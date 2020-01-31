  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
SCOTLAND and ENGLAND are different

Old Mr Grouser

Old Mr Grouser

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2009
Messages
6,500
At present there are only two forum's for UK threads - the UNITED KINGDOM forum and the NORTHERN IRELAND forum.

Would it be possible, please, to provide two additional forums, for SCOTLAND and ENGLAND.

They're two separate nations, with different politics, different sets of near-neighbours and increasingly divergent demographics.

At present posters here will frequently abuse 'Britain' when it's plain their intention was to abuse England. Distinct forums would help discourage that and very likely there'd be more threads and more sense talked all round.

 


McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,623
There's also a subgroup in the SNP who don't want to join the EU. Because why exchange rule from london with rule from bruxelles?
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
18,793
blinding said:
The Scots have no balls . Imagine not voting yourself to be an Independent Country when given the chance. Pathetic.
Click to expand...

One of the very few countries to be offered Independence and then turn it down.

Too many there afraid to go it on their own and feel they need to be tied to England's apron strings.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
26,177
Old Mr Grouser said:
At present posters here will frequently abuse 'Britain' when it's plain their intention was to abuse England.
Click to expand...
No. People will just have to be more specific & articulate in their abuse. (I recall a similar request for a separate Israel forum a few years ago, also rejected).

Was there anyone else you wished to single out for more specifically targeted abuse?
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,623
B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
23,788
Old Mr Grouser said:
At present there are only two forum's for UK threads - the UNITED KINGDOM forum and the NORTHERN IRELAND forum.

Would it be possible, please, to provide two additional forums, for SCOTLAND and ENGLAND.

They're two separate nations, with different politics, different sets of near-neighbours and increasingly divergent demographics.

At present posters here will frequently abuse 'Britain' when it's plain their intention was to abuse England. Distinct forums would help discourage that and very likely there'd be more threads and more sense talked all round.

Click to expand...
Its only a few years ago that the Scots voted not to become an Independent Country . They are not an Independent Country.
 
Old Mr Grouser

Old Mr Grouser

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2009
Messages
6,500
blinding said:
Its only a few years ago that the Scots voted not to become an Independent Country . They are not an Independent Country.
Click to expand...
The ordinary working tax-paying people of Scotland desire and demand. request and require, an independent Scotland.

And they'll get it.

And the way that such things usually work out isn't with e decisive moment being some vote or debate in a parliament but with some event on the streets and over a weekend.

 
T

toughbutfair

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
11,272
Old Mr Grouser said:
The ordinary working tax-paying people of Scotland desire and demand. request and require, an independent Scotland.

And they'll get it.

And the way that such things usually work out isn't with e decisive moment being some vote or debate in a parliament but with some event on the streets and over a weekend.

Click to expand...
What? They pissed themselves with fear when asked if they wanted to take charge of themselves. The referendum was clear.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,623
The clincher was no parity with sterling, and no credit for their life-long social insurance payments.

The "Poond" was going to start its life with no more support than a wail of bagpipes. Or it was going to be the euro from day 1, which negated the whole idea of independence.

Add in the orkneys wanting their freedom along with most of the oil, and it's a miracle sturgeon has done so well.
 
Malcolm Redfellow

Malcolm Redfellow

Moderator
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
5,064
Website
redfellow.blogspot.com
Twitter
mredfellow
'SCOTLAND and ENGLAND are different'

Undoubtedly so, particularly in language and culture. Bit it involves a 'transition', rather than any single demarkation (except for practicalities, for one see below).

But — if this is a political division, where does a line get drawn?

The present border was established as far back as ... err ... AD1999. Even that is questionable: were Scottish Independence to happen, EU lawyers have given an opinion Scotland would have to repossess large chunks of the inland waters.

I'd be looking for customs clearance at Marshall Meadows Bay, where the York and Edinburgh sections of the East Coast Main Line meet. This pretty piccy suggests even that has somehow been moved 40cm or so south:

1280px-British_Railways_sign_at_the_Anglo-Scottish_Border.jpg


Then we can argue the league status of Berwick Rangers.
 
S

Sweet Darling

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 2, 2017
Messages
5,565
Betson said:
One of the very few countries to be offered Independence and then turn it down.

Too many there afraid to go it on their own and feel they need to be tied to England's apron strings.
Click to expand...
The scots are a defeated nation.
Their regiments when in the North were the biggest cu8ts. out to impress their English officers.
 
Old Mr Grouser

Old Mr Grouser

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2009
Messages
6,500
McSlaggart said:
... the Scottish (soldier) was some of the worst to meet on the streets ...
Click to expand...
They weren't all the same, but I know what you mean. There's a certain sort of them.

But those are the ones that will settle the issue.

At present the people in charge of the SNP are middle-class and university-educated. I suspect that a lot of their howling for independence is only to get more power and money for the Scottish Assembly.

But they've built up a very substantial following among the general populace, the people who who, on visits to England, once they've had a few drinks sing such songs as, 'Go Home You English Ba ******',.' '

Once enough of those people demand Independence the momentum will be unstoppable. They'll find their Nigel Farage.

And those people won't consider Scotland's economic prosperity - they've never seen any of it anyway..

It's likely the decisive moment will come unexpectedly,perhaps over a weekend; not like the Easter Rising.but perhaps like Belgium's Night at the Opera.

But meanwhile Scotland and England are moving ever further apart - which is why I'm suggesting separate forums.

 
B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
23,788
Old Mr Grouser said:
They weren't all the same, but I know what you mean. There's a certain sort of them.

But those are the ones that will settle the issue.

