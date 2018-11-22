Scouting Culture Under Scrutiny

Jack Walsh

I am saddened by the revelations coming to light regarding abuse going back decades in Irish Scouting.

Scouting Ireland child abuse cases expected to rise â€˜quite considerablyâ€™

However due to its very nature, one has to say it is/was always open to exploitation by devious abusers.

I am in fact astonished there has not been instances of reported abuse, and the cynic in me is suspicious that this may lead to the unfolding scandal getting far worse.

Bear in mind, until the current Millennium, Scouting in general largely came under the auspices of the Church (RC and COI), and you have a deeply worrying backdrop.

Tens of thousands of young children away, for days on end, in remote areas with adults including many religious, and yet up till now, in over 100 years, no reported abuses?
Hard to believe, we could have got away that lightly, and based on yesterday's revelations, we clearly didn't

It would be tragic if scouting died, but it may well do, in the modern world, parents want level of assurances and guarantees on safety for their Children, that I don't think can be categorically given, the bar is now too high.
 


GDPR

Umm, the big clue here is - all- male dominated institutions in charge of kiddies are not the best thing for the kiddies.

Of course, boys need older boys and men to do the whole yomping round in the woods catching rabbits sporting thing, because women are not going to do it. But watch out if it is a male-run, or men-in-power outfit. That is the thing all the abusing organisations have in common.
 
Jack Walsh

The Eagle of the Ninth said:
Umm, the big clue here is - all- male dominated institutions in charge of kiddies are not the best thing for the kiddies.

Of course, boys need older boys and men to do the whole yomping round in the woods catching rabbits sporting thing, because women are not going to do it. But watch out if it is a male-run, or men-in-power outfit. That is the thing all the abusing organisations have in common.
Spot on.
When the organisations merged into Scouting Ireland about 20 years ago, largely removing the male or female only scouting groups, according to the report the abuse seems to have ended or at least abated
 
GDPR

Jack Walsh said:
Spot on.
When the organisations merged into Scouting Ireland about 20 years ago, largely removing the male or female only scouting groups, according to the report the abuse seems to have ended or at least abated
Yup. The single sex thing, but mainly the male single sex thing, seems to be a charter for perves. It is sickening actually, because lots of normal non-perverted men who enjoy all that brisk tenting and stuff, and who would have been excellent role models got frozen out. And now won't get near it in case they are perceived as weirdos, instead of just blokes who are good with canoeing and enjoy teaching lads how to manage the rapids etc, etc.
 
Herr Rommel

No shock in any of this beyond that it took so long to see the light of day.
 
GDPR

Any sporting culture which puts young children into the hands of adults of one gender is going to deliver very mixed results. We know that those lovely young girl gymnasts and swimmers from several countries were frequently very badly abused by their male coaches.

Does that mean no male coach can work with a female gymnast or swimmer? Rubbish. There is probably loads a female athlete can learn from a male coach that will give her edge and confidence. I saw the best example possible with the Russian pole jumper who soared to an Olympic Gold and a world record, at the same time, when she was up against it, and her male coach came straight over with her comfort blanket to put on her head, and a few very simple words. He knew, he knew, exactly. She was not afraid of him, she was looking for the reminder "How do I do this?" and also the sheer support "You know how to do this."

But you have to ask yourself why are there are so many incidents of abuse? Because there is some power play going on that has nothing to do with sport.
 
midlander12

I agree it is astonishing this has not been a bigger news items up to now, even if most of the abuse is historical, on which we must take their word for it I suppose. Quite frankly some of the 'scoutmaster' types I've come across over the years have been downright weird. It's just strange that there was no peep of it at all during the never-ending Ferns, Ryan and Murphy &C s***shows.

There was no scouting tradition at all in my local area when I was growing up - it seemed to be mainly an urban thing at the time. Perhaps I was lucky - I managed to avoid choirs and prayer groups and sports as well. Maybe being a misfit was the best defence as it turned out.
 
