Sean O'Rourke Show

Aristodemus

Aristodemus

Just tuned in this morning.
He lists the items coming up, and one of the delights that he promises us is a preview of the All-Ireland final. So far so good. But then he adds that the preview will be done by politicians from Mayo and Dublin. In what way is that informative? I have no idea who the individual politicians are but I would hazard a guess that one of them is Michael Ring. I will be tuning out at the appropriate time.
 


Don Wan

Don Wan

If you're lucky you might get senators Mulhern and Noone as they won't be able to attend the actual final.
 
Toland

Toland

Sean is very conservative and he's a political wonk. The All-Ireland is an opportunity to give free soft-focus coverage to politicians he approves of.

He should get a slap on the wrist for this. Needless to say, he won't.
 
T

TheField

It'll be what you call a soft interview. Or waffle with cringe inducing parochialism.
 
A Voice

A Voice

There's nothing Seán Ó'Rourke likes more than GAA. He could spend hours shootin' the breeze about it. RTÉ love it 'cos de peepil love it, seemingly. . . Even on "News" shows the peepil have to get it in large doses . . .
 
Aristodemus

Aristodemus

Too late.
It's Ring
 
I

irish_bob

its pretty well known that o rourke is a FF supporter
 
Sister Mercedes

Sister Mercedes

Kenny's 'address to Mayo' yesterday was very inappropriate for the leader of a country.

Even after 100 years in the Dail, he still hasn't figured out he's not just a Castlebar councillor.
 
Aristodemus

Aristodemus

I can't wait for Bono's preview of the Chelsea v Liverpool match later.
 
A Voice

A Voice

Bono's a Monaco supporter, probably. Last time a big UEFA champions' league game was played there, camera kept going to Bono in the front row of a box over the halfway line. That's where he lives a fair bit of the year, and doubtless there's a tax efficiency there to be exploited. Would be churlish not to!
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

It is with extreme pleasure that I will be missing the all Ireland GAA football final
 
Bea C

Bea C

Sean O'Rourke is the best broadcaster in the country.
I heard him drag Mary Lou over the coals yesterday, he was fantastic.
 
Henry94.

Henry94.

To be the best he'd have to be like that with all politicians and he isn't.
 
