Sean Quinn Back in Business

https://mobile.twitter.com/sundaybusiness/status/546602213599367168/photo/1

Great news
Not let the man who created 10000 jobs
( plus all the off shoot jobs )
from a hole in Fermanagh back into the ring.

Hopefully he will not be fooled by the auditors who signed off the accounts of Anglo in 2007/8 again. None of them went to jail.
And the bankers who knew the position of the bank and still lent money to Quinn to buy shares.

A great day for the tax payer of Ireland. A man who payed more tax than other wealthy person in ireland. between corporation tax, vat, paye,prsi for thousands of workers.
And he sent thousands of kids to university by giving their parents jobs.
 


Do you jerk off to his picture every night, or only at weekends?
 
Hopefully this corrupt family will lose court cases both civil and criminal and will end up behind bars.

They have cost the State billions.
 
Hey kkkkkkkkkk, I have been asked by the French Government to sell the Eiffel Towel.
Don't mention it to anyone. Must be kept top secret.
It's yours for a great price.

Remember, don't tell a soul.
PM me your bank account details and I'll be in contact shortly.

Incidentally, my friend, a Nigerian Prince, has a terrific opportunity for you.
Expect an email shortly.
 
Irish corporatism is rotten with corruption.

In 2008, a whipping boy was needed to make it look like Ireland was cleaning up it's dirty habits. Enter Sean Quinn.

I am neutral on Sean Quinn. Quinn was in business, and that means that you have to participate like the rest of them or else you will not get the deals. He is the tip of the iceberg.

What annoys me is all the other gangsters in "business" in Ireland, that have not been even reprimanded apart maybe from the odd request to go to a garda station for a PR stunt when the politicians need a PR stunt.

The whole thing is a charade.

FF/FG/GP/LP have no intention of cleaning it up. In the aftermath of the entire Ponzi boom-bust cycle one essential rule remains.

Don't phuck with the rich. [ Just look at Gimmemore running to Kimpala to make sure everything was sweet, and the taxpayer throwing millions every year to that corrupt regime ].

If Quinn had his money in Bermuda, they would not have gone after it. Because of all the other gangsters that have their money there, and the need to pretend that this is not going on.

Maybe in 30 years time the Dublin media will find out about it, or when they run out of reasons to hype up real estate prices.
 
Sean Quinn made a big mistake, but previous to been hood winked by the rugby boys, he created a very impressive group built on very solid foundations, concrete,glass,radiators,wind energy, insurance, all from a hole in Fermanagh.
That was until the rugby boys got him good, and for what, their petty empires in Anglo.
 
Ok, but I am not buying any insurance from him.

Wonder how his Russian investments are doing?
 
And just like the Shinners are demonised in the national press and TV, Sean Quinn has suffered similar treatment, unlike all the other friends of newspaper owners etc who got no coverage. But the truth will come out eventually and he will have his day, the Quinn are far from finished in the courts and the truth will win out and Quinn will win.
 
All Hail! The Likkle Border Lamb is returned safe to us from the maw of the Big, Bad Dublin Wolf!


Subjects, in suitable tribute, retrieve all of your non-life insurance policies from your biscuit tins, and wave them in tribute as he passes, until your devotion has shaken off the 2% levy which was imposed on each one due to the Olympian talent of this man.

You'll need strong wrists, though: You'll all be waving until about 2037.

Hallelujah!
 
Will Seanie be lending his chopper to Enda or is that something only provided to FF leaders of the FFFG corrupt duopoly?
 
Oh cool. Remind me to alert venture capitalists and investment banks everywhere that an inveterate gambler requires capitalisation.

Form a line on the left. One cross each.
 
That is just like a typical D4 reply.
 
The authorities that have not jailed Ahern !
That have not caused any reprimand to arise from the findings of the Moriarty Tribunal.
That allowed the quashing of penalty points. (with the journalist who reported the incident getting sacked).
That are about to start a banking inquiry that will blame nobody in particular.

And that will jail people if they do not pay the levy for the upkeep of the propaganda quango.
 
Good news. The country needs people who can create jobs. I hope he has overcome the inclination to bet all the jobs he creates on CFDs.

First assignment for him should be to head to Ukraine to see if he can get the assets, (owed to the state through debts not disputed by Quinns and not subject the Anglo court case) , back from whatever railway signalman man they tried to bury them with.
 
And yet Fermanagh remain the only team not to have won an Ulster title.
 
I agree with all you say about the great credit Quinn deserves for creating thousands of jobs from nothing

However I have seen no evidence that any rugby boys and especially any Anglo golfers had any hand act or part in persuading him to bet the shop on CFDs.

His betting on CFDs is what brought about his ruin and also added a few nails to the Anglo coffin.
 
