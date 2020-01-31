'SCOTLAND and ENGLAND are different'

blinding said: If Scotland had a Nigel Farage they would be out of the British Union. He is the Ultimate Freedom Fighter. Hugely successful at it. Click to expand...

It's been an extraordinary referendum campaign. Turnout looks to be exceptionally high and looks like Remain will edge it. UKIP and I are going nowhere and the party will continue to grow stronger in the future. ​

We now expect that the United Kingdom will remain part of the European Union. It's 52% Remain, 48%Leave. So it's still close and it's still too early to know definitely. But, based on the figures that we're seeing, based on the trends that have occurred, and based on historical precedent, we thing that Remain are in the strongest position. ​

He got it right. And whoever, whichever clientele, which ever City hedge funds paid him that day, did very well out of it. ​

Indeed. Has done very well for himself.There's that curious, even criminal business over a couple of hours late on 23 June 2016.Farage came on screen, downcast, to announce:That twitched the £ higher on the New York Exchange.Farage was followed immediately by the YouGov poll:Less than a hour later, the £ had peaked at at $1.50, its highest in six months.The hedge fundies (who had learned from the Scottish Referendum) had their own private polling done by Survation: the chief executive of Survation was and is Damian Lyons-Lowe. Lyons-Lowe is a personal mate of Farage. Farage had admitted prior knowledge of Survation polling well before his 'concession'. He knew of Lyons-Lowe's findings:Meanwhile YouGov had done a second poll, which was sold for £1 million to hedge fundies, clearly differing from the one contributed for free to Sky News and others..Arron Banks'sand Tim Shipman'sagree that Farage had knowledge of the secret polls well before that 'concession' speech. Farage has changed his account of those events serially. Yet Farage was prepared, in the interim between the polls closing and any result, twice to issue convincing 'concessions'.We're not finished ...Just before midnight, the currency markets began to dither. Sterling fell below £1.49. The IG prediction (one version of the 'fear index') fell from 0.95 confidence to 0.695. It looks as if someone had sensed what was about to ensue. The Sunderland result clocked in at 12.16 am: 61.3% Leave. Sterling fell instantly to $1.43. By 5.28am the mark was $1.32 — something like a 12% devaluation.The question is not who made the money by short-selling (which is within bounds of legality), but who was complicit in manipulating the situation (which is less so)? And to what extent was one-time currency-trader Nigel Farage part of the action?