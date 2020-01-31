  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
SCOTLAND and ENGLAND are different

Old Mr Grouser

Old Mr Grouser

Joined
Aug 29, 2009
At present there are only two forum's for UK threads - the UNITED KINGDOM forum and the NORTHERN IRELAND forum.

Would it be possible, please, to provide two additional forums, for SCOTLAND and ENGLAND.

They're two separate nations, with different politics, different sets of near-neighbours and increasingly divergent demographics.

At present posters here will frequently abuse 'Britain' when it's plain their intention was to abuse England. Distinct forums would help discourage that and very likely there'd be more threads and more sense talked all round.

 


