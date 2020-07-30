Scottish Gaelic bilingual signs

I created this presentation late last year from photos I got off Wikimedia Commons and uploaded the presentation to Youtube, along with part of the audio of an interview I did with the Ceannard (CEO) of Bòrd na Gàidhlig last year. I think the colour coded bilingual road signs they have in Scotland is something we should do in Ireland with our bilingual road signs; at least on motorways and dual carriageways I think that the as Gaeilge placenames should be typed in a different colour. Anyway, enjoy the presentation; am starting a thread about it because we now have a Scotland forum on the site which is great I think. :