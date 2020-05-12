SDP running from Government

Splodge said: Why should they go into power with FG or the MaFFia ? One of them will be destroyed after the next gov has run it’s course. Look at what happened to other small parties. So called Labour in particular. Click to expand...

Generally speaking small parties aren't destroyed after coalition. They tend to go into government straight after exceptionally good election results, and then fall back to their mean or trendline figure at the next election. There's very little evidence to suggest that if a party makes gains and is then seen to be avoiding going into government, it will hold onto most or all of those gains. And that's before you even ask the question, what's the point of a political party anyway?