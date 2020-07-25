Seamus Woulfe and judicial appointments

Like a lot of people it was a surprise to me that Seamus Woulfe, the Attorney General only a few weeks ago, had popped up again, appointed by the new government as a judge of the Supreme Court no less. The golfgate controversy might possibly shine a light on the manner of his appointment and other related matters.



Nobody who isn't involved really knows how these appointments are made. In this case it doesn't look that good imo from the outside . It has the appearance of Leo and Micheal wondering who to appoint, Leo suggesting the first name that came into his head, ie. the one lawyer he has had most dealings with during his stint as Taoiseach, and then Micheal going along with that.



It raises other questions like how appropriate it is to elevate a lawyer who has never served as a judge to the highest court of the land.



Also, how appropriate is it to appoint a judge in the middle of July almost unnoticed by the public, with no scrutiny by the Oireachtas outside of the government?



And more generally, it was my understanding that the Supreme Court was going to be down-sized after the establishment of the Court of Appeal given that the new court will be taking a significant chunk of the Supreme Court's workload. Even ignoring that, we currently have a supreme court with 10 judges (and one vacancy). Compare that with the US Supreme Court which gets by with 9 judges in total. Do we really need such a large court?



So, what was the justification for appointing a new judge to the court, and what was the specific reason for appointing Woulfe?