Jack Walsh

Statement from Chair of Scouting Ireland


All of us involved in Scouting have been deeply saddened by the information which has come to light in recent days. 108 alleged victims have shared information with us concerning 71 alleged perpetrators who were active in our legacy organisations. It is important that we acknowledge the terrible wrongs of the past - the majority of these cases occurred between the 1960s and the 1980s and that we support those who are now speaking for the first time, some having lived with this heavy burden for many years. We have informed the relevant statutory authorities of alleged perpetrators still alive and will co-operate fully with any criminal investigations. It is important to reiterate that none of the alleged perpetrators are active in Scouting Ireland today.

It is extremely important to me as Chair of Scouting Ireland, as someone who has been a proud member of Scouting Ireland for more than 20 years, but primarily as a mother, to know that Scouting Ireland is prioritising safeguarding. I want to say that Scouting is a safe organisation and I intend to put my own two children into it when they reach the age of 6.

I want to reassure all parents and all members of Scouting Ireland that this organisation is very different from the legacy organisations that merged to form Scouting Ireland in 2004. Those organisations operated in different times, where mandatory reporting was not in place, and where society’s understanding and approach to safeguarding was not as we now understand it should be. Like many organisations which operated in Ireland in the past, we have learnt from these mistakes.#

It is clear they are pointing the finger of blame squarely at the period pre Scouting Ireland, ie religious controlled
Probably with a fair amount of justification, buy I dare say, most of the perpetrators will fall into the lay perv predator type, who saw a golden opportunity for their depravity.

I think she needs to be careful however, I'd be astonished if things have been spotless since switch over 20 years ago.
One way or the other, I see little prospect of this scandal not widening, the scope for abuse over decades combined with the combustible religious control aspect, would have been just too great to be confined to a hundred odd instances.
I fear a flood, but have we become a bit immune to abuse scandals, or at least fatigued?
 
Dame_Enda

Newstalk just said the allegations are from the 1960s to the 1980s.
 
McTell

Jack Walsh said:
Statement from Chair of Scouting Ireland


All of us involved in Scouting have been deeply saddened by the information which has come to light in recent days. 108 alleged victims have shared information with us concerning 71 alleged perpetrators who were active in our legacy organisations. //
One being the "catholic boy scouts of ireland", that my da wouldn't let me join.

And the fianna had all disappeared up the trees.

Scouting was more of a middle class thing to do until the girls started kissing you...
 
Telstar 62

Yet another area of society where paedophiles had free rein for a long time,
and the organization involved was pi ss poor in tackling or preventing it.

All our resident rabid Church-bashers, take note. :cool2:
 
Buchaill Dana

Telstar 62 said:
Yet another area of society where paedophiles had free rein for a long time,
and the organization involved was pi ss poor in tackling or preventing it.

All our resident rabid Church-bashers, take note. :cool2:
CATHOLIC Boy Scouts of Ireland petal. Do your homework.
 
Jack Walsh

Buchaill Dana said:
CATHOLIC Boy Scouts of Ireland petal. Do your homework.
Surprised our resident Catholic nationalist fascists and their 1950's wet dreams haven't joined in this topic.
Is this not the type of utopia they want us all to revert back to?
Lads in frocks out manly frolicking in the middle of nowhere with young boys in short pants and not a dark skinned person, homo or unmarried mother within 50 miles.
 
freewillie

Jack Walsh said:
Surprised our resident Catholic nationalist fascists and their 1950's wet dreams haven't joined in this topic.
Is this not the type of utopia they want us all to revert back to?
Lads in frocks out manly frolicking in the middle of nowhere with young boys in short pants and not a dark skinned person, homo or unmarried mother within 50 miles.
Leave Patrick Pearse out of this
 
Herr Rommel

Jack Walsh said:
Surprised our resident Catholic nationalist fascists and their 1950's wet dreams haven't joined in this topic.
Is this not the type of utopia they want us all to revert back to?
Lads in frocks out manly frolicking in the middle of nowhere with young boys in short pants and not a dark skinned person or unmarried mother within 50 miles.
We had better things to be doing with our time in the 70's and early 80's.


The way you described it makes me wonder have you first hand experience of being a scout.
 
