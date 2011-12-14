Save St. Stephen's Day: Stay away from the big shops for the day.

If I had one wish for Christmas it would be that we Irish people do our best not to dispense with our lovely tradition of doing sweet FA on December 26th.Last year the insidious process of turning December 26 from St. Stephen's Day to National Shopping Day commenced.Many in retail work right up to 6pm on Christmas Eve, so we shouldn't expect them to be back at the tills on St. Stephen's Day. Give them a break and let them enjoy the festivities. The shops will still be there on December 27, stuffed with all the stuff you can live without.So, this St. Stephen's Day, have a lie-in, spend some time with those you love, walk by the sea or through a park. Breath in the air. Contemplate. Go to the races, if that's your thing. Bury your head in that tin of Quality Street. Watch some rubbish TV. Visit some relatives - either living or dead. Treasure the time. Just stay away from the shops. You won't miss them and and they won't miss you.And encourage those around you to do likewise please.Oh, and one other thing: please stop calling it St. Stephen's's's's's's Day! It's St. Stephen's DayHappy Christmas.