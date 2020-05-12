SDP running from Government

I gave the SDP my number 1 last election.
That helped elect a TD in Wicklow.
I voted for them because their policies are reasonable. They do promise to rise taxes to provide better public services and not the something for everyone policies of SF or the nuts policies of idiots before politics.
However I won't vote for them again as they refused to enter Government. Ran from it.
I don't vote for parties that want opposition.
 


Wow.... That really restricts your choice.
 
During the election campaign they seemed to have all the answers.
 
Sure that you didn't vote for them because SDP is PDs spelled backwards? :)
 
Hardly a huge surprise since they only exist because Shortall ran from government in the first place.
 
I'm glad to read you've come to that view, but wasn't this mentioned to you pre-election? I'm open to correction on that.
 
It helped that nobody in the media asked them any difficult questions.
 
They really should merge with Labour, together they would have a chance of influencing policy. It looks like the day of the small niche party influencing govt like the PDs did are gone for a while. Personally, I think the idea of taxing private sector workers to grow the public service is pretty unattractive.
 
where do their policies overlap with Fine Gael
 
Yeah. They're only interested in criticising everyone else from the safety of the high moral ground.
 
Why should they go into power with FG or the MaFFia ? One of them will be destroyed after the next gov has run it’s course. Look at what happened to other small parties. So called Labour in particular.
 
Why should they join with a party that’s in terminal decline?
 
Depends on what they want to achieve. If they want to win more seats than they would as two separate parties put together and thus have a better chance of being in government and getting things done, they should merge. If they're happy making careers criticising others from the sidelines, then they shouldn't.
 
Generally speaking small parties aren't destroyed after coalition. They tend to go into government straight after exceptionally good election results, and then fall back to their mean or trendline figure at the next election. There's very little evidence to suggest that if a party makes gains and is then seen to be avoiding going into government, it will hold onto most or all of those gains. And that's before you even ask the question, what's the point of a political party anyway?
 
