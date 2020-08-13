Save The O'Rahilly's House

Dame_Enda
Protests have been underway against the planned demolition of 1916 rebel The O'Rahilly's house in Herbert Street, Dublin. Dublin city council approved the demolition.
Should Eamon Ryan or Daragh O'Brien intervene to stop it?
Protest against demolition of 1916 leader 'The' O'Rahilly's home begins | Newstalk
Protesters are demonstrating against the demolition of a 1916 leader’s home in Dublin this lunc...
www.newstalk.com
