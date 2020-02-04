Seanad Elections 2020

Dame_Enda
Candidates by Panel as of February 17th (deadline for nominations is tomorrow):
Administrative Panel: (7 seats)
Martin Conway FG
Diarmuid Wilson FF
Mark Daly FF
Mick Cahill FF
John Dolan IND
Joe Malone FF
Salome Mbugua Henry IND
Anne Marie Flanagan IND
Tony Geoghegan IND
John Bosco Conama IND
Fiona O’Loughlin FF
Thomas J Welby IND
Agricultural Panel (11 seats):
Brian Ó Domhnaill IND
Denis O’Donovan FF
Victor Boyhan IND
Tim Lombard FG
Ian Marshall IND
Paul Daly FF
Thomas McEllistrim FF
Niall Blaney FF
Dominic Hannigan LAB
Maria Byrne FG
Kevin O’Keeffe FF
Seamus Coyle FF
Shane P. O’Reilly FF
Paddy Burke FG
Richard Mulcahy IND
Dermot Cantillon IND
Pat Deering FG
Paul Hayes SF
Industrial and Commercial Panel (9 seats):
Aidan Davitt FF
Joseph Corr IND
Pat Hynes IND
Catherine Noone FG
Áine Collins FG
Garret Kelleher FG
Barry Ward FG
Michael Anthony Vaughan IND
Tom MacSharry FF
Frances Black IND
Arthur Griffin FF
James Geoghegan FG
Gerry Horkan FF
Tom Sheahan FG
Declan James Allen IND
Danny Byrne FG
Timmy Dooley FF
Patrick Connor-Scarteen FG
Patrick Hunt IND
Edward Timmins FG
Linda O’Shea Farren FG
Emma Blain FG
Ollie Crowe FF
Patsy O’Brien FG
Éamonn Walsh FF
Patrick Kinsella FG
Sharon Keogan IND
Labour Panel (11 seats):
Aengus O’Rourke FF
Orla Leyden FF
John Hanafin FF
Sarah Walshe IND
Robbie Gallagher FF
Ned O’Sullivan FF
Gerard Craughwell IND
Paul Gavan SF
Martina Harkin-Kelly IND
Marie Sherlock LAB
Aengus O’Rourke FF
Michael Smyth FF
University of Dublin – 10 candidates:
Ivana Bacik LAB
Lynn Ruane IND
David Norris IND
Hugo MacNeill IND
Tom Clonan IND
William Priestley GP
Abbas Ali O’Shea IND
Keith Scanlon IND
Derek Byrne IND
Joseph O’Gorman IND
National University of Ireland – 19 candidates; 8 female 11 male (3 seats)
Ruth Coppinger Sol-PBP
Eva Elizabeth Dowling GP
Ronan Mullen IND
Laura Harmon IND
Alice-Mary Higgins IND
Michael McDowell IND
Rory Hearne IND
Jennifer Butler IND
Abbas Ali O’Shea IND
Anne Staunton Barrett IND
Keith Scanlon IND
Brendan Price IND
Garbhán Downey IND
Michelle Healy IND
Mick Finn IND
Karen Devine IND
Eoin Delahunty IND
Marcus Matthews IND
Peter Finnegan IND
