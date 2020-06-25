Savings from defense cooperation on our core mission

ringobrodgar
Member
- Joined
- Jul 7, 2020
- Messages
- 34
The cost of a soldier deployed in Afghanistan - Marketplace
Stephan Richter's latest quiz: How much does it cost per year to support one U.S. service member deployed in Afghanistan?
www.marketplace.org
Hopefully, in the future, neither of us will be deploying anyone to Afghanistan but its clear that instead of 660 million for a typical 550 man battalion for a year each nation can do our core mission for six months at half the cost it would have otherwise been.