Scouting Culture Under Scrutiny

I am saddened by the revelations coming to light regarding abuse going back decades in Irish Scouting.
Scouting Ireland child abuse cases expected to rise â€˜quite considerablyâ€™
However due to its very nature, one has to say it is/was always open to exploitation by devious abusers.
I am in fact astonished there has not been instances of reported abuse, and the cynic in me is suspicious that this may lead to the unfolding scandal getting far worse.
Bear in mind, until the current Millennium, Scouting in general largely came under the auspices of the Church (RC and COI), and you have a deeply worrying backdrop.
Tens of thousands of young children away, for days on end, in remote areas with adults including many religious, and yet up till now, in over 100 years, no reported abuses?
Hard to believe, we could have got away that lightly, and based on yesterday's revelations, we clearly didn't
It would be tragic if scouting died, but it may well do, in the modern world, parents want level of assurances and guarantees on safety for their Children, that I don't think can be categorically given, the bar is now too high.
