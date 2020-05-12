SDP running from Government

riker1969
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 11, 2008
- Messages
- 2,039
I gave the SDP my number 1 last election.
That helped elect a TD in Wicklow.
I voted for them because their policies are reasonable. They do promise to rise taxes to provide better public services and not the something for everyone policies of SF or the nuts policies of idiots before politics.
However I won't vote for them again as they refused to enter Government. Ran from it.
I don't vote for parties that want opposition.
That helped elect a TD in Wicklow.
I voted for them because their policies are reasonable. They do promise to rise taxes to provide better public services and not the something for everyone policies of SF or the nuts policies of idiots before politics.
However I won't vote for them again as they refused to enter Government. Ran from it.
I don't vote for parties that want opposition.