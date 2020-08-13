  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Save The O'Rahilly's House

Protests have been underway against the planned demolition of 1916 rebel The O'Rahilly's house in Herbert Street, Dublin. Dublin city council approved the demolition.

Protest against demolition of 1916 leader 'The' O'Rahilly's home begins | Newstalk

Protesters are demonstrating against the demolition of a 1916 leader’s home in Dublin this lunc...
Should Eamon Ryan or Daragh O'Brien intervene to stop it?
 
