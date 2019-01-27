Scandal of New Children's Hospital Spending overrun - will Harris resign? Of course not

From today's ST , an article by Conor Brady on how the projected cost of the new Children's Hospital has gone from 484m in 2012 to a whopping 2 billion euros now.

Why aren't the media crucifying Simon Harris and FG over this? ( I can make an educated guess as to why not ).


It is getting on for seven years since James Reilly, as health minister, announced that Ireland’s new national children’s hospital would cost €484m, would be co-located at St James’s in Dublin, and would be in operation “certainly by 2018”.

The project is now set to generate the largest capital overrun in the history of the state. By 2017 the estimated cost had gone up to €983m. Two weeks ago the Oireachtas health committee heard it will require an additional €495m. Some expect the cost to rise even further, possibly pushing it towards €2bn.

It is profoundly disturbing that the management of a public undertaking of this magnitude can go so catastrophically wrong. It is clear that political decisions were taken and announcements were made on…
Conor Brady: Will anyone pay the price for the national children's hospital fiasco? | Ireland | The Sunday Times
 


Harris is the poster boy for the liberal Irish media.
No one will ask for his resignation.
 
the secretary said:
Harris is the poster boy for the liberal Irish media.
No one will ask for his resignation.
If it was FF engaging in this kind of waste of public money, the media would definitely be more exercised. But it's golden boy Simon, the liberator of Mná na hEireann, so look the other way and write some more clickbait articles on LGBT issues.
 
I see some chap on RTE's a week in politics arguing that serious consideration should be given to scraping the current build and starting again on a green field site , he was arguing that just because we have already spent a lot of money on the current site is not a good reason to stay building there and throw good money after bad money.

I suspect there is no chance of halting the current works as it would be a PR political disaster for the current Government.
 
There is a massive scandal to be unearthed here I think. 'Consultants' creaming off millions from the public purse.

This is insane... 4 times the original projected cost.
 
Massive compared to what?

Irish people are comfortably numb to this kind of thing.

No worries for the govt here.
 
If I can put this in perspective, today Amazon started a marketing plan for state of the art modular Hospital Room. Cost $234,000 each or €203,586 each. So for € 2,000,000,000.00 we could get 9,823 rooms or 2,430 rooms per Province, yes for all 4.
 
GabhaDubh said:
If I can put this in perspective, today Amazon started a marketing plan for state of the art modular Hospital Room. Cost $234,000 each or €203,586 each. So for € 2,000,000,000.00 we could get 9,823 rooms or 2,430 rooms per Province, yes for all 4.
Will there be beds in thon rooms?
 
General Mayhem said:
Will there be beds in thon rooms?
Bed and bathroom included at a cost of $814 per square foot. All rooms have touch-less doors, faucets, sinks etc. also patient engagement units so they are involved. Rooms can be configured for the sub-specialities. Free delivery, probably a surcharge for Ireland
 
GabhaDubh said:
Bed and bathroom included at a cost of $814 per square foot. All rooms have touch-less doors, faucets, sinks etc. also patient engagement units so they are involved. Rooms can be configured for the sub-specialities. Free delivery, probably a surcharge for Ireland
Sounds cool, though I must say I thought beds were considered passé now.

What are faucets? I’m guessing it’s a contraction of faux and some other word?
 
General Mayhem said:
Sounds cool, though I must say I thought beds were considered passé now.

What are faucets? I’m guessing it’s a contraction of faux and some other word?
Faucets or Taps activated without the possibility of spreading germs.
 
There is no political will to cut the project scope of work because "our children deserve the best" aka don't hit me with the child in my arms. Talk of a remote greenfield site negates the prime reason for locating the hospital at James or Mater - access to a main adult hospital.
 
New 270 bed childrens hospital in Liverpool completed in 130 days for £237 million.

Maybe we could ask them to build 6 for what we're spending!
 
There is definitely a cover up going on. Certainly no austerity in this project. The most expensive building project in the world. Literally.
 
Jayze. That 2 billion could have been earmarked for the Bertie Dome.
 
There is no way that a building project set to cost 480million should be heading north toward 2 billion within a few years. Someone is busy treating that project as a pipeline from the public purse.
 
At that sort of inflation it would be worth setting some forensic accountancy specialists on it to find out where the CIE capers are coming from.
 
By 'CIE' I mean all the stuff that past governments refused to publish reports on. New Jersey mafia style fake invoicing scams, infrastructure purchases being sold out the back door.

Basically stuff that quartermasters and dock supply-masters used to indulge in as 'capperbar' two hundred years ago.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
There is no way that a building project set to cost 480million should be heading north toward 2 billion within a few years. Someone is busy treating that project as a pipeline from the public purse.
It was massively undercosted to ensure James St was chosen. Given the choice of location big over runs were inevitable. The Jack and Jill foundation along with the Connolly4kids group flagged that the choice of James St would mean huge cost over runs 4 or 5 years ago
 
