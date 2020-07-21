SDLP: What is its future ?

"Fifty years on from the launch of the SDLP, founding member Austin Currie tells political correspondent John Manley how nationalism's new political force came into being" 1

The sdlp is a party which I have always liked but now consider has outlived its usefulness. Brexit is a crisis which has shown up the limitations of a party which only exists in

"northern Ireland".

The truth is unionism will do everything it can to stop investment in the North west. The fact that the major road needed in the northwest to increase investment still has not been built is just one aspect of the total frustration that nationalism has in the state of northern Ireland. It is not the sdlp's fault but the inability of unionism to see beyond the short term. I personally think its time for the sdlp to fight for representation of the border counties into the governance of "northern Ireland" This would have the advantage of including areas still in the Eu and the possiblitiy of getting access to additional funding.

SDLP at 50: Austin Currie recalls birth of new political force ALTHOUGH its founders wished to create a “radical force in politics”, it was concern about a possible association with hallucinogenic drugs that finally swung the argument for placing ‘Social Democrat’ ahead of ‘Labour’ in the newly-conceived party’s name.

