Savings from defense cooperation on our core mission

The cost of a soldier deployed in Afghanistan - Marketplace

Stephan Richter's latest quiz: How much does it cost per year to support one U.S. service member deployed in Afghanistan?
Hopefully, in the future, neither of us will be deploying anyone to Afghanistan but its clear that instead of 660 million for a typical 550 man battalion for a year each nation can do our core mission for six months at half the cost it would have otherwise been.
 


I suspect a cheaper and more meaningful defence policy for the new Celtic empire would be to simply try not to make enemies. The countries with the largest defence budgets on the planet are all captured by arms industry corporations into placing fresh orders for any new technology that comes along so spend an inordinate amount of their income just maintaining a joint-obliteration stance.

Resign from that race and you stop being a superpower. So the superpowers are trapped customers of the arms industry. We aren't. Our military adventures extend to UN peacekeeping and that's pretty much what suits our budget.

I suppose it would be nice to picture the Irish Horde emerging from the west and sweeping majestically across Europe in a new and unexpected western version of Genghis O'Khan's victories but it seems like a fairly gauche thing to do and would be unlikely to be commented on favourably in the more fashionable quarters of Paris and Berlin.

We'll just have to win the Euros at some stage instead. Never mind.
 
If I find any Irish troops are being deployed to Afghanistan under any other conditions than UN Peacekeeping Missions I for one would become very pissed off with whoever arranged that scenario.

It isn't a natural habitat for a Celt. We like wind and rain and can speak through an alternative voicebox and gills in the side of our necks on really challenging days.

Sand is something we keep between the ocean and farmland in our culture.
 
