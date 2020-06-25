Savings from defense cooperation on our core mission

I suspect a cheaper and more meaningful defence policy for the new Celtic empire would be to simply try not to make enemies. The countries with the largest defence budgets on the planet are all captured by arms industry corporations into placing fresh orders for any new technology that comes along so spend an inordinate amount of their income just maintaining a joint-obliteration stance.



Resign from that race and you stop being a superpower. So the superpowers are trapped customers of the arms industry. We aren't. Our military adventures extend to UN peacekeeping and that's pretty much what suits our budget.



I suppose it would be nice to picture the Irish Horde emerging from the west and sweeping majestically across Europe in a new and unexpected western version of Genghis O'Khan's victories but it seems like a fairly gauche thing to do and would be unlikely to be commented on favourably in the more fashionable quarters of Paris and Berlin.



We'll just have to win the Euros at some stage instead. Never mind.