Scouting Culture Under Scrutiny

Statement from Chair of Scouting Ireland





All of us involved in Scouting have been deeply saddened by the information which has come to light in recent days. 108 alleged victims have shared information with us concerning 71 alleged perpetrators who were active in our legacy organisations. It is important that we acknowledge the terrible wrongs of the past - the majority of these cases occurred between the 1960s and the 1980s and that we support those who are now speaking for the first time, some having lived with this heavy burden for many years. We have informed the relevant statutory authorities of alleged perpetrators still alive and will co-operate fully with any criminal investigations. It is important to reiterate that none of the alleged perpetrators are active in Scouting Ireland today.



It is extremely important to me as Chair of Scouting Ireland, as someone who has been a proud member of Scouting Ireland for more than 20 years, but primarily as a mother, to know that Scouting Ireland is prioritising safeguarding. I want to say that Scouting is a safe organisation and I intend to put my own two children into it when they reach the age of 6.



I want to reassure all parents and all members of Scouting Ireland that this organisation is very different from the legacy organisations that merged to form Scouting Ireland in 2004. Those organisations operated in different times, where mandatory reporting was not in place, and where society’s understanding and approach to safeguarding was not as we now understand it should be. Like many organisations which operated in Ireland in the past, we have learnt from these mistakes.#



It is clear they are pointing the finger of blame squarely at the period pre Scouting Ireland, ie religious controlled

Probably with a fair amount of justification, buy I dare say, most of the perpetrators will fall into the lay perv predator type, who saw a golden opportunity for their depravity.



I think she needs to be careful however, I'd be astonished if things have been spotless since switch over 20 years ago.

One way or the other, I see little prospect of this scandal not widening, the scope for abuse over decades combined with the combustible religious control aspect, would have been just too great to be confined to a hundred odd instances.

I fear a flood, but have we become a bit immune to abuse scandals, or at least fatigued?