back at the tills on St. Stephen's Day. Give them a break and let them enjoy the festivities. The shops will still be there on December 27, stuffed with all the stuff you can live without.

So, this St. Stephen's Day, have a lie-in, spend some time with those you love, walk by the sea or through a park. Breath in the air. Contemplate. Go to the races, if that's your thing. Bury your head in that tin of Quality Street. Watch some rubbish TV. Visit some relatives - either living or dead. Treasure the time. Just stay away from the shops. You won't miss them and and they won't miss you.

And encourage those around you to do likewise please.

Oh, and one other thing: please stop calling it St. Stephen's's's's's's Day! It's St. Stephen's Day :)

Happy Christmas.
Click to expand...
Could not agree with you more. I despise the new phenomenon of year-round shopping. Sundays are gone to Mammon, St Stephen's Day is under threat and we're left with Christmas Day. One lousy day in 365 that hasn't been thrown to the wolves of profit – yet.

Remember when the Wren Boys came calling, looking for money or sweets? It still goes on in some rural areas and it's really great to see some traditions not yet dead.

Christmas is the one time of the year we need to give that ever so rare commodity – our time – to what's most important in our lives, the people we love and care about.

Who knows, maybe we can carry that into the rest of the year by degrees. And be the better for it.
 
Ribeye

Ribeye

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2011
Messages
26,024
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
I only asked, I didn't dictate :) I said it was a wish, and I said please!
Click to expand...
That's fine SiL, but coming from one as great as thou, the softest request becomes a commandant to the masses,

I will be watching the footfall figures for Dundrum, fingers crossed your casual musings haven't killed the retail industry for ever!
 
Panopticon

Panopticon

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2009
Messages
5,575
Stephens izz izz izz day.

ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Many in retail work right up to 6pm on Christmas Eve, so we shouldn't expect them to be back at the tills on St. Stephen's Day. Give them a break and let them enjoy the festivities.
Click to expand...
I'm pretty sure they get paid for working.

ShoutingIsLeadership said:
The shops will still be there on December 27, stuffed with all the stuff you can live without.
Click to expand...
If you believe this, then you don't understand why people go to shops in the first place.

ShoutingIsLeadership said:
Go to the races, if that's your thing.
Click to expand...
Because that is far better for society than shopping.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
Ribeye said:
That's fine SiL, but coming from one as great as thou, the softest request becomes a commandant to the masses,

I will be watching the footfall figures for Dundrum, fingers crossed your casual musings haven't killed the retail industry for ever!
Click to expand...
I wish Mrs. SIL would take commandments so readily!

I'm tempted to do a Father Ted 'Down with that sort of thing' protest outside Dundrum 'Town Centre' on St. Stephen's Day :)
 
DeputyEdo

DeputyEdo

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 9, 2010
Messages
3,449
All I've ever done on Stephen's day is stay at home and gorge on leftovers and have a few drinks.
why would you be bothered going out to go shopping?
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
Panopticon said:
Stephens izz izz izz day.



I'm pretty sure they get paid for working.



If you believe this, then you don't understand why people go to shops in the first place.



Because that is far better for society than shopping.
Click to expand...
The Celtic Tiger roared for years and the shops remained closed on St. Stephen's Day.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
There are 333 people on this site right now. If ever there was a sign that the Gods agree with this thread, this is it!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top