At present the people in charge of the SNP are middle-class and university-educated. I suspect that a lot of their howling for independence is only to get more power and money for the Scottish Assembly.

But they've built up a very substantial following among the general populace, the people who who, on visits to England, once they've had a few drinks sing such songs as, 'Go Home You English Ba ******',.' '

Once enough of those people demand Independence the momentum will be unstoppable. They'll find their Nigel Farage.

And those people won't consider Scotland's economic prosperity - they've never seen any of it anyway..

It's likely the decisive moment will come unexpectedly,perhaps over a weekend; not like the Easter Rising.but perhaps like Belgium's Night at the Opera.

But meanwhile Scotland and England are moving ever further apart - which is why I'm suggesting separate forums.

Click to expand...
Every Country needs their Nigel Farage.
 
Malcolm Redfellow

Malcolm Redfellow

Moderator
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
5,064
Website
redfellow.blogspot.com
Twitter
mredfellow
blinding said:
Every Country needs their Nigel Farage.
Click to expand...
Sadly, Scotland has never been short of its very own self-interested charlatans on the make.

In 1647 £400,000 (mega-millions in modern money) was the price the Scots put on selling Charles I Stuart to the English Parliamentarians.

The negotiations over the Act of Union were even more discreditable. The Scots parliament bought into the English national debt for an 'equivalence' of £398,085 and ten shillings. What puts that in proportion is the English National Debt, part of which the Scots would now be underwriting, was rapidly rising from £14½ million in 1697 to £36 million by 1714 (these continental wars are expensive, not just in lives). The burdensome Scottish National Debt, at the time of the Union, was £200,000. Most of the 'equivalence' was paid in English paper, not hard specie.

On top of that settlement, there were lavish bribes paid to the Scottish Estate members to bring them and their Estate votes into line. The Lord High Commissioner responsible for getting Union through the Scottish parliament was James Douglas: his reward was a pension of £3,000 a year for life and an English Dukedom. The corruption and bribery over the Union only came to light in 1711, when the English parliament started enquiring what happened to the £20,000 the Queen had advanced, in hard cash, in August 1706 to the Earl of Glasgow.

Will it take as long for the corruption of the 2016 referendum to be exposed?

In 1706 the final negotiations took place in the Cockpit of the Palace of Westminster (amazing the 'sporting' facilities provided for MPs and courtiers) — thirty-one representatives from either side. Of the Scots, all but one were bought-and-paid-for members of the Court party — the exception was George Lockhart of Carnwath, a Jacobite. The two sides met together just once: to trade about Westminster representation. It was agreed that Scotland should be represented in the Union parliament by one more MP than the county of Cornwall. 513 English MPs to 45 Scots (11:1 ratio) and 196 English peers in the House of Lords to 16 Scots.

Over the Act of Union, the main beneficiaries in Scotland were the brothers, the Duke of Argyll and Earl of Ilay.

The end result was that Scotland was rendered unrepresented, rather as the activities of Farage (£4m to the good, and a £73,000 pension) and his goons have left the UK impotent in Europe.
 
B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
23,788
If Scotland had a Nigel Farage they would be out of the British Union. He is the Ultimate Freedom Fighter. Hugely successful at it.
 
Malcolm Redfellow

Malcolm Redfellow

Moderator
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
5,064
Website
redfellow.blogspot.com
Twitter
mredfellow
blinding said:
If Scotland had a Nigel Farage they would be out of the British Union. He is the Ultimate Freedom Fighter. Hugely successful at it.
Click to expand...
Indeed. Has done very well for himself.

There's that curious, even criminal business over a couple of hours late on 23 June 2016.

Farage came on screen, downcast, to announce:
It's been an extraordinary referendum campaign. Turnout looks to be exceptionally high and looks like Remain will edge it. UKIP and I are going nowhere and the party will continue to grow stronger in the future.
That twitched the £ higher on the New York Exchange.

Farage was followed immediately by the YouGov poll:
We now expect that the United Kingdom will remain part of the European Union. It's 52% Remain, 48%Leave. So it's still close and it's still too early to know definitely. But, based on the figures that we're seeing, based on the trends that have occurred, and based on historical precedent, we thing that Remain are in the strongest position.
Less than a hour later, the £ had peaked at at $1.50, its highest in six months.

The hedge fundies (who had learned from the Scottish Referendum) had their own private polling done by Survation: the chief executive of Survation was and is Damian Lyons-Lowe. Lyons-Lowe is a personal mate of Farage. Farage had admitted prior knowledge of Survation polling well before his 'concession'. He knew of Lyons-Lowe's findings:
He got it right. And whoever, whichever clientele, which ever City hedge funds paid him that day, did very well out of it.

Meanwhile YouGov had done a second poll, which was sold for £1 million to hedge fundies, clearly differing from the one contributed for free to Sky News and others..

Arron Banks's The Bad Boys of Brexit and Tim Shipman's All Out War agree that Farage had knowledge of the secret polls well before that 'concession' speech. Farage has changed his account of those events serially. Yet Farage was prepared, in the interim between the polls closing and any result, twice to issue convincing 'concessions'.

We're not finished ...

Just before midnight, the currency markets began to dither. Sterling fell below £1.49. The IG prediction (one version of the 'fear index') fell from 0.95 confidence to 0.695. It looks as if someone had sensed what was about to ensue. The Sunderland result clocked in at 12.16 am: 61.3% Leave. Sterling fell instantly to $1.43. By 5.28am the mark was $1.32 — something like a 12% devaluation.

The question is not who made the money by short-selling (which is within bounds of legality), but who was complicit in manipulating the situation (which is less so)? And to what extent was one-time currency-trader Nigel Farage part of the action?
 
