Sean Quinn Back in Business

Irish corporatism is rotten with corruption.



In 2008, a whipping boy was needed to make it look like Ireland was cleaning up it's dirty habits. Enter Sean Quinn.



I am neutral on Sean Quinn. Quinn was in business, and that means that you have to participate like the rest of them or else you will not get the deals. He is the tip of the iceberg.



What annoys me is all the other gangsters in "business" in Ireland, that have not been even reprimanded apart maybe from the odd request to go to a garda station for a PR stunt when the politicians need a PR stunt.



The whole thing is a charade.



FF/FG/GP/LP have no intention of cleaning it up. In the aftermath of the entire Ponzi boom-bust cycle one essential rule remains.



Don't phuck with the rich. [ Just look at Gimmemore running to Kimpala to make sure everything was sweet, and the taxpayer throwing millions every year to that corrupt regime ].



If Quinn had his money in Bermuda, they would not have gone after it. Because of all the other gangsters that have their money there, and the need to pretend that this is not going on.



Maybe in 30 years time the Dublin media will find out about it, or when they run out of reasons to hype up real estate prices.