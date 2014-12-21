Sean Quinn Back in Business

kkkkkkkkkk
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 2, 2011
- Messages
- 1,627
https://mobile.twitter.com/sundaybusiness/status/546602213599367168/photo/1
Great news
Not let the man who created 10000 jobs
( plus all the off shoot jobs )
from a hole in Fermanagh back into the ring.
Hopefully he will not be fooled by the auditors who signed off the accounts of Anglo in 2007/8 again. None of them went to jail.
And the bankers who knew the position of the bank and still lent money to Quinn to buy shares.
A great day for the tax payer of Ireland. A man who payed more tax than other wealthy person in ireland. between corporation tax, vat, paye,prsi for thousands of workers.
And he sent thousands of kids to university by giving their parents jobs.
Great news
Not let the man who created 10000 jobs
( plus all the off shoot jobs )
from a hole in Fermanagh back into the ring.
Hopefully he will not be fooled by the auditors who signed off the accounts of Anglo in 2007/8 again. None of them went to jail.
And the bankers who knew the position of the bank and still lent money to Quinn to buy shares.
A great day for the tax payer of Ireland. A man who payed more tax than other wealthy person in ireland. between corporation tax, vat, paye,prsi for thousands of workers.
And he sent thousands of kids to university by giving their parents jobs.